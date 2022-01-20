CleanSpark Applauds Congressional Hearing on Bitcoin Mining

Focused on sustainability, CleanSpark has long held that bitcoin mining is a boon to renewable energy infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today released a statement responding to this morning’s congressional hearing on crypto mining, Cleaning Up Cryptocurrency: The Energy Impacts of Blockchains.  

“We are at the precipice of a lifetime opportunity to develop energy. And that’s because of Bitcoin. While it is true that bitcoin mining consumes a lot of energy, the energy it consumes is transparent and knowable in almost real-time. Bitcoin mining is also leading to the development of new energy infrastructure by allowing for a faster payback on renewable energy projects such as solar and wind.   

“The question for regulators isn’t about how much energy bitcoin uses, but about what kind of energy it uses. We believe that bitcoin miners can be partners in the important work of decarbonizing our economy.” 

About CleanSpark   
CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.  

