CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES NEW LOCATIONS OPENING IN CHARLOTTE, NC

Dallas, TX, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announces a new location, Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte will be the 8th Cinergy Entertainment location. Cinergy Charlotte will feature in-theater dining, luxury recliner chairs, and a full bar. This new location is scheduled to open Spring of 2022 in the Prosperity Village Shopping Center.

Cinergy Charlotte will host ten state-of-the-art movie theaters featuring luxury recliner heated seats with swivel tables. Guests will be served in the auditorium by wait staff with online ordering for ease of service. Cinergy offers a premium chef-inspired dining menu which includes an extensive bar menu featuring draft beer and craft cocktails.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand to Charlotte this year,” says Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing. “With so many businesses being closed due to Covid, it is special to be able to restore a wonderful entertainment venue for friends and families to come back together.”

Preparations are in place to begin hiring for the Charlotte center. Prospective team members can apply for open positions at http://www.cinergy.com/careers. Cinergy Charlotte will be located at 5336 Docia Crossing Road and is expected to open in April of 2022.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. was crowned Top Family Entertainment Center of the World by IAAPA in 2019 and is a regional operator of eight luxury cinema and entertainment centers in Texas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina with 75 screens. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas with alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, many Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, Virtual Reality, and elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com