Health Care System Besieged by COVID-19: Health Coalition demands Ford answer for lack of action

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are more than 4,000 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario’s hospitals, an all time high for this pandemic. Staffing levels across hospitals, long-term care and home care are catastrophic. Yet there is still no response from the Ford government except to talk about lifting public health measures.

There are 594 patients fighting for their lives in ICUs due to COVID-19. Yesterday, 75 Ontarians – 3 per hour – died as a result of COVID-19 . Public Health reports that 59 people died the day before. The day before that? 37 .

There are currently 970 outbreaks in hospitals, long-term care homes and retirement homes, also an all time high for this pandemic, and that number is also going up.

Summary of recent confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals by status: Ontario

Institution type Change in outbreaks

January 18, 2022 Change in outbreaks

January 19, 2022 Number of

ongoing outbreaks Cumulative number of

outbreaks reported Long-term care homes 9 10 420 2,026 Retirement homes 10 11 316 1,285 Hospitals 11 8 234 948

Note: Ongoing outbreaks are those that are reported in CCM as ‘Open’ and without a ‘Declared Over Date’ recorded. The start of the outbreak is determined by the onset date of first case, or if missing the outbreak reported date, or else if that is also missing, then the outbreak created date.

Data Source: CCM

“We are in a far worse place in health care than we were last year at this time,” noted Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition. “Yet the messaging from the Ford government appears to be driven by self-serving politics. This pandemic will end. But right now, we are in a health system catastrophe, and this government has done virtually nothing to help get care to patients in need. We need accountability. We need answers. We need leadership in the public interest -- not electioneering -- right now.”



The Coalition, along with organizations representing more than a million Ontarians on the front lines of the health care crisis, forged a list of concrete measures that would make a difference in the health care staffing emergency and released it last Friday . To date, the Ford government has not responded and has not acted on them.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, 416-230-6402 (cell).

Ontario Health Coalition

Briefing Note

COVID-19 outbreaks in health care this week compared to the same week last year: