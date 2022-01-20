Revolutionizing Canadian Supply Chains: One-of-a-Kind “Nearshoring Directory” Launched

Alberta, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta — January 20, 2022: Freightera and Supply Chain Canada, Alberta Institute have come together to provide a sourcing solution, Nearshoring Canada, the initial version of a local sourcing directory that can help businesses stabilize their supply chains. The Nearshoring Canada Directory – the first of its kind – is being developed in stages and will use artificial intelligence to mine shipping data to facilitate increased trade amongst North American buyers. The platform was launched today with guest speaker, Reshoring Canada Chair, Hon. Tony Clement during the Supply Chain Leaders’ Council roundtable discussion with more than 150 industry leaders.

“Current and ongoing supply chain disruption highlights the deep need for accurate, timely market information for companies to shore up supply lines.” stated Brent Willet, Chair, Supply Chain Canada, Alberta Institute and Supply Chain Leader, AltaML. “This platform, as built out in stages, will provide greater visibility of where to source products – what is available, where and in what quantities. A powerful tool for our market.”

The platform is built on Freightera’s extensive knowledge and Supply Chain Canada’s deep professional network insights. Through the sourcing directory, more than 17,000 Canadian and US firms – primarily manufacturers, distributors, and importers – use Freightera to get all-inclusive, fixed-cost freight quotes and ship materials and products between facilities and to retail locations. Freightera tracks the description of these products and materials, the most recent date they were shipping, who is supplying them, their location, and contact information, and allows members to buy and sell products and materials from each other, creating a North American marketplace.

“In partnership with Supply Chain Canada, Freightera is making this data available to buyers and shippers seeking additional, regional or local sources for desperately needed industrial materials and products,” noted Eric Beckwitt, CEO. “We aim to fortify supply chains across Canada to build competitiveness, optimize operations, and reduce both costs and environmental impacts. We are excited to see this platform launch today for Canadian businesses. This is only the beginning - as AI learns and data points are added.”

ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN CANADA and the ALBERTA INSTITUTE

Established in Eastern Canada in 1919, Supply Chain Canada is a non-profit association, that is a Federation of the National Secretariat, Provincial, and Territorial Institutes who are working together to achieve a common vision – to ensure Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness, and driving economic growth.

The Alberta Institute is the only legislated designation for Supply Chain professionals in Alberta. We believe education empowers the SCMPTM profession. By empowering members with career-long learning, enabling networking opportunities, and curating relevant market information, Alberta along with the other Institutes across Canada, create the knowledge and skill competencies necessary to succeed in our industry and to grow the economy in their respective provinces.

ABOUT FREIGHTERA

Founded in Vancouver BC in 2014, Freightera is automating freight transportation, making shipping easy, accessible, and green. Over 17,000 manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera for 24/7 online access to billions of all-inclusive freight rates, finding the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options, and booking instantly online. In 2020, Freightera won the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Award, placing #28 in Canada.

