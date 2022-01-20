The Secret Order of Lumiiis Franchise Announces 'The Battle for the Lumiiiverse' and Version 2.0 Launch of Lumiii.com

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc., creators of The Secret Order of Lumiiis franchise, announces that it is hosting its first Pokémon GO tournament, the Battle for the Lumiiiverse, in collaboration with Silph Arena Factions esports team Sw1tchMstrz on January 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST. It is a double elimination tournament featuring 30 minute rounds with a prize pool of 3 Dingles NFTs.

The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch at https://twitch.tv/victoryroad. The stream will be hosted Adellion, a UK-based Pokémon GO streamer and shoutcasted by DPhiE250, a full-time middle school teacher and part-time Pokémon content creator alongside competitive Australian Pokémon GO player FishOnAHeater.

January 22 also marks the redesign of web version 2.0 of Lumiii.com. Battle for the Lumiiiverse is Secret Pirates' first outreach with the gaming community as it plans to lead up to bigger partnerships within the industry.

Priced at 1.8 SOL each, the Dingles limited NFT collection has a total supply of 7,777 on the Solana blockchain. Owning a Dingle gives holders access to the Lumiiis' world of Dingledum and the Lumiiiverse, providing passive rewards in the form of LumiiiTokens as well as chances to win even more physical and digital collectible assets.

Secret Pirates will offer a presale, an initial DEX offering (IDO) and initial exchange offering (IEO) for LumiiiToken with LAToken, the leading platform for compliant multi-asset tokenization.

Check out the The Secret Order of LumiiisTM trailer: https://youtu.be/18jAwi6MBLE.

Join the Lumiiis discord to RSVP. For tournament rules and information, check out the Battle for the Lumiiiverse Rules and Regulations.

About Secret Pirate Entertainment Inc.

Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. is a Canadian global media and gaming company marketing consumer products across all age groups. Founded in 2021 by Ali Badshah and Mehdi Rahman, Secret Pirates' mandate is to democratize the global arts and entertainment industry through social utility and decentralized technologies.

About The Secret Order of Lumiiis

The Secret Order of Lumiiis™ and The Lumiii Franchise aim to introduce Web3 storytelling to the world. Co-Founded by ACTRA Award-nominated actor, showrunner, and comedian Ali Badshah and international business leader Mehdi Rahman, Lumiiis by Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. demystifies the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) for kids and adults through education, entertainment, gaming and easy-to-use Web3 offerings across over 11 international markets. Launching in 2022, Toronto-based Lumiiis will deliver the first-of-its-kind decentralized edutainment ecosystem, powered by the blockchain.

To learn more about Lumiiis and LumiiiTokens visit Lumiii.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

