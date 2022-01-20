General Tire Canada Renews Partnership with The Raceline Radio Network for 30th Anniversary Season!

Mississauga, ON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Tire Canada is delighted to announce that they have renewed their broadcast partnership with The Raceline Radio Network, Canada’s National Radio Motorsport Authority, and Canada’s only nationally syndicated motorsport radio program, for the 2022 racing season.

This marks the fifth racing season General Tire and The Raceline Radio Network have worked together in a focused national radio marketing campaign.

Along with a full marketing presence in each nationally syndicated Raceline Radio Network program, General Tire will continue to present Raceline’s weekly NASCAR Pinty’s Series and NASCAR ARCA Series Report as an in-show feature, promoting General Tire as The Official Racing Tire of both sanctions.

“General Tire, the official racing tire of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, is excited to renew their partnership with Erik Tomas and The Raceline Radio Network across Canada in its 30th year,” stated Continental Tire Canada Inc.’s National Marketing Manager, Okan Sen. “The Raceline Radio Network, with its long established and extremely loyal listener base over their 30 years on the air will continue to help promote General Tire brand awareness, adding even greater racing exposure and value across Canada,” Sen continued.

“Our 30 years on the air includes five prosperous seasons with General Tire Canada, the renowned tire brand, as they’re back on board with us as broadcast partners for a very important 2022 season,” commented Raceline Radio Network anchor, producer and Canadian Motorsport Hall of Famer Erik Tomas. “General Tire has always understood the value of the sport as a test and research platform to build better, safer, stronger and longer-last tires for consumers. We will continue extensive coverage of the NASCAR Pinty’s and ARCA Series in our 30th season on the air across Canada with race results, stories and feature interviews to sustain and spotlight General Tire’s involvement in our sport, ensuring their message is heard loud and clear across Canada,” Tomas continued.

The Raceline Radio Network is distributed and marketed by Rogers Communications.

For more information on The Raceline Radio Network:

Erik Tomas: Anchor/Producer/Affiliate and Media Relations.

Erik@racelineradio.ca/tomaserik@aol.com

O: 905-892-0411

C: 289-407-4410

###

About The Raceline Radio Network

Marking 30 consecutive seasons on the air, The Raceline Radio Network, Canada’s National Radio Motorsport Authority, comprises 11 major and medium market broadcast affiliates from Halifax to Vancouver, scheduling 14 airings of the program weekly, year-round. Raceline Radio is broadcast from the studios of Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton Ontario, and linked to Sportsnet 590 The FAN Toronto Ontario for airing and distribution. It is also available via Podcast and Social Media.

About Continental AG

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated sales of €37.7 billion and currently employs more than 192,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

About General Tire Canada

For over 100 years General Tire, a brand of Continental AG, has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. General Tire Canada is a proud supporter and partner of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, The Edmonton Motor Show, Formula Drift Racer Tommy Lemaire, Raceline Radio, Circuit ICAR, and Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

