Associa Minnesota Names Enrique Barrera as Business Development Manager

Brooklyn Park, MN, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota is pleased to announce that Enrique Barrera, CMCA®, AMS® has joined the company in the role of business development manager.

Mr. Barrera is a strong leader and communicator with demonstrated expertise in all facets of account development, contract negotiation, and strategic planning. He joins Associa Minnesota with more than 16 years of sales experience and five years’ experience in the property management sector. In his new role, he will primarily focus on building client relationships while maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

“Enrique’s exceptional relationship management skills and industry experience make him the ideal choice to serve as our branch business development manager,” stated JoAnn Borden, Associa Minnesota president. “We look forward to leveraging not only his expertise working with homeowners’ association boards, but also his in-depth understanding of board operations, and proven customer service skills. His presence strengthens our ability to deliver the unsurpassed management services that our clients deserve and expect.”

Mr. Barrera holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), as well as an Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI). He is also a licensed realtor estate agent in the state of Minnesota.

