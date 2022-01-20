New NCAA Men’s Basketball Listening Report Reveals 33 Million Reach Via Audio Coverage

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS), today released the latest edition of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Listening Report from the CUMULUS MEDIA | Westwood One Audio Active Group. The report includes a just-completed Nielsen Portable People Meter analysis of season-long audiences and brand-new data from a MARU/Matchbox study tracking a day in the life of an NCAA basketball fan.



The just-released edition of the Report reveals valuable insights for advertisers. Some highlights include:

33 million people listen to NCAA Men’s Basketball each season on Westwood One. The Nielsen Portable People Meter analysis of season-long audiences reveals NCAA audio audiences grow and grow each week.





The Nielsen Portable People Meter analysis of season-long audiences reveals NCAA audio audiences grow and grow each week. Among persons 18-34, Westwood One reaches a stunning 59% of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Audience and is the number two platform, ahead of linear television (behind streaming video). The younger the NCAA audience, the greater the reach and resonance of Westwood One’s audio platform.





The younger the NCAA audience, the greater the reach and resonance of Westwood One’s audio platform. Westwood One’s NCAA Men’s Basketball audio coverage maximizes the value of an NCAA television media plan, generating incremental reach (+19%) and frequency.

The complete NCAA Men’s Basketball Listening Report is available here.

“There is no denying the fervor of the NCAA basketball audience and the excitement March Madness generates. Our Westwood One broadcasts cater to everyone, from the casual fan to the diehard, and they all are just the kind of listeners advertisers want - upscale, employed, and listening on the go,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing for Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “With an audience that's 33 million strong, NCAA Men’s Basketball on Westwood One is a reach machine.”

Westwood One’s exclusive NCAA basketball coverage showcases more than 350 hours of live Men’s basketball action consisting of 107 games plus pregame and postgame programming. Westwood One also provides live Spanish-language coverage of the NCAA Men’s Final Four ® and National Championship Game. In addition, Westwood One broadcasts the NCAA Womens' Basketball Tournament from the Sweet Sixteen through the National Championship Game. Fans can access coverage on AM/FM radio, SiriusXM, digital audio streams, or smart speakers. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of NCAA March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005.

