Market Research Technology Platform Suzy Introduces MRX Industry Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , a leading agile market research software platform, today announced a new industry advisory board composed of executives from distinguished brands to guide the company’s continued growth. The Suzy MRX Advisory Board will offer expertise to inform the overarching company strategy and focus, as well as provide input into the development of new products and research capabilities.



Suzy continues to reinvent the market research industry with regular launches of new and innovative features added to its platform. This has included the recent launch of Suzy Live, a qualitative video platform, Suzy Home, an in-home usage testing solution, as well as a Dynamic Market Segmentation offering bringing efficiency to traditional segmentation studies using advanced machine learning. Now, supported by the advice and knowledge of the experts and leaders who make up the new board, Suzy will double down on broadening its ever-growing share of the market research space and reaching new markets and industry verticals.

“The new Suzy Advisory Board represents the brightest minds in business who are uniquely positioned to offer instrumental strategic counsel to the entire Suzy team and our broader client base,” said Avi Savar, President of Suzy. “Through our work together, we are confident that Suzy will continue to cement its standing as an industry leader and deliver on our vision of building the market research insights cloud of the future.”

Members of the Suzy Advisory Board are:

Randall Beard, Advisory Board Chairman

Avi Savar, Advisory Board Vice Chair, President at Suzy

Katie Gross, Advisory Board Vice Chair, Chief Customer Officer at Suzy

Paul Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer at Questrom School of Business, Boston University

Chris Chesebro, Global Chief Digital Officer at the Wella Company

Phil Deconto, Vice President of Customer Marketing at Ferrero

Pete Doe, Head of Research at Xandr

Brandon Fishman, Chief Executive Officer at Vitacup

Ed Keller, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Engagement Labs

Howard Shimmel, President at Janus Strategy & Insights

Kim Spaid, Head of Consumer Insights for Enhancers, Specialty and Away from Home - Kraft Heinz

Jennifer Stranzl, Chief Marketing Officer at CoinDesk

Brad Thompson, President at Synthesis Revenue

Dorothy Tse, Product Management Executive

“I’ve been struck by the ongoing excellence and innovation in the Suzy platform and by its team,” said Randall Beard, former President and General Manager of Nielsen North America and Chairman of the Suzy Advisory Board. “By bringing these incredible leaders into the fold, the company’s potential and impact are limitless.”

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is a real-time market research platform that aims to advance human understanding between consumers and enterprises everywhere, at the speed of culture. Suzy’s audience-powered tools enable research from start to finish, helping enterprises make more intelligent decisions with ease. Many of the biggest brands in the world use Suzy to deliver breakthrough products and experiences backed by data-driven decisions. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2021, and as a GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research. Suzy has raised $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .

