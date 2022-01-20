Soulful Traveling Unveils Unique Adventures

Albuquerque, NM, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years of battling the pandemic, weary travelers are filling airports worldwide. And more than ever, those travelers want meaningful and authentic vacation experiences. Soulful Traveling was created with that goal in mind – to create unique, private travel experiences with mindful intention. The company is offering guided and customizable adventures to Brazil, Ghana, Cuba and Mexico. Founded by Vannetta Perry—certified travel director and guide who’s been leading transformational travel experiences to developing countries since 1999—Soulful Traveling allows people to connect with locals, nature, art, history and culture for a fully immersive travel experience.

“Traveling mindfully, with an intention to learn, explore and step outside of your comfort zone, can be one of the most impactful decisions someone makes,” said Perry. “We focus on regenerative travel, leaving spaces better than we found them and creating a positive experience for locals and travelers. If you’re looking for more than a packed tourist attraction on your next trip, we encourage you to take one of our adventures—focused on conservation, art, history and activism—and travel with your whole heart.”

Transformational program destinations include:

Brazil: Off the Beaten Path

Ghana: Exploring the Gold Coast

Cuba: Then and Now

Mexico: Mysteries of the Jungle

Guided packages range from four to 14 days, with a variety of options to suit a traveler’s passions. Current and past adventures have focused on wildlife conservation, women’s cooperatives in farming, art and culture, and teaching English in rural jungle areas, among other initiatives. In addition to community support initiatives, expeditions allow travelers to connect with local inhabitants, learn about the area, and observe local landscapes and wildlife.

“Our experiences are customized to meet the needs and interests of your group,” added Perry. “Pick a destination, and the possibilities for a memorable and transformative travel journey are endless.”

For more information or to book your transformative travel adventure, visit soulfultraveling.com.