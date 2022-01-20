Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share
Continued improvement in credit quality drove a provision release of $10.0 million
Necessary regulatory approvals obtained for launch of Texas Capital Securities
Full year 2021 net income of $253.9 million, or $4.60 per diluted share
DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.
Net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $60.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 net income was $253.9 million, or $4.60 per diluted share, compared to $66.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for full year 2020.
“This quarter’s results conclude a year full of new initiatives and accomplishments designed to best position the Company for yet another important year ahead,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Our entire team is poised to continue delivering on our goals outlined in September. With our organizational discipline improving and financial results trending favorably, I am confident we will continue realizing progress towards our vision of becoming the flagship financial services firm headquartered in Texas.”
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(dollars and shares in thousands)
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|Full Year
|Full Year
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|OPERATING RESULTS
|Net income
|$
|65,130
|$
|43,390
|$
|60,176
|$
|253,939
|$
|66,289
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,817
|$
|39,078
|$
|57,739
|$
|235,218
|$
|56,539
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.19
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.14
|$
|4.60
|$
|1.12
|Diluted common shares
|51,208
|51,140
|50,794
|51,141
|50,583
|Return on average assets
|0.69
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.18
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.36
|%
|5.41
|%
|8.50
|%
|8.35
|%
|2.10
|%
|BALANCE SHEET
|Loans held for investment (“LHI”)
|$
|15,331,457
|$
|15,221,404
|$
|15,351,451
|LHI, mortgage finance
|7,475,497
|8,528,313
|9,079,409
|Total LHI
|22,806,954
|23,749,717
|24,430,860
|Loans held for sale (“LHS”)
|8,123
|9,660
|283,165
|Total assets
|34,731,738
|36,404,320
|37,726,096
|Demand deposits
|13,390,370
|14,970,462
|12,740,947
|Total deposits
|28,109,365
|29,813,668
|30,996,589
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,209,616
|3,147,752
|2,871,224
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2021
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
We recorded a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $5.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021, resulting primarily from a decrease in criticized loans.
Net interest income was $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $190.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by increases in LHI and investment securities yields. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.12%, an increase of 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2021. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Total cost of deposits of 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021 remained unchanged as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $6.7 million, or 27%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in investment banking and trading income, resulting from an increase in loan syndication fees, and other non-interest income. The increase in other non-interest income resulted from a one-time gain recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 on the sale of a foreclosed asset.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $6.3 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in communications and technology expense and servicing-related expenses, partially offset by less significant broad-based increases across all remaining non-interest expense categories. These broad-based increases were as expected and in support of our long-term strategy. The decrease in communications and technology expense resulted from a $12.0 million write-off of certain software assets in the third quarter of 2021. The decline in servicing-related expenses resulted primarily from the sale of our mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) portfolio and transition of the mortgage correspondent aggregation (“MCA”) program to a third party earlier in 2021.
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2020
Net income was $65.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $60.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $10.0 million negative provision for credit losses, compared to a $32.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease resulted primarily from improvements in the economic outlook as the economy recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2021 and a decrease in criticized loans.
Net interest income decreased to $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $213.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to declines in total average loans and LHI yields, partially offset by decreases in average interest-bearing deposits and cost of deposits. Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 2.12% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, yields decreased 8 basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 38 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Total cost of deposits decreased 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $21.2 million, or 40%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS, brokered loan fees and servicing income all decreased as a result of the MSR sale and MCA program transition earlier in 2021.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $4.2 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in servicing-related expenses, resulting from the MSR sale and MCA program transition earlier in 2021, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits.
CREDIT QUALITY
We recorded $1.0 million in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $65.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Criticized loans totaled $582.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $728.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $918.4 million at December 31, 2020. LHI non-performing assets (“LHI NPAs”) totaled $72.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $87.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $122.0 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of LHI NPAs to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.32%, compared to 0.37% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
CAPITAL RATIOS
All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well-capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2021. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.1%, 12.6%, 15.3% and 9.0%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, compared to 10.7%, 12.2%, 14.9% and 9.0%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 9.4%, 10.3%, 12.1% and 7.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 8.3% compared to 7.8% at September 30, 2021 and 7.2% at December 31, 2020.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Interest income(1)
|$
|219,892
|$
|216,589
|$
|216,953
|$
|223,151
|$
|245,348
|Interest expense
|25,860
|26,053
|27,496
|28,339
|32,153
|Net interest income
|194,032
|190,536
|189,457
|194,812
|213,195
|Provision for credit losses
|(10,000
|)
|5,000
|(19,000
|)
|(6,000
|)
|32,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|204,032
|185,536
|208,457
|200,812
|181,195
|Non-interest income(1)
|31,459
|24,779
|37,639
|44,353
|52,678
|Non-interest expense
|146,649
|152,987
|149,060
|150,316
|150,863
|Income before income taxes
|88,842
|57,328
|97,036
|94,849
|83,010
|Income tax expense
|23,712
|13,938
|23,555
|22,911
|22,834
|Net income
|65,130
|43,390
|73,481
|71,938
|60,176
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,312
|6,317
|3,779
|2,437
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,817
|$
|39,078
|$
|67,164
|$
|68,159
|$
|57,739
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.19
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.14
|Diluted common shares
|51,208,161
|51,139,555
|51,093,660
|51,069,511
|50,794,421
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Total assets
|$
|34,731,738
|$
|36,404,320
|$
|35,228,542
|$
|40,054,433
|$
|37,726,096
|LHI
|15,331,457
|15,221,404
|15,168,565
|15,399,174
|15,351,451
|LHI, mortgage finance
|7,475,497
|8,528,313
|8,772,799
|9,009,081
|9,079,409
|LHS
|8,123
|9,660
|63,747
|176,286
|283,165
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|7,765,996
|8,317,926
|6,768,650
|11,212,276
|9,032,807
|Investment securities
|3,583,808
|3,663,874
|3,798,275
|3,443,058
|3,196,970
|Demand deposits
|13,390,370
|14,970,462
|14,228,038
|15,174,642
|12,740,947
|Total deposits
|28,109,365
|29,813,668
|28,839,563
|33,391,970
|30,996,589
|Other borrowings
|2,202,832
|2,203,470
|2,014,481
|2,515,587
|3,111,751
|Long-term debt
|928,738
|928,062
|927,386
|664,968
|395,896
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,209,616
|3,147,752
|3,114,957
|3,159,482
|2,871,224
|End of period shares outstanding
|50,618,494
|50,605,626
|50,592,201
|50,557,767
|50,470,450
|Book value
|$
|57.48
|$
|56.27
|$
|55.64
|$
|53.59
|$
|53.92
|Tangible book value(2)
|$
|57.14
|$
|55.93
|$
|55.29
|$
|53.24
|$
|53.57
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Net interest margin
|2.12
|%
|2.11
|%
|2.02
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.22
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.69
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.61
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.36
|%
|5.41
|%
|9.74
|%
|10.08
|%
|8.50
|%
|Non-interest income to average earning assets
|0.34
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.55
|%
|Efficiency ratio(3)
|65.0
|%
|71.1
|%
|65.6
|%
|62.9
|%
|56.7
|%
|Non-interest expense to average earning assets
|1.60
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.56
|%
|Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(4)
|8.3
|%
|7.8
|%
|7.9
|%
|6.7
|%
|7.2
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1
|11.1
|%
|10.7
|%
|10.5
|%
|10.2
|%
|9.4
|%
|Tier 1 capital
|12.6
|%
|12.2
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|10.3
|%
|Total capital
|15.3
|%
|14.9
|%
|14.8
|%
|14.0
|%
|12.1
|%
|Leverage
|9.0
|%
|9.0
|%
|8.4
|%
|8.3
|%
|7.5
|%
(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|%
Change
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|180,663
|$
|173,573
|4
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|7,765,996
|9,032,807
|(14
|)%
|Investment securities
|3,583,808
|3,196,970
|12
|%
|LHS ($8.1 million and $239.1 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, at fair value)
|8,123
|283,165
|(97
|)%
|LHI, mortgage finance
|7,475,497
|9,079,409
|(18
|)%
|LHI (net of unearned income)
|15,331,457
|15,351,451
|—
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|211,866
|254,615
|(17
|)%
|LHI, net
|22,595,088
|24,176,245
|(7
|)%
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
|—
|105,424
|(100
|)%
|Premises and equipment, net
|20,901
|24,546
|(15
|)%
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|559,897
|715,699
|(22
|)%
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|17,262
|17,667
|(2
|)%
|Total assets
|$
|34,731,738
|$
|37,726,096
|(8
|)%
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|13,390,370
|$
|12,740,947
|5
|%
|Interest bearing
|14,718,995
|18,255,642
|(19
|)%
|Total deposits
|28,109,365
|30,996,589
|(9
|)%
|Accrued interest payable
|7,699
|11,150
|(31
|)%
|Other liabilities
|273,488
|339,486
|(19
|)%
|Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|2,832
|111,751
|(97
|)%
|Other borrowings
|2,200,000
|3,000,000
|(27
|)%
|Long-term debt
|928,738
|395,896
|135
|%
|Total liabilities
|31,522,122
|34,854,872
|(10
|)%
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized shares - 10,000,000
|Issued shares - 300,000 and 6,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
|300,000
|150,000
|100
|%
|Common stock, $.01 par value:
|Authorized shares - 100,000,000
|Issued shares - 50,618,911 and 50,470,867 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
|506
|504
|—
|%
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,008,559
|991,898
|2
|%
|Retained earnings
|1,948,274
|1,713,056
|14
|%
|Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at December 31, 2021 and 2020)
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|—
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes
|(47,715
|)
|15,774
|N/M
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,209,616
|2,871,224
|12
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|34,731,738
|$
|37,726,096
|(8
|)%
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans(1)
|$
|204,379
|$
|232,961
|$
|820,532
|$
|993,670
|Investment securities
|11,780
|9,594
|42,820
|17,475
|Federal funds sold
|—
|1
|1
|693
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|3,733
|2,792
|13,232
|27,569
|Total interest income
|219,892
|245,348
|876,585
|1,039,407
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|14,513
|23,819
|65,507
|146,117
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|110
|131
|1,083
|Other borrowings
|771
|3,407
|4,482
|20,923
|Long-term debt
|10,576
|4,817
|37,628
|19,963
|Total interest expense
|25,860
|32,153
|107,748
|188,086
|Net interest income
|194,032
|213,195
|768,837
|851,321
|Provision for credit losses
|(10,000
|)
|32,000
|(30,000
|)
|258,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|204,032
|181,195
|798,837
|593,321
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|4,702
|3,004
|18,674
|11,620
|Wealth management and trust fee income
|3,793
|2,681
|13,173
|9,998
|Brokered loan fees
|5,678
|12,610
|27,954
|46,423
|Servicing income
|277
|8,834
|15,513
|27,029
|Investment banking and trading income(1)
|6,456
|10,288
|24,441
|22,687
|Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS
|—
|6,761
|1,317
|58,026
|Other
|10,553
|8,500
|37,158
|27,198
|Total non-interest income
|31,459
|52,678
|138,230
|202,981
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|89,075
|78,449
|350,930
|340,529
|Net occupancy expense
|8,769
|8,373
|33,232
|34,955
|Marketing
|4,286
|3,435
|10,006
|23,581
|Legal and professional
|12,673
|12,129
|41,152
|52,132
|Communications and technology
|16,490
|15,405
|75,185
|103,054
|FDIC insurance assessment
|4,688
|6,592
|21,027
|25,955
|Servicing-related expenses
|25
|15,844
|27,765
|64,585
|Merger-related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|17,756
|Other
|10,643
|10,636
|39,715
|41,809
|Total non-interest expense
|146,649
|150,863
|599,012
|704,356
|Income before income taxes
|88,842
|83,010
|338,055
|91,946
|Income tax expense
|23,712
|22,834
|84,116
|25,657
|Net income
|65,130
|60,176
|253,939
|66,289
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|2,437
|18,721
|9,750
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,817
|$
|57,739
|$
|235,218
|$
|56,539
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.14
|$
|4.65
|$
|1.12
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.14
|$
|4.60
|$
|1.12
(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
|(dollars in thousands)
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Allowance for credit losses on loans:
|Beginning balance
|$
|221,957
|$
|221,511
|$
|242,484
|$
|254,615
|$
|290,165
|Loans charged-off:
|Commercial
|3,776
|4,348
|1,412
|2,451
|37,984
|Energy
|—
|—
|686
|5,732
|33,283
|Real estate
|—
|—
|1,192
|—
|180
|Total charge-offs
|3,776
|4,348
|3,290
|8,183
|71,447
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|1,933
|1,104
|308
|1,050
|394
|Energy
|601
|42
|609
|715
|5,696
|Real estate
|205
|112
|—
|—
|—
|Total recoveries
|2,739
|1,258
|917
|1,765
|6,090
|Net charge-offs
|1,037
|3,090
|2,373
|6,418
|65,357
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|(9,054
|)
|3,536
|(18,600
|)
|(5,713
|)
|29,807
|Ending balance
|$
|211,866
|$
|221,957
|$
|221,511
|$
|242,484
|$
|254,615
|Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:
|Beginning balance
|$
|18,211
|$
|16,747
|$
|17,147
|$
|17,434
|$
|15,241
|Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses
|(946
|)
|1,464
|(400
|)
|(287
|)
|2,193
|Ending balance
|$
|17,265
|$
|18,211
|$
|16,747
|$
|17,147
|$
|17,434
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|229,131
|$
|240,168
|$
|238,258
|$
|259,631
|$
|272,049
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|(10,000
|)
|$
|5,000
|$
|(19,000
|)
|$
|(6,000
|)
|$
|32,000
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to LHI
|0.93
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.04
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to average LHI
|0.91
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.01
|%
|Net charge-offs to average LHI(1)
|0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.11
|%
|1.03
|%
|Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1)
|0.06
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.80
|%
|Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1)
|(0.17
|)%
|0.09
|%
|(0.34
|)%
|(0.10
|)%
|0.51
|%
|Total allowance for credit losses to LHI
|1.00
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.11
|%
(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS
|(dollars in thousands)
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|LHI non-performing assets (NPAs):
|Non-accrual LHI
|$
|72,502
|$
|87,532
|$
|86,636
|$
|97,730
|$
|121,989
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total LHI NPAs
|$
|72,502
|$
|87,532
|$
|86,636
|$
|97,730
|$
|121,989
|Non-accrual LHI to total LHI
|0.32
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.50
|%
|Total LHI NPAs to earning assets
|0.21
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.33
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual LHI
|2.9x
|2.5x
|2.6x
|2.5x
|2.1x
|LHI past due 90 days and still accruing(1)
|$
|3,467
|$
|3,405
|$
|7,671
|$
|6,187
|$
|12,541
|LHI past due 90 days to total LHI
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.05
|%
|LHS non-accrual(2)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|6,966
|LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(3)
|$
|3,986
|$
|3,808
|$
|2,695
|$
|16,359
|$
|16,667
(1) At December 31, 2021, loans past due 90 days and still accruing included premium finance loans of $3.3 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.
(2) Includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans HFI that was transferred to loans HFS as of December 31, 2020 and subsequently sold at carrying value.
(3) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. The first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020 also include loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands)
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans(1)
|$
|204,379
|$
|202,748
|$
|203,074
|$
|210,331
|$
|232,961
|Investment securities
|11,780
|10,235
|10,918
|9,887
|9,594
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|1
|1
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|3,733
|3,606
|2,961
|2,932
|2,792
|Total interest income
|219,892
|216,589
|216,953
|223,151
|245,348
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|14,513
|14,719
|16,271
|20,004
|23,819
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|5
|51
|75
|110
|Other borrowings
|771
|743
|451
|2,517
|3,407
|Long-term debt
|10,576
|10,586
|10,723
|5,743
|4,817
|Total interest expense
|25,860
|26,053
|27,496
|28,339
|32,153
|Net interest income
|194,032
|190,536
|189,457
|194,812
|213,195
|Provision for credit losses
|(10,000
|)
|5,000
|(19,000
|)
|(6,000
|)
|32,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|204,032
|185,536
|208,457
|200,812
|181,195
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|4,702
|4,622
|4,634
|4,716
|3,004
|Wealth management and trust fee income
|3,793
|3,382
|3,143
|2,855
|2,681
|Brokered loan fees
|5,678
|6,032
|6,933
|9,311
|12,610
|Servicing income
|277
|292
|5,935
|9,009
|8,834
|Investment banking and trading income(1)
|6,456
|4,127
|8,071
|5,787
|10,288
|Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS
|—
|(1,185
|)
|(3,070
|)
|5,572
|6,761
|Other
|10,553
|7,509
|11,993
|7,103
|8,500
|Total non-interest income
|31,459
|24,779
|37,639
|44,353
|52,678
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|89,075
|87,503
|86,830
|87,522
|78,449
|Net occupancy expense
|8,769
|8,324
|7,865
|8,274
|8,373
|Marketing
|4,286
|2,123
|1,900
|1,697
|3,435
|Legal and professional
|12,673
|11,055
|9,147
|8,277
|12,129
|Communications and technology
|16,490
|28,374
|14,352
|15,969
|15,405
|FDIC insurance assessment
|4,688
|4,500
|5,226
|6,613
|6,592
|Servicing-related expenses
|25
|2,396
|12,355
|12,989
|15,844
|Other
|10,643
|8,712
|11,385
|8,975
|10,636
|Total non-interest expense
|146,649
|152,987
|149,060
|150,316
|150,863
|Income before income taxes
|88,842
|57,328
|97,036
|94,849
|83,010
|Income tax expense
|23,712
|13,938
|23,555
|22,911
|22,834
|Net income
|65,130
|43,390
|73,481
|71,938
|60,176
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,312
|6,317
|3,779
|2,437
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|60,817
|$
|39,078
|$
|67,164
|$
|68,159
|$
|57,739
(1) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY - UNAUDITED
|Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates
|(dollars in thousands)
|4th Quarter 2021
|3rd Quarter 2021
|2nd Quarter 2021
|1st Quarter 2021
|4th Quarter 2020
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Investment securities - taxable
|$
|3,423,903
|$
|10,106
|1.17
|%
|$
|3,590,591
|$
|8,546
|0.94
|%
|$
|3,361,696
|$
|9,222
|1.10
|%
|$
|3,225,786
|$
|8,112
|1.02
|%
|$
|2,137,481
|$
|7,748
|1.44
|%
|Investment securities - non-taxable(2)
|184,600
|2,119
|4.55
|%
|185,221
|2,138
|4.58
|%
|181,574
|2,147
|4.74
|%
|196,785
|2,247
|4.63
|%
|200,781
|2,337
|4.63
|%
|Federal funds sold
|131
|—
|0.25
|%
|653
|—
|0.12
|%
|713
|—
|0.18
|%
|4,605
|1
|0.07
|%
|1,709
|1
|0.13
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|9,760,604
|3,733
|0.15
|%
|9,045,442
|3,606
|0.16
|%
|11,583,046
|2,961
|0.10
|%
|11,840,942
|2,932
|0.10
|%
|10,808,548
|2,792
|0.10
|%
|LHS, at fair value
|8,348
|51
|2.41
|%
|18,791
|54
|1.14
|%
|93,164
|781
|3.36
|%
|243,326
|1,595
|2.66
|%
|410,637
|2,475
|2.40
|%
|LHI, mortgage finance loans
|7,901,534
|57,949
|2.91
|%
|7,987,521
|58,913
|2.93
|%
|7,462,223
|57,401
|3.09
|%
|8,177,759
|64,942
|3.22
|%
|9,550,119
|78,906
|3.29
|%
|LHI(1)(2)(3)
|15,348,322
|146,436
|3.79
|%
|15,266,167
|143,864
|3.74
|%
|15,242,975
|144,978
|3.81
|%
|15,457,888
|143,935
|3.78
|%
|15,620,410
|151,935
|3.87
|%
|Less allowance for credit
losses on loans
|223,034
|—
|—
|220,984
|—
|—
|241,676
|—
|—
|254,697
|—
|—
|290,189
|—
|—
|LHI, net of allowance
|23,026,822
|204,385
|3.52
|%
|23,032,704
|202,777
|3.49
|%
|22,463,522
|202,379
|3.61
|%
|23,380,950
|208,877
|3.62
|%
|24,880,340
|230,841
|3.69
|%
|Total earning assets
|36,404,408
|220,394
|2.40
|%
|35,873,402
|217,121
|2.40
|%
|37,683,715
|217,490
|2.31
|%
|38,892,394
|223,764
|2.33
|%
|38,439,496
|246,194
|2.55
|%
|Cash and other assets
|835,293
|855,555
|996,946
|1,064,679
|1,031,195
|Total assets
|$
|37,239,701
|$
|36,728,957
|$
|38,680,661
|$
|39,957,073
|$
|39,470,691
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Transaction deposits
|$
|3,007,337
|$
|4,664
|0.62
|%
|$
|3,012,547
|$
|4,737
|0.62
|%
|$
|3,795,152
|$
|5,395
|0.57
|%
|$
|3,991,966
|$
|5,861
|0.60
|%
|$
|4,384,493
|$
|6,604
|0.60
|%
|Savings deposits
|10,529,645
|8,419
|0.32
|%
|10,044,995
|8,262
|0.33
|%
|11,296,382
|8,990
|0.32
|%
|12,889,974
|10,788
|0.34
|%
|12,982,189
|12,671
|0.39
|%
|Time deposits
|1,276,800
|1,430
|0.44
|%
|1,640,562
|1,720
|0.42
|%
|1,755,993
|1,886
|0.43
|%
|2,204,242
|3,355
|0.62
|%
|2,355,199
|4,544
|0.77
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|14,813,782
|14,513
|0.39
|%
|14,698,104
|14,719
|0.40
|%
|16,847,527
|16,271
|0.39
|%
|19,086,182
|20,004
|0.43
|%
|19,721,881
|23,819
|0.48
|%
|Other borrowings
|2,267,013
|771
|0.13
|%
|2,299,692
|748
|0.13
|%
|2,349,718
|502
|0.09
|%
|2,686,398
|2,592
|0.39
|%
|3,022,077
|3,517
|0.46
|%
|Long-term debt
|928,307
|10,576
|4.52
|%
|927,626
|10,586
|4.53
|%
|881,309
|10,723
|4.88
|%
|464,731
|5,743
|5.01
|%
|395,841
|4,817
|4.84
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|18,009,102
|25,860
|0.57
|%
|17,925,422
|26,053
|0.58
|%
|20,078,554
|27,496
|0.55
|%
|22,237,311
|28,339
|0.52
|%
|23,139,799
|32,153
|0.55
|%
|Demand deposits
|15,804,061
|15,363,568
|15,139,546
|14,421,505
|13,174,114
|Other liabilities
|238,833
|275,317
|274,401
|309,644
|303,480
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,187,705
|3,164,650
|3,188,160
|2,988,613
|2,853,298
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|37,239,701
|$
|36,728,957
|$
|38,680,661
|$
|39,957,073
|$
|39,470,691
|Net interest income(2)
|$
|194,534
|$
|191,068
|$
|189,994
|$
|195,425
|$
|214,041
|Net interest margin
|2.12
|%
|2.11
|%
|2.02
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.22
|%
(1) The loan averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are stated net of unearned income.
(2) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(3) In the fourth quarter of 2021 and in connection with our approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to conduct securities transactions and business with the investing public, we established a policy regarding the accounting for loan syndication fees and reclassified these fees from interest and fees on loans in interest income to investment banking and trading income in non-interest income for all periods presented. Please see our forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional details when it is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.