Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $49.9 Million, or $1.44 Per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2021; Earns Record $201.0 Million in Net Income, or $5.76 Per Diluted Share, for 2021; Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44 Per Share

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $49.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, virtually unchanged from $49.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 and compared to $39.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Banner’s fourth quarter 2021 results include $5.2 million in recapture of provision for credit losses, compared to $8.6 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and $602,000 in provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for 2021 increased 73% to a record $201.0 million, or $5.76 per diluted share, compared to $115.9 million, or $3.26 per diluted share for 2020. Full year 2021 results include $33.4 million in recapture of provision for credit losses, compared to $67.9 million in provision for credit losses in 2020.



Banner announced that its Board of Directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable February 14, 2022, to common shareholders of record on February 3, 2022.

“Banner’s record 2021 operating results reflect the continued execution of our super community bank strategy including implementation of Banner Forward. We are generating new client relationships and adding to our core funding position by growing core deposits while maintaining a moderate risk profile,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our performance for the fourth quarter benefited from lower operating expense, continued core deposit growth and an acceleration of SBA PPP loan fee income as a result of SBA PPP loan forgiveness. The unprecedented level of market liquidity and our continued focus on building client relationships contributed to our core deposits increasing 16% compared to December 31, 2020. We continue to live by our core values, summed up as doing the right thing for our clients, our communities, our colleagues, our company and our shareholders while providing a consistent and reliable source of capital through all economic cycles and changing events.”

“During the third quarter of 2021 we began implementing Banner Forward, a bank-wide initiative to drive revenue growth and reduce operating expense,” said Grescovich. “Full implementation is expected by 2023, with the goal of delivering sequential improvements in operating performance over the course of the next six quarters while staying true to our mission and value proposition of being connected, knowledgeable and responsive to our clients, communities and employees. Banner Forward is focused on accelerating growth in commercial banking, deepening relationships with retail clients, and advancing technology strategies to enhance our digital service channels, while streamlining underwriting and back office processes. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we incurred expenses of $1.2 million related to Banner Forward.”

At December 31, 2021, Banner Corporation had $16.80 billion in assets, $8.95 billion in net loans and $14.33 billion in deposits. Banner operates 150 branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenues decreased 6% to $146.0 million, primarily due to a decline in SBA PPP loan forgiveness related interest income, compared to $155.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 1% when compared to $144.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest income decreased to $121.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $130.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased compared to $121.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.17%, compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and 3.64% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenues decreased 41% to $5.6 million, compared to $9.6 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 47% compared to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.18%, compared to 1.20% in the preceding quarter and 1.04% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable decreased to $8.95 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $9.08 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased 8% compared to $9.70 billion at December 31, 2020.

Non-performing assets decreased to $23.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $29.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets in the preceding quarter, and decreased from $36.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $132.1 million, or 1.45% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2021, compared to $139.9 million, or 1.52% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2021 and $167.3 million, or 1.69% of total loans receivable as of December 31, 2020.

Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased 1% to $13.49 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $13.31 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 16% compared to $11.65 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 94% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

Dividends to shareholders were $0.41 per share in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 1% to $49.35 at December 31, 2021, compared to $48.67 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 4% from $47.39 a year ago.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* increased 2% to $38.02 at December 31, 2021, compared to $37.30 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 5% from $36.17 a year ago.

*Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments and net gain (loss) on the sale of securities from the total of net interest income and total non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes merger and acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, Banner Forward expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned operations, loss on extinguishment of debt and state/municipal taxes from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.

Significant Recent Initiatives and Events

In September 2021, Banner completed the consolidation of five branches as it continues to see migration of transactions to the digital space, reducing in-branch transactions. In addition, Banner has made the decision to consolidate another seven branches in February 2022. During the past year, client adoption of mobile and digital banking accelerated, while physical branch transaction volume declined. Banner anticipates this shift in client service delivery channel preference will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $121.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $130.1 million in the preceding quarter and $121.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 30 basis-point decrease compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and a 47 basis-point decrease compared to 3.64% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

“Lower interest income, primarily as a result of the decline in the acceleration of the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to loan repayments from SBA PPP loan forgiveness, adversely affected our net interest margin during the quarter. This impact was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of funding liabilities,” said Grescovich. Acquisition accounting adjustments added five basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter, three basis points in the preceding quarter and five basis points in the fourth quarter a year ago. The total purchase discount for acquired loans was $9.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.5 million at September 30, 2021, and $16.1 million at December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.39% compared to 3.85% in 2020.

Average yields on interest-earning assets decreased 33 basis points to 3.29% in the fourth quarter compared to 3.62% for the preceding quarter and decreased 58 basis points compared to 3.87% in the fourth quarter a year ago. These decreases in average yield between periods primarily reflects decreases in the average yield on investment securities and increases in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, as excess liquidity was invested in low yielding short term investments. Average loan yields decreased 31 basis points to 4.57% compared to 4.88% in the preceding quarter and increased four basis points compared to 4.53% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in average loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily the result of the decline in the acceleration of the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to loan repayments from SBA PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter. Loan discount accretion added eight basis points to average loan yields in the current quarter, five basis points in the preceding quarter and seven basis points in the fourth quarter a year ago. Deposit costs were 0.07% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a one basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a seven basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The year-over-year decrease in quarterly deposit costs was primarily the result of decreases in market interest rates during 2020. The total cost of funding liabilities was 0.13% during the fourth quarter of 2021, a three basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and an 11 basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $5.2 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the current quarter (comprised of an $8.1 million recapture provision for credit losses - loans, a $2.3 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $579,000 provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This recapture compares to an $8.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of an $8.9 million recapture of provision for credit losses - loans and a $218,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments) and a $602,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter a year ago (comprised of a $593,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments). The recapture of provision for credit losses for the current and preceding quarters primarily reflects improvement in the level of adversely classified loans as well as in the forecasted economic indicators utilized to calculate credit losses.

Total non-interest income was $24.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $25.3 million in the preceding quarter and $23.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Deposit fees and other service charges were $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.5 million in the preceding quarter and $8.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in deposit fees and other service charges from the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily a result of increased transaction deposit account activity and higher fees on certain transactions. Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, decreased to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $9.6 million in the preceding quarter and decreased compared to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower mortgage banking revenue for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to no multifamily loan sales or related gains during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter, which included $2.4 million of gain on the sale of multifamily loans. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects a reduction in the volume of one- to four-family loans sold as well as a decrease in the gain on sale margin on one- to four-family held-for-sale loans. Home purchase activity accounted for 64% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 68% in the prior quarter and 51% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Miscellaneous non-interest income increased to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.2 million in the preceding quarter and $1.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in miscellaneous non-interest income from the prior quarter and fourth quarter a year ago is primarily a result of a valuation adjustment on the SBA servicing asset, higher gains related to SBA loans sold as well as gains related to the disposition of closed branch locations. For the year ended December 31, 2021, total non-interest income decreased 2% to $96.4 million, compared to $98.6 million in 2020.

Banner’s fourth quarter 2021 results included a $2.7 million net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $136,000 net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $1.8 million net gain for fair value adjustments and a $56,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the fourth quarter a year ago, results included a $1.7 million net gain for fair value adjustments and a $197,000 net gain on the sale of securities.

Total revenue decreased 6% to $146.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $155.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 1% compared to $144.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, total revenues increased 2% to $593.3 million compared to $579.9 million for the same period one year earlier. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income excluding the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $143.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $153.6 million in the preceding quarter and $143.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, adjusted revenue* was $588.2 million, compared to $579.6 million in 2020.

Total non-interest expense was $91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $102.1 million in the preceding quarter and $95.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects a $10.1 million decrease in professional and legal expenses. The decrease in professional and legal expenses was primarily due to $5.8 million of consultant expense related to the Banner Forward initiative and a $4.0 million accrual related to pending litigation recorded during the prior quarter. Additionally, salary and employee benefits expense decreased $2.0 million, primarily due to a reduction in staffing, and payment and card processing services expense decreased $1.1 million, primarily reflecting a decrease in fraud related losses. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.3 million loss on extinguishment of debt as a result of the redemption of $8.2 million of junior subordinated debentures during the current quarter. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in non-interest expense also primarily reflects decreases in salary and employee benefits expense, and professional and legal expenses. The year-over-year quarterly decreases in non-interest expense were partially offset by an increase in payment and card processing services expense, a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs and the previously mentioned loss on extinguishment of debt. COVID-19 expenses were $127,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $44,000 for the preceding quarter and $333,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, total non-interest expense was $380.1 million, compared to $369.6 million in the same period a year earlier. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 62.88% for the current quarter, compared to 65.70% in the preceding quarter and 65.93% in the year ago quarter. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 59.71% for the current quarter, compared to 59.65% in the preceding quarter and 64.31% in the year ago quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Banner had $9.5 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 16.0%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income and an adjustment to the deferred tax asset during the quarter. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.7%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased to $16.80 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $16.64 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 12% when compared to $15.03 billion at December 31, 2020. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $6.26 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.03 billion at September 30, 2021 and $3.69 billion at December 31, 2020. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 4.6 years at December 31, 2021, compared to 3.6 years at December 31, 2020.

Total loans receivable decreased 1% to $9.08 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $9.22 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased 8% when compared to $9.87 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total loans receivable compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans receivable increased $42.6 million during the current quarter. SBA PPP loans decreased 57% to $133.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $310.2 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased 87% when compared to $1.04 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in SBA PPP loans was partially offset by increases in commercial real estate and multifamily real estate. Commercial real estate and multifamily real estate loans increased 1% to $4.28 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $4.24 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 6% compared to $4.03 billion a year ago. Commercial business loans decreased 7% to $1.96 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.12 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased 33% compared to $2.92 billion a year ago, primarily due to SBA PPP loans forgiven. Excluding SBA PPP loans, commercial business loans increased 1% to $1.83 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.82 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased 2% compared to $1.88 billion a year ago. Agricultural business loans decreased to $285.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $287.5 million at September 30, 2021 and decreased from $299.9 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2021, a 1% decrease from $1.33 billion at September 30, 2021, and a 2% increase compared to $1.29 billion a year earlier. Consumer loans decreased to $555.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $561.2 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased from $605.8 million a year ago. One- to four-family loans increased slightly to $683.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $682.4 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased from $717.9 million a year ago. The year over year decrease primarily reflects held for investment loans being refinanced and sold as held for sale loans.

Loans held for sale were $96.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $63.7 million at September 30, 2021, and $243.8 million at December 31, 2020. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $245.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $232.2 million in the preceding quarter and $356.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Banner sold no multifamily loans during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $96.1 million in the preceding quarter and $10.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased 1% to $14.33 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $14.16 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 14% when compared to $12.57 billion a year ago. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was due primarily to SBA PPP loan funds deposited into client accounts and an increase in general client liquidity due to reduced business investment and consumer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased to $6.39 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.40 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 16% compared to $5.49 billion a year ago. Core deposits were 94% of total deposits at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit decreased to $838.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $851.1 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased 8% compared to $915.3 million a year earlier. FHLB borrowings were $50.0 million at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and decreased from $150.0 million a year ago.

At December 31, 2021, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.69 billion, or 10.06% of assets, compared to $1.67 billion or 10.02% of assets at September 30, 2021, and $1.67 billion or 11.09% of assets a year ago. At December 31, 2021, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.30 billion, or 7.93% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.28 billion, or 7.86% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2021, and $1.27 billion, or 8.69% of tangible assets, a year ago. Banner’s tangible book value per share* increased to $38.02 at December 31, 2021, compared to $36.17 per share a year ago.

Banner and its subsidiary bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At December 31, 2021, Banner's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.54%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 8.76%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.71%.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $132.1 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.45% of total loans receivable outstanding and 578% of non-performing loans, compared to $139.9 million at September 30, 2021, or 1.52% of total loans receivable outstanding and 485% of non-performing loans, and $167.3 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.69% of total loans receivable outstanding and 470% of non-performing loans. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $12.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $13.3 million at December 31, 2020. Net loan recoveries totaled $311,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $756,000 in the preceding quarter and $93,000 of net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $22.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $28.9 million at September 30, 2021, and $35.6 million a year ago. Real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $869,000 at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, compared to $867,000 a year ago.

Banner’s total substandard loans were $198.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $225.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $340.2 million a year ago. The quarter over quarter decrease primarily reflects the payoff of substandard loans as well as balance paydowns and risk rating upgrades.

Banner’s total non-performing assets were $23.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $29.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and $36.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, a year ago.

At December 31, 2021, Banner had 21 mortgage loans totaling $6.4 million operating under forbearance agreements due to COVID-19. Since these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings pursuant to applicable accounting and regulatory guidance.

Conference Call

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 104,929 $ 116,487 $ 115,545 $ 445,731 $ 466,360 Mortgage-backed securities 13,220 11,695 7,438 45,723 31,792 Securities and cash equivalents 8,397 7,686 6,170 29,046 20,994 126,546 135,868 129,153 520,500 519,146 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 2,384 2,749 4,392 11,770 25,015 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 348 655 987 2,592 5,023 Other borrowings 109 125 121 467 603 Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 2,175 2,193 2,216 8,780 7,204 5,016 5,722 7,716 23,609 37,845 Net interest income 121,530 130,146 121,437 496,891 481,301 (RECAPTURE)/PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (5,243 ) (8,638 ) 602 (33,388 ) 67,875 Net interest income after (recapture)/provision for credit losses 126,773 138,784 120,835 530,279 413,426 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 10,341 10,457 8,293 39,495 34,384 Mortgage banking operations 5,643 9,613 10,586 33,948 51,083 Bank-owned life insurance 1,203 1,245 1,319 5,000 5,972 Miscellaneous 4,702 2,185 1,410 12,875 6,821 21,889 23,500 21,608 91,318 98,260 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (136 ) 56 197 482 1,012 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 2,721 1,778 1,704 4,616 (656 ) Total non-interest income 24,474 25,334 23,509 96,416 98,616 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 57,798 59,799 60,906 244,351 245,400 Less capitalized loan origination costs (7,647 ) (8,290 ) (9,415 ) (34,401 ) (34,848 ) Occupancy and equipment 13,885 13,153 14,248 52,850 53,362 Information / computer data services 6,441 6,110 6,402 24,356 24,386 Payment and card processing services 5,062 6,181 3,960 20,544 16,095 Professional and legal expenses 2,251 12,324 5,643 22,274 12,093 Advertising and marketing 2,071 1,521 2,828 6,036 6,412 Deposit insurance expense 1,340 1,469 1,548 5,583 6,516 State/municipal business and use taxes 976 1,219 1,071 4,343 4,355 Real estate operations 49 53 (283 ) (22 ) (190 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,574 1,575 1,865 6,571 7,732 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,284 — — 2,284 — Miscellaneous 5,594 6,977 5,871 24,236 22,712 91,678 102,091 94,644 379,005 364,025 COVID-19 expenses 127 44 333 436 3,502 Merger and acquisition-related expenses — 10 579 660 2,062 Total non-interest expense 91,805 102,145 95,556 380,101 369,589 Income before provision for income taxes 59,442 61,973 48,788 246,594 142,453 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,515 12,089 9,831 45,546 26,525 NET INCOME $ 49,927 $ 49,884 $ 38,957 $ 201,048 $ 115,928 Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.45 $ 1.11 $ 5.81 $ 3.29 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ 1.10 $ 5.76 $ 3.26 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 1.64 $ 1.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,292,967 34,446,510 35,200,769 34,610,056 35,264,252 Diluted 34,575,607 34,669,492 35,425,810 34,919,188 35,528,848 Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding 641 (298,897 ) 632 (906,568 ) (592,376 )





FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 358,461 $ 392,035 $ 311,899 (8.6) % 14.9 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,775,839 1,808,547 922,284 (1.8) % 92.5 % Total cash and cash equivalents 2,134,300 2,200,582 1,234,183 (3.0) % 72.9 % Securities - trading 26,981 26,875 24,980 0.4 % 8.0 % Securities - available for sale 3,638,993 3,446,575 2,322,593 5.6 % 56.7 % Securities - held to maturity 520,922 447,708 421,713 16.4 % 23.5 % Total securities 4,186,896 3,921,158 2,769,286 6.8 % 51.2 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,000 12,000 16,358 — % (26.6) % Securities purchased under agreements to resell 300,000 300,000 — — % nm Loans held for sale 96,487 63,678 243,795 51.5 % (60.4) % Loans receivable 9,084,763 9,218,384 9,870,982 (1.4) % (8.0) % Allowance for credit losses - loans (132,099 ) (139,915 ) (167,279 ) (5.6) % (21.0) % Net loans receivable 8,952,664 9,078,469 9,703,703 (1.4) % (7.7) % Accrued interest receivable 42,916 43,644 46,617 (1.7) % (7.9) % Real estate owned (REO) held for sale, net 852 852 816 — % 4.4 % Property and equipment, net 148,759 151,503 164,556 (1.8) % (9.6) % Goodwill 373,121 373,121 373,121 — % — % Other intangibles, net 14,855 16,429 21,426 (9.6) % (30.7) % Bank-owned life insurance 244,156 192,950 191,830 26.5 % 27.3 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,257 58,523 55,367 (5.6) % (0.2) % Other assets 242,609 224,970 210,565 7.8 % 15.2 % Total assets $ 16,804,872 $ 16,637,879 $ 15,031,623 1.0 % 11.8 % LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 6,385,177 $ 6,400,864 $ 5,492,924 (0.2) % 16.2 % Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 7,103,125 6,912,759 6,159,052 2.8 % 15.3 % Interest-bearing certificates 838,631 851,054 915,320 (1.5) % (8.4) % Total deposits 14,326,933 14,164,677 12,567,296 1.1 % 14.0 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 50,000 50,000 150,000 — % (66.7) % Customer repurchase agreements and other borrowings 264,490 247,358 184,785 6.9 % 43.1 % Subordinated notes, net 98,564 98,472 98,201 0.1 % 0.4 % Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 119,815 124,853 116,974 (4.0) % 2.4 % Operating lease liabilities 59,756 62,946 59,343 (5.1) % 0.7 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 148,303 175,960 143,300 (15.7) % 3.5 % Deferred compensation 46,684 46,494 45,460 0.4 % 2.7 % Total liabilities 15,114,545 14,970,760 13,365,359 1.0 % 13.1 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 1,299,381 1,297,145 1,349,879 0.2 % (3.7) % Retained earnings 390,762 355,035 247,316 10.1 % 58.0 % Other components of shareholders’ equity 184 14,939 69,069 (98.8) % (99.7) % Total shareholders’ equity 1,690,327 1,667,119 1,666,264 1.4 % 1.4 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,804,872 $ 16,637,879 $ 15,031,623 1.0 % 11.8 % Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 34,252,632 34,251,991 35,159,200 Common shareholders’ equity per share (1) $ 49.35 $ 48.67 $ 47.39 Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share (1) (2) $ 38.02 $ 37.30 $ 36.17 Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 7.93 % 7.86 % 8.69 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.76 % 8.79 % 9.50 %





(1) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding. (2) Common shareholders’ tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied $ 1,131,828 $ 1,122,275 $ 1,076,467 0.9 % 5.1 % Investment properties 1,990,461 1,980,284 1,955,684 0.5 % 1.8 % Small balance CRE 598,212 601,751 573,849 (0.6) % 4.2 % Multifamily real estate 564,100 532,760 428,223 5.9 % 31.7 % Construction, land and land development: Commercial construction 169,530 170,205 228,937 (0.4) % (25.9) % Multifamily construction 259,116 278,184 305,527 (6.9) % (15.2) % One- to four-family construction 568,753 571,431 507,810 (0.5) % 12.0 % Land and land development 313,454 308,164 248,915 1.7 % 25.9 % Commercial business: Commercial business 1,039,502 1,039,731 1,133,989 — % (8.3) % SBA PPP 132,574 306,976 1,044,472 (56.8) % (87.3) % Small business scored 792,310 775,554 743,451 2.2 % 6.6 % Agricultural business, including secured by farmland: Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 284,399 284,255 299,949 0.1 % (5.2) % SBA PPP 1,354 3,214 — (57.9) % nm One- to four-family residential 683,268 682,368 717,939 0.1 % (4.8) % Consumer: Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit 458,533 462,819 491,812 (0.9) % (6.8) % Consumer—other 97,369 98,413 113,958 (1.1) % (14.6) % Total loans receivable $ 9,084,763 $ 9,218,384 $ 9,870,982 (1.4) % (8.0) % Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms $ 5,309 $ 5,273 $ 6,673 Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $ 11,558 $ 6,911 $ 12,291 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $ 18,688 $ 18,619 $ 36,131 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.37 %





LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Prior

Qtr Prior

Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Washington $ 4,264,590 47.0% $ 4,319,008 $ 4,647,553 (1.3)% (8.2)% California 2,138,340 23.5% 2,160,280 2,279,749 (1.0)% (6.2)% Oregon 1,652,364 18.2% 1,679,452 1,792,156 (1.6)% (7.8)% Idaho 525,141 5.8% 536,128 537,996 (2.0)% (2.4)% Utah 74,913 0.8% 89,620 80,704 (16.4)% (7.2)% Other 429,415 4.7% 433,896 532,824 (1.0)% (19.4)% Total loans receivable $ 9,084,763 100.0% $ 9,218,384 $ 9,870,982 (1.4)% (8.0)%





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Commercial real estate $ 196,350 $ 174,827 $ 93,838 $ 565,809 $ 356,361 Multifamily real estate 25,933 26,155 7,900 110,640 27,119 Construction and land 522,081 496,386 515,280 1,975,664 1,588,311 Commercial business: Commercial business 203,549 229,859 133,112 731,315 628,981 SBA PPP — 907 — 485,077 1,176,018 Agricultural business 13,061 9,223 11,552 61,997 76,096 One-to four-family residential 52,251 49,594 28,402 206,662 116,713 Consumer 101,365 145,102 97,416 465,213 423,526 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 1,114,590 $ 1,132,053 $ 887,500 $ 4,602,377 $ 4,393,125





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Balance, beginning of period $ 139,915 $ 148,009 $ 167,965 $ 167,279 $ 100,559 Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326 — — — — 7,812 (Recapture)/provision for credit losses - loans (8,127 ) (8,850 ) (593 ) (33,112 ) 64,285 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 635 923 31 1,729 275 Construction and land — — — 100 105 One- to four-family real estate 47 19 194 199 467 Commercial business 267 230 2,444 1,797 3,265 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 5 17 51 30 1,823 Consumer 140 227 90 760 328 1,094 1,416 2,810 4,615 6,263 Loans charged off: Commercial real estate (1 ) — (1,375 ) (3,767 ) (1,854 ) Multifamily real estate (59 ) — — (59 ) (66 ) Construction and land — — — — (100 ) One- to four-family real estate — — — — (136 ) Commercial business (488 ) (362 ) (1,019 ) (1,762 ) (7,253 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland — (179 ) (37 ) (181 ) (591 ) Consumer (235 ) (119 ) (472 ) (914 ) (1,640 ) (783 ) (660 ) (2,903 ) (6,683 ) (11,640 ) Net recoveries (charge-offs) 311 756 (93 ) (2,068 ) (5,377 ) Balance, end of period $ 132,099 $ 139,915 $ 167,279 $ 132,099 $ 167,279 Net recoveries (charge-offs) / Average loans receivable 0.003 % 0.008 % (0.001 )% (0.021 )% (0.053 )%





ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Specific or allocated credit loss allowance: Commercial real estate $ 52,995 $ 57,215 $ 57,791 Multifamily real estate 7,043 6,657 3,893 Construction and land 27,294 29,342 41,295 One- to four-family real estate 8,205 9,460 9,913 Commercial business 26,421 26,873 35,007 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 3,190 3,177 4,914 Consumer 6,951 7,191 14,466 Total allowance for credit losses - loans $ 132,099 $ 139,915 $ 167,279 Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.45 % 1.52 % 1.69 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 578 % 485 % 470 %





Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS Balance, beginning of period $ 10,127 $ 9,909 $ 12,094 $ 13,297 $ 2,716 Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326 — — — — 7,022 Provision/(recapture) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments 2,305 218 1,203 (865 ) 3,559 Balance, end of period $ 12,432 $ 10,127 $ 13,297 $ 12,432 $ 13,297





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 14,159 $ 14,931 $ 18,199 Construction and land 479 354 936 One- to four-family 2,711 3,182 3,556 Commercial business 2,156 2,700 5,407 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 1,022 1,022 1,743 Consumer 1,754 1,850 2,719 22,281 24,039 32,560 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: Commercial — 3,955 — One- to four-family 436 772 1,899 Commercial business 2 61 1,025 Consumer 117 34 130 555 4,822 3,054 Total non-performing loans 22,836 28,861 35,614 REO 852 852 816 Other repossessed assets 17 17 51 Total non-performing assets $ 23,705 $ 29,730 $ 36,481 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.24 %





Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING Pass $ 8,874,468 $ 8,956,604 $ 9,494,147 Special Mention 11,932 36,001 36,598 Substandard 198,363 225,779 340,237 Total $ 9,084,763 $ 9,218,384 $ 9,870,982





Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended REAL ESTATE OWNED Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 852 $ 763 $ 1,795 $ 816 $ 814 Additions from loan foreclosures — 89 — 512 1,588 Proceeds from dispositions of REO — — (1,555 ) (783 ) (2,360 ) Gain on sale of REO — — 603 307 819 Valuation adjustments in the period — — (27 ) — (45 ) Balance, end of period $ 852 $ 852 $ 816 $ 852 $ 816





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Prior Qtr Prior Yr

Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 6,385,177 $ 6,400,864 $ 5,492,924 (0.2) % 16.2 % Interest-bearing checking 1,947,414 1,799,657 1,569,435 8.2 % 24.1 % Regular savings accounts 2,784,716 2,773,995 2,398,482 0.4 % 16.1 % Money market accounts 2,370,995 2,339,107 2,191,135 1.4 % 8.2 % Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 7,103,125 6,912,759 6,159,052 2.8 % 15.3 % Total core deposits 13,488,302 13,313,623 11,651,976 1.3 % 15.8 % Interest-bearing certificates 838,631 851,054 915,320 (1.5) % (8.4) % Total deposits $ 14,326,933 $ 14,164,677 $ 12,567,296 1.1 % 14.0 %





GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Percentage Change Amount Percentage Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr

Qtr Washington $ 7,952,376 55.5 % $ 7,877,919 $ 7,058,404 0.9 % 12.7 % Oregon 3,067,054 21.4 % 3,030,109 2,604,908 1.2 % 17.7 % California 2,524,296 17.6 % 2,501,521 2,237,949 0.9 % 12.8 % Idaho 783,207 5.5 % 755,128 666,035 3.7 % 17.6 % Total deposits $ 14,326,933 100.0 % $ 14,164,677 $ 12,567,296 1.1 % 14.0 %





INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 193,917 $ 193,414 $ 175,352 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 159,957 161,407 127,523 Public interest-bearing certificates 39,961 40,851 59,127 Total public deposits $ 393,835 $ 395,672 $ 362,002





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Actual Minimum to be

categorized as

"Adequately Capitalized" Minimum to be

categorized as

"Well Capitalized" REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,663,943 14.71 % $ 904,633 8.00 % $ 1,130,791 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,440,694 12.74 % 678,474 6.00 % 678,474 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,440,694 8.76 % 658,091 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,305,194 11.54 % 508,856 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,552,204 13.73 % 904,159 8.00 % 1,130,199 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,428,955 12.64 % 678,119 6.00 % 904,159 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,428,955 8.69 % 657,882 4.00 % 822,353 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,428,955 12.64 % 508,589 4.50 % 734,629 6.50 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost(3) Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost(3) Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield /

Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 73,101 $ 601 3.26 % $ 114,938 $ 996 3.44 % $ 110,414 $ 976 3.52 % Mortgage loans 7,362,363 83,059 4.48 % 7,245,962 83,803 4.59 % 7,251,101 84,634 4.64 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,460,486 14,966 4.07 % 1,534,978 15,776 4.08 % 1,626,508 19,143 4.68 % SBA PPP loans 209,776 5,845 11.05 % 566,515 15,421 10.80 % 1,125,844 10,002 3.53 % Consumer and other loans 119,658 1,749 5.80 % 120,112 1,774 5.86 % 135,498 2,057 6.04 % Total loans(1)(3) 9,225,384 106,220 4.57 % 9,582,505 117,770 4.88 % 10,249,365 116,812 4.53 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,838,759 13,344 1.86 % 2,560,027 11,820 1.83 % 1,429,635 7,536 2.10 % Other securities 1,550,383 8,466 2.17 % 1,491,035 7,873 2.09 % 975,166 6,634 2.71 % Equity securities — — — % — — — % 234,822 64 0.11 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,901,165 731 0.15 % 1,486,839 586 0.16 % 611,234 219 0.14 % FHLB stock 12,000 135 4.46 % 13,957 135 3.84 % 16,361 162 3.94 % Total investment securities (3) 6,302,307 22,676 1.43 % 5,551,858 20,414 1.46 % 3,267,218 14,615 1.78 % Total interest-earning assets 15,527,691 128,896 3.29 % 15,134,363 138,184 3.62 % 13,516,583 131,427 3.87 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,306,437 1,301,383 1,349,055 Total assets $ 16,834,128 $ 16,435,746 $ 14,865,638 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,875,097 289 0.06 % $ 1,771,869 282 0.06 % $ 1,483,183 315 0.08 % Savings accounts 2,773,597 400 0.06 % 2,721,028 458 0.07 % 2,375,015 691 0.12 % Money market accounts 2,367,861 559 0.09 % 2,322,453 668 0.11 % 2,165,960 1,047 0.19 % Certificates of deposit 840,920 1,136 0.54 % 863,971 1,341 0.62 % 916,286 2,339 1.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,857,475 2,384 0.12 % 7,679,321 2,749 0.14 % 6,940,444 4,392 0.25 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,523,149 — — % 6,275,634 — — % 5,499,240 — — % Total deposits 14,380,624 2,384 0.07 % 13,954,955 2,749 0.08 % 12,439,684 4,392 0.14 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 50,000 348 2.76 % 98,370 655 2.64 % 150,000 987 2.62 % Other borrowings 266,559 109 0.16 % 252,720 125 0.20 % 187,560 121 0.26 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 246,510 2,175 3.50 % 247,944 2,193 3.51 % 247,944 2,216 3.56 % Total borrowings 563,069 2,632 1.85 % 599,034 2,973 1.97 % 585,504 3,324 2.26 % Total funding liabilities 14,943,693 5,016 0.13 % 14,553,989 5,722 0.16 % 13,025,188 7,716 0.24 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 216,940 202,918 195,965 Total liabilities 15,160,633 14,756,907 13,221,153 Shareholders’ equity 1,673,495 1,678,839 1,644,485 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,834,128 $ 16,435,746 $ 14,865,638 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 123,880 3.16 % $ 132,462 3.46 % $ 123,711 3.63 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.17 % 3.47 % 3.64 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (2,350 ) (2,316 ) (2,274 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 121,530 3.11 % $ 130,146 3.41 % $ 121,437 3.57 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.04 % Return on average equity 11.84 % 11.79 % 9.42 % Average equity/average assets 9.94 % 10.21 % 11.06 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 184.40 % 182.82 % 179.60 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 103.91 % 103.99 % 103.77 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.58 % 0.61 % 0.63 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.16 % 2.47 % 2.56 % Efficiency ratio(4) 62.88 % 65.70 % 65.93 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 59.71 % 59.65 % 64.31 %





(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.3 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $1.0 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP Financial Measures on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 94,252 $ 3,066 3.25 % $ 144,220 $ 5,482 3.80 % Mortgage loans 7,225,860 328,115 4.54 % 7,303,584 352,878 4.83 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,498,808 62,479 4.17 % 1,765,265 80,567 4.56 % SBA PPP loans 770,041 49,854 6.47 % 760,912 23,133 3.04 % Consumer and other loans 122,520 7,298 5.96 % 147,827 9,208 6.23 % Total loans(1)(3) 9,711,481 450,812 4.64 % 10,121,808 471,268 4.66 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,451,110 46,199 1.88 % 1,330,355 32,188 2.42 % Other securities 1,336,974 30,114 2.25 % 777,378 21,839 2.81 % Equity securities 429 — — % 182,846 373 0.20 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,392,619 1,955 0.14 % 272,725 907 0.33 % FHLB stock 13,966 592 4.24 % 18,952 947 5.00 % Total investment securities(3) 5,195,098 78,860 1.52 % 2,582,256 56,254 2.18 % Total interest-earning assets 14,906,579 529,672 3.55 % 12,704,064 527,522 4.15 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,268,348 1,262,170 Total assets $ 16,174,927 $ 13,966,234 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,755,293 1,188 0.07 % $ 1,385,252 1,479 0.11 % Savings accounts 2,652,018 1,833 0.07 % 2,194,418 4,257 0.19 % Money market accounts 2,305,814 2,670 0.12 % 1,996,870 6,275 0.31 % Certificates of deposit 876,509 6,079 0.69 % 1,030,722 13,004 1.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,589,634 11,770 0.16 % 6,607,262 25,015 0.38 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,132,875 — — % 4,929,768 — — % Total deposits 13,722,509 11,770 0.09 % 11,537,030 25,015 0.22 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 97,945 2,592 2.65 % 215,093 5,023 2.34 % Other borrowings 240,817 467 0.19 % 193,862 603 0.31 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 247,583 8,780 3.55 % 198,490 7,204 3.63 % Total borrowings 586,345 11,839 2.02 % 607,445 12,830 2.11 % Total funding liabilities 14,308,854 23,609 0.16 % 12,144,475 37,845 0.31 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 206,774 197,422 Total liabilities 14,515,628 12,341,897 Shareholders’ equity 1,659,299 1,624,337 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,174,927 $ 13,966,234 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 506,063 3.39 % $ 489,677 3.84 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.39 % 3.85 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (9,172 ) (8,376 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 496,891 3.33 % $ 481,301 3.79 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.24 % 0.83 % Return on average equity 12.12 % 7.14 % Average equity/average assets 10.26 % 11.63 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities ` 182.32 % 176.09 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 104.18 % 104.61 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.60 % 0.71 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.35 % 2.65 % Efficiency ratio(4) 64.06 % 63.73 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 60.22 % 60.76 %





(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $5.1 million and $4.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $4.1 million and $3.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP Financial Measures on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Net interest income $ 121,530 $ 130,146 $ 121,437 $ 496,891 $ 481,301 Total non-interest income 24,474 25,334 23,509 96,416 98,616 Total revenue (GAAP) 146,004 155,480 144,946 593,307 579,917 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 136 (56 ) (197 ) (482 ) (1,012 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (2,721 ) (1,778 ) (1,704 ) (4,616 ) 656 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 143,419 $ 153,646 $ 143,045 $ 588,209 $ 579,561





ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 49,927 $ 49,884 $ 38,957 $ 201,048 $ 115,928 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 136 (56 ) (197 ) (482 ) (1,012 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (2,721 ) (1,778 ) (1,704 ) (4,616 ) 656 Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses — 10 579 660 2,062 Exclude COVID-19 expenses 127 44 333 436 3,502 Exclude Banner Forward expenses 1,157 7,592 — 11,604 — Exclude loss on extinguishment of debt 2,284 — — 2,284 — Exclude related net tax (benefit) expense (236 ) (1,395 ) 237 (2,373 ) (1,239 ) Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 50,674 $ 54,301 $ 38,205 $ 208,561 $ 119,897 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ 1.10 $ 5.76 $ 3.26 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.47 $ 1.57 $ 1.08 $ 5.97 $ 3.37





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 91,805 $ 102,145 $ 95,556 $ 380,101 $ 369,589 Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses — (10 ) (579 ) (660 ) (2,062 ) Exclude COVID-19 expenses (127 ) (44 ) (333 ) (436 ) (3,502 ) Exclude Banner Forward expenses (1,157 ) (7,592 ) — (11,604 ) — Exclude CDI amortization (1,574 ) (1,575 ) (1,865 ) (6,571 ) (7,732 ) Exclude state/municipal tax expense (976 ) (1,219 ) (1,071 ) (4,343 ) (4,355 ) Exclude REO operations (49 ) (53 ) 283 22 190 Exclude loss on extinguishment of debt (2,284 ) — — (2,284 ) — Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 85,638 $ 91,652 $ 91,991 $ 354,225 $ 352,128 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 121,530 $ 130,146 $ 121,437 $ 496,891 $ 481,301 Non-interest income (GAAP) 24,474 25,334 23,509 96,416 98,616 Total revenue 146,004 155,480 144,946 593,307 579,917 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 136 (56 ) (197 ) (482 ) (1,012 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (2,721 ) (1,778 ) (1,704 ) (4,616 ) 656 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 143,419 $ 153,646 $ 143,045 $ 588,209 $ 579,561 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 62.88 % 65.70 % 65.93 % 64.06 % 63.73 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.71 % 59.65 % 64.31 % 60.22 % 60.76 %





TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 1,690,327 $ 1,667,119 $ 1,666,264 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 387,976 389,550 394,547 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,302,351 $ 1,277,569 $ 1,271,717 Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,804,872 $ 16,637,879 $ 15,031,623 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 387,976 389,550 394,547 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,416,896 $ 16,248,329 $ 14,637,076 Common shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.06 % 10.02 % 11.09 % Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.93 % 7.86 % 8.69 % TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY PER SHARE Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,302,351 $ 1,277,569 $ 1,271,717 Common shares outstanding at end of period 34,252,632 34,251,991 35,159,200 Common shareholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 49.35 $ 48.67 $ 47.39 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 38.02 $ 37.30 $ 36.17



