Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $49.9 Million, or $1.44 Per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2021; Earns Record $201.0 Million in Net Income, or $5.76 Per Diluted Share, for 2021; Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44 Per Share

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $49.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, virtually unchanged from $49.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 and compared to $39.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Banner’s fourth quarter 2021 results include $5.2 million in recapture of provision for credit losses, compared to $8.6 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and $602,000 in provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for 2021 increased 73% to a record $201.0 million, or $5.76 per diluted share, compared to $115.9 million, or $3.26 per diluted share for 2020. Full year 2021 results include $33.4 million in recapture of provision for credit losses, compared to $67.9 million in provision for credit losses in 2020.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable February 14, 2022, to common shareholders of record on February 3, 2022.

“Banner’s record 2021 operating results reflect the continued execution of our super community bank strategy including implementation of Banner Forward. We are generating new client relationships and adding to our core funding position by growing core deposits while maintaining a moderate risk profile,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our performance for the fourth quarter benefited from lower operating expense, continued core deposit growth and an acceleration of SBA PPP loan fee income as a result of SBA PPP loan forgiveness. The unprecedented level of market liquidity and our continued focus on building client relationships contributed to our core deposits increasing 16% compared to December 31, 2020. We continue to live by our core values, summed up as doing the right thing for our clients, our communities, our colleagues, our company and our shareholders while providing a consistent and reliable source of capital through all economic cycles and changing events.”

“During the third quarter of 2021 we began implementing Banner Forward, a bank-wide initiative to drive revenue growth and reduce operating expense,” said Grescovich. “Full implementation is expected by 2023, with the goal of delivering sequential improvements in operating performance over the course of the next six quarters while staying true to our mission and value proposition of being connected, knowledgeable and responsive to our clients, communities and employees. Banner Forward is focused on accelerating growth in commercial banking, deepening relationships with retail clients, and advancing technology strategies to enhance our digital service channels, while streamlining underwriting and back office processes. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we incurred expenses of $1.2 million related to Banner Forward.”

At December 31, 2021, Banner Corporation had $16.80 billion in assets, $8.95 billion in net loans and $14.33 billion in deposits. Banner operates 150 branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenues decreased 6% to $146.0 million, primarily due to a decline in SBA PPP loan forgiveness related interest income, compared to $155.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 1% when compared to $144.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest income decreased to $121.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $130.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased compared to $121.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.17%, compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and 3.64% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Mortgage banking revenues decreased 41% to $5.6 million, compared to $9.6 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 47% compared to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Return on average assets was 1.18%, compared to 1.20% in the preceding quarter and 1.04% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans receivable decreased to $8.95 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $9.08 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased 8% compared to $9.70 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Non-performing assets decreased to $23.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $29.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets in the preceding quarter, and decreased from $36.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.
  • The allowance for credit losses - loans was $132.1 million, or 1.45% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2021, compared to $139.9 million, or 1.52% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2021 and $167.3 million, or 1.69% of total loans receivable as of December 31, 2020.
  • Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased 1% to $13.49 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $13.31 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 16% compared to $11.65 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 94% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.
  • Dividends to shareholders were $0.41 per share in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 1% to $49.35 at December 31, 2021, compared to $48.67 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 4% from $47.39 a year ago.
  • Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* increased 2% to $38.02 at December 31, 2021, compared to $37.30 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 5% from $36.17 a year ago.

*Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments and net gain (loss) on the sale of securities from the total of net interest income and total non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes merger and acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, Banner Forward expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned operations, loss on extinguishment of debt and state/municipal taxes from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.

Significant Recent Initiatives and Events

In September 2021, Banner completed the consolidation of five branches as it continues to see migration of transactions to the digital space, reducing in-branch transactions. In addition, Banner has made the decision to consolidate another seven branches in February 2022. During the past year, client adoption of mobile and digital banking accelerated, while physical branch transaction volume declined. Banner anticipates this shift in client service delivery channel preference will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $121.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $130.1 million in the preceding quarter and $121.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 30 basis-point decrease compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and a 47 basis-point decrease compared to 3.64% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

“Lower interest income, primarily as a result of the decline in the acceleration of the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to loan repayments from SBA PPP loan forgiveness, adversely affected our net interest margin during the quarter. This impact was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of funding liabilities,” said Grescovich. Acquisition accounting adjustments added five basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter, three basis points in the preceding quarter and five basis points in the fourth quarter a year ago. The total purchase discount for acquired loans was $9.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.5 million at September 30, 2021, and $16.1 million at December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.39% compared to 3.85% in 2020.

Average yields on interest-earning assets decreased 33 basis points to 3.29% in the fourth quarter compared to 3.62% for the preceding quarter and decreased 58 basis points compared to 3.87% in the fourth quarter a year ago. These decreases in average yield between periods primarily reflects decreases in the average yield on investment securities and increases in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, as excess liquidity was invested in low yielding short term investments. Average loan yields decreased 31 basis points to 4.57% compared to 4.88% in the preceding quarter and increased four basis points compared to 4.53% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in average loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily the result of the decline in the acceleration of the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to loan repayments from SBA PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter. Loan discount accretion added eight basis points to average loan yields in the current quarter, five basis points in the preceding quarter and seven basis points in the fourth quarter a year ago. Deposit costs were 0.07% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a one basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a seven basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The year-over-year decrease in quarterly deposit costs was primarily the result of decreases in market interest rates during 2020. The total cost of funding liabilities was 0.13% during the fourth quarter of 2021, a three basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and an 11 basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $5.2 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the current quarter (comprised of an $8.1 million recapture provision for credit losses - loans, a $2.3 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $579,000 provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This recapture compares to an $8.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of an $8.9 million recapture of provision for credit losses - loans and a $218,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments) and a $602,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter a year ago (comprised of a $593,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments). The recapture of provision for credit losses for the current and preceding quarters primarily reflects improvement in the level of adversely classified loans as well as in the forecasted economic indicators utilized to calculate credit losses.

Total non-interest income was $24.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $25.3 million in the preceding quarter and $23.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Deposit fees and other service charges were $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.5 million in the preceding quarter and $8.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in deposit fees and other service charges from the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily a result of increased transaction deposit account activity and higher fees on certain transactions. Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, decreased to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $9.6 million in the preceding quarter and decreased compared to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower mortgage banking revenue for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to no multifamily loan sales or related gains during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter, which included $2.4 million of gain on the sale of multifamily loans. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects a reduction in the volume of one- to four-family loans sold as well as a decrease in the gain on sale margin on one- to four-family held-for-sale loans. Home purchase activity accounted for 64% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 68% in the prior quarter and 51% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Miscellaneous non-interest income increased to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.2 million in the preceding quarter and $1.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in miscellaneous non-interest income from the prior quarter and fourth quarter a year ago is primarily a result of a valuation adjustment on the SBA servicing asset, higher gains related to SBA loans sold as well as gains related to the disposition of closed branch locations. For the year ended December 31, 2021, total non-interest income decreased 2% to $96.4 million, compared to $98.6 million in 2020.

Banner’s fourth quarter 2021 results included a $2.7 million net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $136,000 net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $1.8 million net gain for fair value adjustments and a $56,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the fourth quarter a year ago, results included a $1.7 million net gain for fair value adjustments and a $197,000 net gain on the sale of securities.

Total revenue decreased 6% to $146.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $155.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 1% compared to $144.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, total revenues increased 2% to $593.3 million compared to $579.9 million for the same period one year earlier. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income excluding the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $143.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $153.6 million in the preceding quarter and $143.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, adjusted revenue* was $588.2 million, compared to $579.6 million in 2020.

Total non-interest expense was $91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $102.1 million in the preceding quarter and $95.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects a $10.1 million decrease in professional and legal expenses. The decrease in professional and legal expenses was primarily due to $5.8 million of consultant expense related to the Banner Forward initiative and a $4.0 million accrual related to pending litigation recorded during the prior quarter. Additionally, salary and employee benefits expense decreased $2.0 million, primarily due to a reduction in staffing, and payment and card processing services expense decreased $1.1 million, primarily reflecting a decrease in fraud related losses. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.3 million loss on extinguishment of debt as a result of the redemption of $8.2 million of junior subordinated debentures during the current quarter. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in non-interest expense also primarily reflects decreases in salary and employee benefits expense, and professional and legal expenses. The year-over-year quarterly decreases in non-interest expense were partially offset by an increase in payment and card processing services expense, a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs and the previously mentioned loss on extinguishment of debt. COVID-19 expenses were $127,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $44,000 for the preceding quarter and $333,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, total non-interest expense was $380.1 million, compared to $369.6 million in the same period a year earlier. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 62.88% for the current quarter, compared to 65.70% in the preceding quarter and 65.93% in the year ago quarter. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 59.71% for the current quarter, compared to 59.65% in the preceding quarter and 64.31% in the year ago quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Banner had $9.5 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 16.0%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income and an adjustment to the deferred tax asset during the quarter. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.7%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased to $16.80 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $16.64 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 12% when compared to $15.03 billion at December 31, 2020. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $6.26 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.03 billion at September 30, 2021 and $3.69 billion at December 31, 2020. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 4.6 years at December 31, 2021, compared to 3.6 years at December 31, 2020.

Total loans receivable decreased 1% to $9.08 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $9.22 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased 8% when compared to $9.87 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total loans receivable compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans receivable increased $42.6 million during the current quarter. SBA PPP loans decreased 57% to $133.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $310.2 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased 87% when compared to $1.04 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in SBA PPP loans was partially offset by increases in commercial real estate and multifamily real estate. Commercial real estate and multifamily real estate loans increased 1% to $4.28 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $4.24 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 6% compared to $4.03 billion a year ago. Commercial business loans decreased 7% to $1.96 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.12 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased 33% compared to $2.92 billion a year ago, primarily due to SBA PPP loans forgiven. Excluding SBA PPP loans, commercial business loans increased 1% to $1.83 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.82 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased 2% compared to $1.88 billion a year ago. Agricultural business loans decreased to $285.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $287.5 million at September 30, 2021 and decreased from $299.9 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2021, a 1% decrease from $1.33 billion at September 30, 2021, and a 2% increase compared to $1.29 billion a year earlier. Consumer loans decreased to $555.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $561.2 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased from $605.8 million a year ago. One- to four-family loans increased slightly to $683.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $682.4 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased from $717.9 million a year ago. The year over year decrease primarily reflects held for investment loans being refinanced and sold as held for sale loans.

Loans held for sale were $96.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $63.7 million at September 30, 2021, and $243.8 million at December 31, 2020. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $245.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $232.2 million in the preceding quarter and $356.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Banner sold no multifamily loans during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $96.1 million in the preceding quarter and $10.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased 1% to $14.33 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $14.16 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 14% when compared to $12.57 billion a year ago. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was due primarily to SBA PPP loan funds deposited into client accounts and an increase in general client liquidity due to reduced business investment and consumer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased to $6.39 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.40 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 16% compared to $5.49 billion a year ago. Core deposits were 94% of total deposits at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit decreased to $838.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $851.1 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased 8% compared to $915.3 million a year earlier. FHLB borrowings were $50.0 million at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and decreased from $150.0 million a year ago.

At December 31, 2021, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.69 billion, or 10.06% of assets, compared to $1.67 billion or 10.02% of assets at September 30, 2021, and $1.67 billion or 11.09% of assets a year ago. At December 31, 2021, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.30 billion, or 7.93% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.28 billion, or 7.86% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2021, and $1.27 billion, or 8.69% of tangible assets, a year ago. Banner’s tangible book value per share* increased to $38.02 at December 31, 2021, compared to $36.17 per share a year ago.

Banner and its subsidiary bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At December 31, 2021, Banner's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.54%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 8.76%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.71%.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $132.1 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.45% of total loans receivable outstanding and 578% of non-performing loans, compared to $139.9 million at September 30, 2021, or 1.52% of total loans receivable outstanding and 485% of non-performing loans, and $167.3 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.69% of total loans receivable outstanding and 470% of non-performing loans. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $12.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $13.3 million at December 31, 2020. Net loan recoveries totaled $311,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $756,000 in the preceding quarter and $93,000 of net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $22.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $28.9 million at September 30, 2021, and $35.6 million a year ago. Real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $869,000 at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, compared to $867,000 a year ago.

Banner’s total substandard loans were $198.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $225.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $340.2 million a year ago. The quarter over quarter decrease primarily reflects the payoff of substandard loans as well as balance paydowns and risk rating upgrades.

Banner’s total non-performing assets were $23.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $29.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and $36.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, a year ago.

At December 31, 2021, Banner had 21 mortgage loans totaling $6.4 million operating under forbearance agreements due to COVID-19. Since these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings pursuant to applicable accounting and regulatory guidance.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $16.80 billion bank holding company operating one commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner’s operating and stock price performance.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (2) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner’s activities; (3) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (4) interest rate movements and their impact on client behavior and net interest margin; (5) uncertainty regarding the future of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), and the potential transition away from LIBOR toward new interest rate benchmarks; (6) the impact of repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (7) fluctuations in real estate values; (8) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet clients’ needs and developments in the market place; (9) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (10) disruptions, security breaches or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions; (11) changes in financial markets; (12) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (13) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (14) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (15) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (16) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (17) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner’s business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors; (18) the costs associated with Banner Forward and (19) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
           
INTEREST INCOME:          
Loans receivable $104,929  $116,487  $115,545  $445,731  $466,360 
Mortgage-backed securities  13,220   11,695   7,438   45,723   31,792 
Securities and cash equivalents  8,397   7,686   6,170   29,046   20,994 
   126,546   135,868   129,153   520,500   519,146 
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Deposits  2,384   2,749   4,392   11,770   25,015 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  348   655   987   2,592   5,023 
Other borrowings  109   125   121   467   603 
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes  2,175   2,193   2,216   8,780   7,204 
   5,016   5,722   7,716   23,609   37,845 
Net interest income  121,530   130,146   121,437   496,891   481,301 
(RECAPTURE)/PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  (5,243)  (8,638)  602   (33,388)  67,875 
Net interest income after (recapture)/provision for credit losses  126,773   138,784   120,835   530,279   413,426 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Deposit fees and other service charges  10,341   10,457   8,293   39,495   34,384 
Mortgage banking operations  5,643   9,613   10,586   33,948   51,083 
Bank-owned life insurance  1,203   1,245   1,319   5,000   5,972 
Miscellaneous  4,702   2,185   1,410   12,875   6,821 
   21,889   23,500   21,608   91,318   98,260 
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities  (136)  56   197   482   1,012 
Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value  2,721   1,778   1,704   4,616   (656)
Total non-interest income  24,474   25,334   23,509   96,416   98,616 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salary and employee benefits  57,798   59,799   60,906   244,351   245,400 
Less capitalized loan origination costs  (7,647)  (8,290)  (9,415)  (34,401)  (34,848)
Occupancy and equipment  13,885   13,153   14,248   52,850   53,362 
Information / computer data services  6,441   6,110   6,402   24,356   24,386 
Payment and card processing services  5,062   6,181   3,960   20,544   16,095 
Professional and legal expenses  2,251   12,324   5,643   22,274   12,093 
Advertising and marketing  2,071   1,521   2,828   6,036   6,412 
Deposit insurance expense  1,340   1,469   1,548   5,583   6,516 
State/municipal business and use taxes  976   1,219   1,071   4,343   4,355 
Real estate operations  49   53   (283)  (22)  (190)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  1,574   1,575   1,865   6,571   7,732 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,284         2,284    
Miscellaneous  5,594   6,977   5,871   24,236   22,712 
   91,678   102,091   94,644   379,005   364,025 
COVID-19 expenses  127   44   333   436   3,502 
Merger and acquisition-related expenses     10   579   660   2,062 
Total non-interest expense  91,805   102,145   95,556   380,101   369,589 
Income before provision for income taxes  59,442   61,973   48,788   246,594   142,453 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  9,515   12,089   9,831   45,546   26,525 
NET INCOME $49,927  $49,884  $38,957  $201,048  $115,928 
Earnings per share available to common shareholders:          
Basic $1.46  $1.45  $1.11  $5.81  $3.29 
Diluted $1.44  $1.44  $1.10  $5.76  $3.26 
Cumulative dividends declared per common share $0.41  $0.41  $0.41  $1.64  $1.23 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
Basic  34,292,967   34,446,510   35,200,769   34,610,056   35,264,252 
Diluted  34,575,607   34,669,492   35,425,810   34,919,188   35,528,848 
Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding  641   (298,897)  632   (906,568)  (592,376)


FINANCIAL  CONDITION       Percentage Change
(in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
           
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $358,461  $392,035  $311,899  (8.6) 14.9 %
Interest-bearing deposits  1,775,839   1,808,547   922,284  (1.8) 92.5 %
Total cash and cash equivalents  2,134,300   2,200,582   1,234,183  (3.0) 72.9 %
Securities - trading  26,981   26,875   24,980  0.4 % 8.0 %
Securities - available for sale  3,638,993   3,446,575   2,322,593  5.6 % 56.7 %
Securities - held to maturity  520,922   447,708   421,713  16.4 % 23.5 %
Total securities  4,186,896   3,921,158   2,769,286  6.8 % 51.2 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  12,000   12,000   16,358  % (26.6)
Securities purchased under agreements to resell  300,000   300,000     % nm
Loans held for sale  96,487   63,678   243,795  51.5 % (60.4)
Loans receivable  9,084,763   9,218,384   9,870,982  (1.4) (8.0)
Allowance for credit losses - loans  (132,099)  (139,915)  (167,279) (5.6) (21.0)
Net loans receivable  8,952,664   9,078,469   9,703,703  (1.4) (7.7)
Accrued interest receivable  42,916   43,644   46,617  (1.7) (7.9)
Real estate owned (REO) held for sale, net  852   852   816  % 4.4 %
Property and equipment, net  148,759   151,503   164,556  (1.8) (9.6)
Goodwill  373,121   373,121   373,121  % %
Other intangibles, net  14,855   16,429   21,426  (9.6) (30.7)
Bank-owned life insurance  244,156   192,950   191,830  26.5 % 27.3 %
Operating lease right-of-use assets  55,257   58,523   55,367  (5.6) (0.2)
Other assets  242,609   224,970   210,565  7.8 % 15.2 %
Total assets $16,804,872  $16,637,879  $15,031,623  1.0 % 11.8 %
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $6,385,177  $6,400,864  $5,492,924  (0.2) 16.2 %
Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts  7,103,125   6,912,759   6,159,052  2.8 % 15.3 %
Interest-bearing certificates  838,631   851,054   915,320  (1.5) (8.4)
Total deposits  14,326,933   14,164,677   12,567,296  1.1 % 14.0%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  50,000   50,000   150,000  % (66.7)
Customer repurchase agreements and other borrowings  264,490   247,358   184,785  6.9 % 43.1 %
Subordinated notes, net  98,564   98,472   98,201  0.1 % 0.4 %
Junior subordinated debentures at fair value  119,815   124,853   116,974  (4.0) 2.4 %
Operating lease liabilities  59,756   62,946   59,343  (5.1) 0.7 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  148,303   175,960   143,300  (15.7) 3.5 %
Deferred compensation  46,684   46,494   45,460  0.4 % 2.7 %
Total liabilities  15,114,545   14,970,760   13,365,359  1.0 % 13.1 %
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Common stock  1,299,381   1,297,145   1,349,879  0.2 % (3.7)
Retained earnings  390,762   355,035   247,316  10.1 % 58.0 %
Other components of shareholders’ equity  184   14,939   69,069  (98.8) (99.7)
Total shareholders’ equity  1,690,327   1,667,119   1,666,264  1.4 % 1.4 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $16,804,872  $16,637,879  $15,031,623  1.0 % 11.8 %
Common Shares Issued:          
Shares outstanding at end of period  34,252,632   34,251,991   35,159,200     
Common shareholders’ equity per share (1) $49.35  $48.67  $47.39     
Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share (1) (2) $38.02  $37.30  $36.17     
Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets (2)  7.93%  7.86%  8.69%    
Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  8.76%  8.79%  9.50%    


(1) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding.
(2) Common shareholders’ tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets.  Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets.  These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION          
(dollars in thousands)          
        Percentage Change
LOANS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
           
Commercial real estate:          
Owner-occupied $1,131,828  $1,122,275  $1,076,467  0.9 % 5.1 %
Investment properties  1,990,461   1,980,284   1,955,684  0.5 % 1.8 %
Small balance CRE  598,212   601,751   573,849  (0.6)% 4.2 %
Multifamily real estate  564,100   532,760   428,223  5.9 % 31.7 %
Construction, land and land development:          
Commercial construction  169,530   170,205   228,937  (0.4)% (25.9)%
Multifamily construction  259,116   278,184   305,527  (6.9)% (15.2)%
One- to four-family construction  568,753   571,431   507,810  (0.5)% 12.0 %
Land and land development  313,454   308,164   248,915  1.7 % 25.9 %
Commercial business:          
Commercial business  1,039,502   1,039,731   1,133,989  % (8.3)%
SBA PPP  132,574   306,976   1,044,472  (56.8)% (87.3)%
Small business scored  792,310   775,554   743,451  2.2 % 6.6 %
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland:          
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland  284,399   284,255   299,949  0.1 % (5.2)%
SBA PPP  1,354   3,214     (57.9)% nm
One- to four-family residential  683,268   682,368   717,939  0.1 % (4.8)%
Consumer:           
Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit  458,533   462,819   491,812  (0.9)% (6.8)%
Consumer—other  97,369   98,413   113,958  (1.1)% (14.6)%
Total loans receivable $9,084,763  $9,218,384  $9,870,982  (1.4)% (8.0)%
Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms $5,309  $5,273  $6,673     
Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $11,558  $6,911  $12,291     
Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $18,688  $18,619  $36,131     
Total delinquent loans  /  Total loans receivable  0.21%  0.20%  0.37%    


LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION         Percentage Change
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Prior
Qtr		 Prior
Yr Qtr
  Amount Percentage Amount Amount    
             
Washington $4,264,590 47.0% $4,319,008 $4,647,553 (1.3)% (8.2)%
California  2,138,340 23.5%  2,160,280  2,279,749 (1.0)% (6.2)%
Oregon  1,652,364 18.2%  1,679,452  1,792,156 (1.6)% (7.8)%
Idaho  525,141 5.8%  536,128  537,996 (2.0)% (2.4)%
Utah  74,913 0.8%  89,620  80,704 (16.4)% (7.2)%
Other  429,415 4.7%  433,896  532,824 (1.0)% (19.4)%
Total loans receivable $9,084,763 100.0% $9,218,384 $9,870,982 (1.4)% (8.0)%


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOAN ORIGINATIONSQuarters Ended Twelve Months Ended
 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Commercial real estate$196,350 $174,827 $93,838 $565,809 $356,361
Multifamily real estate 25,933  26,155  7,900  110,640  27,119
Construction and land 522,081  496,386  515,280  1,975,664  1,588,311
Commercial business:         
Commercial business 203,549  229,859  133,112  731,315  628,981
SBA PPP   907    485,077  1,176,018
Agricultural business 13,061  9,223  11,552  61,997  76,096
One-to four-family residential 52,251  49,594  28,402  206,662  116,713
Consumer 101,365  145,102  97,416  465,213  423,526
Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale)$1,114,590 $1,132,053 $887,500 $4,602,377 $4,393,125


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION          
(dollars in thousands)          
  Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended
CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS          
Balance, beginning of period $139,915  $148,009  $167,965  $167,279  $100,559 
Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326              7,812 
(Recapture)/provision for credit losses - loans  (8,127)  (8,850)  (593)  (33,112)  64,285 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:          
Commercial real estate  635   923   31   1,729   275 
Construction and land           100   105 
One- to four-family real estate  47   19   194   199   467 
Commercial business  267   230   2,444   1,797   3,265 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland  5   17   51   30   1,823 
Consumer  140   227   90   760   328 
   1,094   1,416   2,810   4,615   6,263 
Loans charged off:          
Commercial real estate  (1)     (1,375)  (3,767)  (1,854)
Multifamily real estate  (59)        (59)  (66)
Construction and land              (100)
One- to four-family real estate              (136)
Commercial business  (488)  (362)  (1,019)  (1,762)  (7,253)
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland     (179)  (37)  (181)  (591)
Consumer  (235)  (119)  (472)  (914)  (1,640)
   (783)  (660)  (2,903)  (6,683)  (11,640)
Net recoveries (charge-offs)  311   756   (93)  (2,068)  (5,377)
Balance, end of period $132,099  $139,915  $167,279  $132,099  $167,279 
Net recoveries (charge-offs) / Average loans receivable  0.003%  0.008%  (0.001)%  (0.021)%  (0.053)%


       
ALLOCATION OF      
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Specific or allocated credit loss allowance:      
Commercial real estate $52,995  $57,215  $57,791 
Multifamily real estate  7,043   6,657   3,893 
Construction and land  27,294   29,342   41,295 
One- to four-family real estate  8,205   9,460   9,913 
Commercial business  26,421   26,873   35,007 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland  3,190   3,177   4,914 
Consumer  6,951   7,191   14,466 
Total allowance for credit losses - loans $132,099  $139,915  $167,279 
Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable  1.45%  1.52%  1.69%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans  578%  485%  470%


  Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended
CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS          
Balance, beginning of period $10,127 $9,909 $12,094 $13,297  $2,716
Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326           7,022
Provision/(recapture) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments  2,305  218  1,203  (865)  3,559
Balance, end of period $12,432 $10,127 $13,297 $12,432  $13,297


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION     
(dollars in thousands)     
 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS     
Loans on non-accrual status:     
Secured by real estate:     
Commercial$14,159  $14,931  $18,199 
Construction and land 479   354   936 
One- to four-family 2,711   3,182   3,556 
Commercial business 2,156   2,700   5,407 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 1,022   1,022   1,743 
Consumer 1,754   1,850   2,719 
  22,281   24,039   32,560 
Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual:     
Secured by real estate:     
Commercial    3,955    
One- to four-family 436   772   1,899 
Commercial business 2   61   1,025 
Consumer 117   34   130 
  555   4,822   3,054 
Total non-performing loans 22,836   28,861   35,614 
REO 852   852   816 
Other repossessed assets 17   17   51 
Total non-performing assets$23,705  $29,730  $36,481 
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.14%  0.18%  0.24%


 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING     
      
Pass$8,874,468 $8,956,604 $9,494,147
Special Mention 11,932  36,001  36,598
Substandard 198,363  225,779  340,237
Total$9,084,763 $9,218,384 $9,870,982


 Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended
REAL ESTATE OWNEDDec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Balance, beginning of period$852 $763 $1,795  $816  $814 
Additions from loan foreclosures   89     512   1,588 
Proceeds from dispositions of REO     (1,555)  (783)  (2,360)
Gain on sale of REO     603   307   819 
Valuation adjustments in the period     (27)     (45)
Balance, end of period$852 $852 $816  $852  $816 


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION       Percentage Change
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Prior Qtr Prior Yr
Qtr
           
Non-interest-bearing $6,385,177 $6,400,864 $5,492,924 (0.2)% 16.2 %
Interest-bearing checking  1,947,414  1,799,657  1,569,435 8.2 % 24.1 %
Regular savings accounts  2,784,716  2,773,995  2,398,482 0.4 % 16.1 %
Money market accounts  2,370,995  2,339,107  2,191,135 1.4 % 8.2 %
Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts  7,103,125  6,912,759  6,159,052 2.8 % 15.3 %
Total core deposits  13,488,302  13,313,623  11,651,976 1.3 % 15.8 %
Interest-bearing certificates  838,631  851,054  915,320 (1.5)% (8.4)%
Total deposits $14,326,933 $14,164,677 $12,567,296 1.1 % 14.0 %


GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS          
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Percentage Change
  Amount Percentage Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr
Qtr
Washington $7,952,376 55.5 % $7,877,919 $7,058,404 0.9 % 12.7 %
Oregon  3,067,054 21.4 %  3,030,109  2,604,908 1.2 % 17.7 %
California  2,524,296 17.6 %  2,501,521  2,237,949 0.9 % 12.8 %
Idaho  783,207 5.5 %  755,128  666,035 3.7 % 17.6 %
Total deposits $14,326,933 100.0 % $14,164,677 $12,567,296 1.1 % 14.0 %


INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Public non-interest-bearing accounts $193,917 $193,414 $175,352
Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts  159,957  161,407  127,523
Public interest-bearing certificates  39,961  40,851  59,127
Total public deposits $393,835 $395,672 $362,002


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION            
(dollars in thousands)            
  Actual Minimum to be
categorized as
"Adequately Capitalized"		 Minimum to be
categorized as
"Well Capitalized"
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio
             
Banner Corporation-consolidated:            
Total capital to risk-weighted assets $1,663,943 14.71% $904,633 8.00% $1,130,791 10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  1,440,694 12.74%  678,474 6.00%  678,474 6.00%
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets  1,440,694 8.76%  658,091 4.00% n/a n/a
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  1,305,194 11.54%  508,856 4.50% n/a n/a
Banner Bank:            
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  1,552,204 13.73%  904,159 8.00%  1,130,199 10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  1,428,955 12.64%  678,119 6.00%  904,159 8.00%
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets  1,428,955 8.69%  657,882 4.00%  822,353 5.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  1,428,955 12.64%  508,589 4.50%  734,629 6.50%


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                 
(dollars in thousands)                 
(rates / ratios annualized)                 
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREADQuarters Ended
 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(3)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(3)
Interest-earning assets:                 
Held for sale loans$73,101 $601  3.26 % $114,938 $996  3.44 % $110,414 $976  3.52 %
Mortgage loans 7,362,363  83,059  4.48 %  7,245,962  83,803  4.59 %  7,251,101  84,634  4.64 %
Commercial/agricultural loans 1,460,486  14,966  4.07 %  1,534,978  15,776  4.08 %  1,626,508  19,143  4.68 %
SBA PPP loans 209,776  5,845  11.05 %  566,515  15,421  10.80 %  1,125,844  10,002  3.53 %
Consumer and other loans 119,658  1,749  5.80 %  120,112  1,774  5.86 %  135,498  2,057  6.04 %
Total loans(1)(3) 9,225,384  106,220  4.57 %  9,582,505  117,770  4.88 %  10,249,365  116,812  4.53 %
Mortgage-backed securities 2,838,759  13,344  1.86 %  2,560,027  11,820  1.83 %  1,429,635  7,536  2.10 %
Other securities 1,550,383  8,466  2.17 %  1,491,035  7,873  2.09 %  975,166  6,634  2.71 %
Equity securities     — %      — %  234,822  64  0.11 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,901,165  731  0.15 %  1,486,839  586  0.16 %  611,234  219  0.14 %
FHLB stock 12,000  135  4.46 %  13,957  135  3.84 %  16,361  162  3.94 %
Total investment securities (3) 6,302,307  22,676  1.43 %  5,551,858  20,414  1.46 %  3,267,218  14,615  1.78 %
Total interest-earning assets 15,527,691  128,896  3.29 %  15,134,363  138,184  3.62 %  13,516,583  131,427  3.87 %
Non-interest-earning assets 1,306,437      1,301,383      1,349,055    
Total assets$16,834,128     $16,435,746     $14,865,638    
Deposits:                 
Interest-bearing checking accounts$1,875,097  289  0.06 % $1,771,869  282  0.06 % $1,483,183  315  0.08 %
Savings accounts 2,773,597  400  0.06 %  2,721,028  458  0.07 %  2,375,015  691  0.12 %
Money market accounts 2,367,861  559  0.09 %  2,322,453  668  0.11 %  2,165,960  1,047  0.19 %
Certificates of deposit 840,920  1,136  0.54 %  863,971  1,341  0.62 %  916,286  2,339  1.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,857,475  2,384  0.12 %  7,679,321  2,749  0.14 %  6,940,444  4,392  0.25 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,523,149    — %  6,275,634    — %  5,499,240    — %
Total deposits 14,380,624  2,384  0.07 %  13,954,955  2,749  0.08 %  12,439,684  4,392  0.14 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities:                 
FHLB advances 50,000  348  2.76 %  98,370  655  2.64 %  150,000  987  2.62 %
Other borrowings 266,559  109  0.16 %  252,720  125  0.20 %  187,560  121  0.26 %
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 246,510  2,175  3.50 %  247,944  2,193  3.51 %  247,944  2,216  3.56 %
Total borrowings 563,069  2,632  1.85 %  599,034  2,973  1.97 %  585,504  3,324  2.26 %
Total funding liabilities 14,943,693  5,016  0.13 %  14,553,989  5,722  0.16 %  13,025,188  7,716  0.24 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 216,940      202,918      195,965    
Total liabilities 15,160,633      14,756,907      13,221,153    
Shareholders’ equity 1,673,495      1,678,839      1,644,485    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$16,834,128     $16,435,746     $14,865,638    
Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)  $123,880  3.16 %   $132,462  3.46 %   $123,711  3.63 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)    3.17 %     3.47 %     3.64 %
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:                 
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis   (2,350)      (2,316)      (2,274)  
Net interest income and margin, as reported  $121,530  3.11 %   $130,146  3.41 %   $121,437  3.57 %
Additional Key Financial Ratios:                 
Return on average assets    1.18 %     1.20 %     1.04 %
Return on average equity    11.84 %     11.79 %     9.42 %
Average equity/average assets    9.94 %     10.21 %     11.06 %
Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities    184.40 %     182.82 %     179.60 %
Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities    103.91 %     103.99 %     103.77 %
Non-interest income/average assets    0.58 %     0.61 %     0.63 %
Non-interest expense/average assets    2.16 %     2.47 %     2.56 %
Efficiency ratio(4)    62.88 %     65.70 %     65.93 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)    59.71 %     59.65 %     64.31 %


(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.3 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $1.0 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP Financial Measures on the final two pages of the press release tables.

  

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION           
(dollars in thousands)           
(rates / ratios annualized)           
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREADTwelve Months Ended
 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost(3) Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost(3)
Interest-earning assets:           
Held for sale loans$94,252 $3,066  3.25 % $144,220 $5,482  3.80 %
Mortgage loans 7,225,860  328,115  4.54 %  7,303,584  352,878  4.83 %
Commercial/agricultural loans 1,498,808  62,479  4.17 %  1,765,265  80,567  4.56 %
SBA PPP loans 770,041  49,854  6.47 %  760,912  23,133  3.04 %
Consumer and other loans 122,520  7,298  5.96 %  147,827  9,208  6.23 %
Total loans(1)(3) 9,711,481  450,812  4.64 %  10,121,808  471,268  4.66 %
Mortgage-backed securities 2,451,110  46,199  1.88 %  1,330,355  32,188  2.42 %
Other securities 1,336,974  30,114  2.25 %  777,378  21,839  2.81 %
Equity securities 429    — %  182,846  373  0.20 %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,392,619  1,955  0.14 %  272,725  907  0.33 %
FHLB stock 13,966  592  4.24 %  18,952  947  5.00 %
Total investment securities(3) 5,195,098  78,860  1.52 %  2,582,256  56,254  2.18 %
Total interest-earning assets 14,906,579  529,672  3.55 %  12,704,064  527,522  4.15 %
Non-interest-earning assets 1,268,348      1,262,170    
Total assets$16,174,927     $13,966,234    
Deposits:           
Interest-bearing checking accounts$1,755,293  1,188  0.07 % $1,385,252  1,479  0.11 %
Savings accounts 2,652,018  1,833  0.07 %  2,194,418  4,257  0.19 %
Money market accounts 2,305,814  2,670  0.12 %  1,996,870  6,275  0.31 %
Certificates of deposit 876,509  6,079  0.69 %  1,030,722  13,004  1.26 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,589,634  11,770  0.16 %  6,607,262  25,015  0.38 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,132,875    — %  4,929,768    — %
Total deposits 13,722,509  11,770  0.09 %  11,537,030  25,015  0.22 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities:           
FHLB advances 97,945  2,592  2.65 %  215,093  5,023  2.34 %
Other borrowings 240,817  467  0.19 %  193,862  603  0.31 %
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 247,583  8,780  3.55 %  198,490  7,204  3.63 %
Total borrowings 586,345  11,839  2.02 %  607,445  12,830  2.11 %
Total funding liabilities 14,308,854  23,609  0.16 %  12,144,475  37,845  0.31 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 206,774      197,422    
Total liabilities 14,515,628      12,341,897    
Shareholders’ equity 1,659,299      1,624,337    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$16,174,927     $13,966,234    
Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)  $506,063  3.39 %   $489,677  3.84 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)    3.39 %     3.85 %
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:           
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis   (9,172)      (8,376)  
Net interest income and margin, as reported  $496,891  3.33 %   $481,301  3.79 %
Additional Key Financial Ratios:           
Return on average assets    1.24 %     0.83 %
Return on average equity    12.12 %     7.14 %
Average equity/average assets    10.26 %     11.63 %
Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities  ` 182.32 %     176.09 %
Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities    104.18 %     104.61 %
Non-interest income/average assets    0.60 %     0.71 %
Non-interest expense/average assets    2.35 %     2.65 %
Efficiency ratio(4)    64.06 %     63.73 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)    60.22 %     60.76 %


(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $5.1 million and $4.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $4.1 million and $3.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP Financial Measures on the final two pages of the press release tables.


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION         
(dollars in thousands)         
          
* Non-GAAP Financial Measures         
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:
          
ADJUSTED REVENUEQuarters Ended Twelve Months Ended
 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Net interest income$121,530  $130,146  $121,437  $496,891  $481,301 
Total non-interest income 24,474   25,334   23,509   96,416   98,616 
Total revenue (GAAP) 146,004   155,480   144,946   593,307   579,917 
Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 136   (56)  (197)  (482)  (1,012)
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (2,721)  (1,778)  (1,704)  (4,616)  656 
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$143,419  $153,646  $143,045  $588,209  $579,561 


ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Net income (GAAP) $49,927  $49,884  $38,957  $201,048  $115,928 
Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities  136   (56)  (197)  (482)  (1,012)
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value  (2,721)  (1,778)  (1,704)  (4,616)  656 
Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses     10   579   660   2,062 
Exclude COVID-19 expenses  127   44   333   436   3,502 
Exclude Banner Forward expenses  1,157   7,592      11,604    
Exclude loss on extinguishment of debt  2,284         2,284    
Exclude related net tax (benefit) expense  (236)  (1,395)  237   (2,373)  (1,239)
Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $50,674  $54,301  $38,205  $208,561  $119,897 
           
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $1.44  $1.44  $1.10  $5.76  $3.26 
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $1.47  $1.57  $1.08  $5.97  $3.37 


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION          
(dollars in thousands)          
ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $91,805  $102,145  $95,556  $380,101  $369,589 
Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses     (10)  (579)  (660)  (2,062)
Exclude COVID-19 expenses  (127)  (44)  (333)  (436)  (3,502)
Exclude Banner Forward expenses  (1,157)  (7,592)     (11,604)   
Exclude CDI amortization  (1,574)  (1,575)  (1,865)  (6,571)  (7,732)
Exclude state/municipal tax expense  (976)  (1,219)  (1,071)  (4,343)  (4,355)
Exclude REO operations  (49)  (53)  283   22   190 
Exclude loss on extinguishment of debt  (2,284)        (2,284)   
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $85,638  $91,652  $91,991  $354,225  $352,128 
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $121,530  $130,146  $121,437  $496,891  $481,301 
Non-interest income (GAAP)  24,474   25,334   23,509   96,416   98,616 
Total revenue  146,004   155,480   144,946   593,307   579,917 
Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities  136   (56)  (197)  (482)  (1,012)
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value  (2,721)  (1,778)  (1,704)  (4,616)  656 
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $143,419  $153,646  $143,045  $588,209  $579,561 
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  62.88%  65.70%  65.93%  64.06%  63.73%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  59.71%  59.65%  64.31%  60.22%  60.76%


TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $1,690,327  $1,667,119  $1,666,264 
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net  387,976   389,550   394,547 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $1,302,351  $1,277,569  $1,271,717 
       
Total assets (GAAP) $16,804,872  $16,637,879  $15,031,623 
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net  387,976   389,550   394,547 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $16,416,896  $16,248,329  $14,637,076 
Common shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP)  10.06%  10.02%  11.09%
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  7.93%  7.86%  8.69%
       
TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY PER SHARE      
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $1,302,351  $1,277,569  $1,271,717 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  34,252,632   34,251,991   35,159,200 
Common shareholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $49.35  $48.67  $47.39 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $38.02  $37.30  $36.17 


