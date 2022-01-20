TaskUs Investors With Financial Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether TaskUs ("TaskUs," "TASK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TASK) violated federal securities laws.



TaskUs investors should be aware that Spruce Point Capital Management issued a report which, among other things, stated, that "[a]fter conducting a forensic financial and accounting review, Spruce Point believes shares of TaskUs . . . a highly promoted business process outsourcing (BPO) firm to digital and emerging technology companies, has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics."

On this news, the stock price of TaskUs dropped significantly and was trading down more than 20% during intraday trading on January 20, 2022.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

