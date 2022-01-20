Hingham Savings Reports 2021 Results

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced earnings for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021.



Earnings

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $67,458,000 or $31.50 per share basic and $30.65 per share diluted, as compared to $50,771,000 or $23.76 per share basic and $23.25 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 20.62%, and the return on average assets was 2.25%, as compared to 18.96% and 1.88% for the same period in 2020. Net income per share (diluted) for 2021 increased by 32% over the same period in 2020.

Core net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $56,563,000 or $26.42 per share basic and $25.70 per share diluted, as compared to $44,443,000 or $20.80 per share basic and $20.36 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s core return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 17.29%, and the core return on average assets was 1.89%, as compared to 16.60% and 1.65% for the same period in 2020. Core net income per share (diluted) for 2021 increased by 26% over the same period in 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $16,674,000 or $7.78 per share basic and $7.56 per share diluted, as compared to $17,042,000 or $7.97 per share basic and $7.78 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 19.14%, and the annualized return on average assets was 2.05%, as compared to 23.83% and 2.46% for the same period in 2020. Net income per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 3% over the same period in 2020.

Core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $15,033,000 or $7.02 per share basic and $6.81 per share diluted, as compared to $12,791,000 or $5.99 per share basic and $5.84 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 17.26%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.85%, as compared to 17.89% and 1.85% for the same period in 2020. Core net income per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 17% over the same period in 2020.

In calculating core net income, the Bank has not traditionally made any adjustments other than those relating to after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized. However, net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a $2.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Bank’s former branch properties located in Weymouth and South Hingham, included in gain on disposal of fixed assets. This compares to a $218,000 pre-tax gain recorded in the year ended December 31, 2020, related to the sale of the Bank’s former branch property in Scituate. Given the significant gains on disposal of fixed assets recorded in the current year, the Bank has also excluded these gains from the calculation of core net income. The prior year core net income, core net income per share basic and diluted, core return on average assets and core return on average equity figures have been adjusted accordingly to exclude such gains. See Page 9 for a Non-GAAP reconciliation between net income and core net income.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $3.431 billion at December 31, 2021, representing 20% growth from December 31, 2020.

Net loans totaled $2.999 billion at December 31, 2021, representing 20% growth from December 31, 2020. Growth was concentrated in the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio.

Total deposits, including wholesale deposits, increased to $2.393 billion at December 31, 2021, representing 12% growth from December 31, 2020. Total retail and business deposits increased to $1.709 billion at December 31, 2021, representing 7% growth from December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, increased to $389.1 million at December 31, 2021, representing 24% growth from December 31, 2020. This growth was offset by a significant decline in retail time deposits, as the Bank allowed higher rate maturing time deposits to roll off. In 2021, the Bank continued to reduce the balance of excess reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a percentage of assets and managed its wholesale funding mix between wholesale time deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances in order to reduce the cost of funds.

Book value per share was $165.52 as of December 31, 2021, representing 21% growth from December 31, 2020. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $2.83 in dividends per share since December 31, 2020, including a special dividend of $0.75 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank increased its regular dividend per share in each of the last four quarters. The trailing five year compound annual growth rate in book value per share, an important measure of long-term value creation, was 17%.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 26 basis points to 3.48%, as compared to 3.22% in the prior year. The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased 3 basis points to 3.46%, as compared to 3.43% for the same period last year. In the year ended December 31, 2021, and to a lesser extent, in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Bank benefited from a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including retail and commercial deposits and wholesale funding, when compared to the same periods in the prior year. The Bank also benefited from consistent growth in non-interest-bearing deposit balances. These benefits were partially offset by a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, driven primarily by a lower yield on loans and a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends declared during the same periods.

Key credit and operational metrics remained satisfactory in the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets totaled 0.01% of total assets, as compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.01% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2021, the Bank did not own any foreclosed property, as compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2020. This balance consisted of a single residential property which was sold during the first quarter of 2021.

The Bank recorded $1,000 of net charge-offs in 2021, as compared to $260,000 in 2020. The prior year net charge-off related primarily to the foreclosed property discussed above.

The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 4 below, fell to 21.31% in 2021, as compared to 25.48% in 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.74% in 2021, as compared to 0.82% in 2020. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets were strong in 2021, although such performance must be viewed cautiously, especially when tailwinds have blown strongly in our favor. We must be prepared for considerably more adverse conditions in the future. We remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”

The Bank’s annual financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s annual report on Form 10-K, which is generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on or about March 9, 2022.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, and Washington, D.C., and provides commercial mortgage and banking services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Selected Financial Ratios

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 2.46 % 2.05 % 1.88 % 2.25 % Return on average equity (1) 23.83 19.14 18.96 20.62 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.85 1.85 1.65 1.89 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 17.89 17.26 16.60 17.29 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.31 3.39 3.03 3.40 Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.43 3.46 3.22 3.48 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.80 0.71 0.82 0.74 Efficiency ratio (4) 23.57 20.62 25.48 21.31 Average equity to average assets 10.34 10.73 9.93 10.93 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 125.62 127.01 123.64 127.22





December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.69 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 438.28 4,784.78 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.16 0.01 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.14 0.01 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.27 0.01 Share Related Book value per share $ 137.02 $ 165.52 Market value per share $ 216.00 $ 419.88 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,137,900 2,142,400

(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding gain on equity securities, net and gain on disposal of fixed assets. Prior to the first quarter of 2021, the Bank’s calculation of the efficiency ratio included gains on disposal of fixed assets. This had the impact of slightly improving the efficiency ratio in periods in which the Bank recognized gains on the sale of former branch locations. The Bank believes it is more conservative to exclude such transactions. The efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 stated above has been recalculated using this method.

(5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net, and the after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity for twelve months ended December 31, 2020 have been recalculated accordingly.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,798 $ 5,428 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 227,188 265,733 Cash and cash equivalents 233,986 271,161 CRA investment 9,580 9,306 Other marketable equity securities 56,282 79,167 Securities, at fair value 65,862 88,473 Securities available for sale, at fair value 6 — Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost — 3,500 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 19,345 29,908 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,404 at December 31, 2020 and $20,431 at December 31, 2021 2,495,331 2,999,096 Foreclosed assets 3,826 — Bank-owned life insurance 12,657 12,980 Premises and equipment, net 15,248 15,825 Accrued interest receivable 5,267 5,467 Deferred income tax asset, net 763 — Other assets 4,802 4,755 Total assets $ 2,857,093 $ 3,431,165

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,825,700 $ 2,003,717 Non-interest-bearing deposits 313,497 389,148 Total deposits 2,139,197 2,392,865 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 408,031 665,000 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 8,770 9,183 Accrued interest payable 252 198 Deferred income tax liability, net — 536 Other liabilities 7,900 8,771 Total liabilities 2,564,150 3,076,553 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,137,900 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2,142,400 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 2,138 2,142 Additional paid-in capital 12,460 12,728 Undivided profits 278,345 339,742 Total stockholders’ equity 292,943 354,612 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,857,093 $ 3,431,165

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 26,038 $ 29,182 $ 103,797 $ 109,449 Debt securities — 33 — 84 Equity securities 264 134 1,666 696 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 55 78 899 262 Total interest and dividend income 26,357 29,427 106,362 110,491 Interest expense: Deposits 2,568 1,518 16,186 6,868 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances 513 300 4,969 1,158 Mortgage payable — — 3 — Total interest expense 3,081 1,818 21,158 8,026 Net interest income 23,276 27,609 85,204 102,465 Provision for loan losses 175 1,200 2,288 3,028 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 23,101 26,409 82,916 99,437 Other income: Customer service fees on deposits 177 192 678 746 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 51 79 219 323 Gain on equity securities, net 5,453 2,105 7,916 11,820 Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — 218 2,337 Miscellaneous 47 22 161 82 Total other income 5,728 2,398 9,192 15,308 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,278 3,566 13,155 13,988 Occupancy and equipment 422 368 1,854 1,450 Data processing 443 571 1,909 2,003 Deposit insurance 211 252 860 933 Foreclosure and related 207 2 528 (49 ) Marketing 145 140 545 563 Other general and administrative 846 855 3,127 3,188 Total operating expenses 5,552 5,754 21,978 22,076 Income before income taxes 23,277 23,053 70,130 92,669 Income tax provision 6,235 6,379 19,359 25,211 Net income $ 17,042 $ 16,674 $ 50,771 $ 67,458 Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.17 $ 1.30 $ 2.47 $ 2.83 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,137 2,142 2,137 2,141 Diluted 2,189 2,206 2,183 2,201 Earnings per share: Basic $ 7.97 $ 7.78 $ 23.76 $ 31.50 Diluted $ 7.78 $ 7.56 $ 23.25 $ 30.65

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2021 AVERAGE

BALANCE

INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE

BALANCE

INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,440,571 $ 26,038 4.27 % $ 2,908,433 $ 29,182 4.01 % Securities (3) (4) 62,966 264 1.68 82,113 167 0.81 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 214,403 55 0.10 204,815 78 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 2,717,940 26,357 3.88 3,195,361 29,427 3.68 Other assets 48,848 52,128 Total assets $ 2,766,788 $ 3,247,489 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,843,689 2,568 0.56 $ 2,087,523 1,518 0.29 Borrowed funds 319,931 513 0.64 428,315 300 0.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,163,620 3,081 0.57 2,515,838 1,818 0.29 Non-interest-bearing deposits 309,975 375,139 Other liabilities 7,153 8,022 Total liabilities 2,480,748 2,898,999 Stockholders’ equity 286,040 348,490 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,766,788 $ 3,247,489 Net interest income $ 23,276 $ 27,609 Weighted average spread 3.31 % 3.39 % Net interest margin (6) 3.43 % 3.46 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 125.62 % 127.01 %





(1 ) Before allowance for loan losses. (2 ) Includes non-accrual loans. (3 ) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5 ) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6 ) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7 ) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8 ) Annualized.



HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2021 AVERAGE

BALANCE

INTEREST YIELD/

RATE AVERAGE

BALANCE

INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,370,869 $ 103,797 4.38 % $ 2,667,812 $ 109,449 4.10 % Securities (3) (4) 65,318 1,666 2.55 70,419 780 1.11 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 212,490 899 0.42 204,500 262 0.13 Total interest-earning assets 2,648,677 106,362 4.02 2,942,731 110,491 3.75 Other assets 46,986 51,635 Total assets $ 2,695,663 $ 2,994,366 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,677,107 16,186 0.97 $ 1,993,863 6,868 0.34 Borrowed funds 465,161 4,972 1.07 319,193 1,158 0.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,142,268 21,158 0.99 2,313,056 8,026 0.35 Non-interest-bearing deposits 277,924 346,992 Other liabilities 7,748 7,147 Total liabilities 2,427,940 2,667,195 Stockholders’ equity 267,723 327,171 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,695,663 $ 2,994,366 Net interest income $ 85,204 $ 102,465 Weighted average spread 3.03 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (6) 3.22 % 3.48 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 123.64 % 127.22 %





(1 ) Before allowance for loan losses. (2 ) Includes non-accrual loans. (3 ) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5 ) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6 ) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7 ) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net, and after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, unaudited) 2020 2021 2020 2021 Non-GAAP reconciliation: Net income $ 17,042 $ 16,674 $ 50,771 $ 67,458 Gain on equity securities, net (5,453 ) (2,105 ) (7,916 ) (11,820 ) Income tax expense (1) 1,202 464 1,745 2,605 Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — (218 ) (2,337 ) Income tax expense — — 61 657 Core net income $ 12,791 $ 15,033 $ 44,443 $ 56,563

(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.