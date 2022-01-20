Intuitive Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Reported revenue and procedure results are consistent with the Company’s press release issued on January 12, 2022.



Q4 Highlights

Worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 19% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, driven primarily by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and growth in OUS markets. The fourth quarter of 2020 reflected significant disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a COVID-19 resurgence later in the quarter, which also impacted our procedures. The compound annual growth rate between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately 13%.

The Company shipped 385 da Vinci Surgical Systems, an increase of 18% compared with 326 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company grew its da Vinci Surgical System installed base to 6,730 systems as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 12% compared with 5,989 as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $1.55 billion increased 17% compared with $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The compound annual growth rate between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately 10%.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive was $381 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared with $365 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP* net income attributable to Intuitive was $477 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared with $434 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Q4 Financial Summary

Gross profit, income from operations, net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc., net income per diluted share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc., and diluted shares are reported on a GAAP and non-GAAP* basis. The non-GAAP* measures are described below and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue was $1.55 billion, an increase of 17% compared with $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher fourth quarter revenue was driven by growth in da Vinci procedure volume and system placements. The compound annual growth rate between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 10%.

Fourth quarter 2021 instruments and accessories revenue increased by 13% to $843 million, compared with $747 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by approximately 19% growth in da Vinci procedure volume, partially offset by stocking orders in the prior year associated with the Company’s launch of Extended Use Instruments. The compound annual growth rate between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 12%.

Fourth quarter 2021 systems revenue increased by 28% to $470 million, compared with $367 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company shipped 385 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 326 systems in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter 2021 system shipments included 143 systems shipped under operating lease and usage-based arrangements, compared with 120 systems in the fourth quarter of 2020. The compound annual growth rate between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 6%.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP income from operations increased to $450 million, compared with $416 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP income from operations included share-based compensation expense of $120 million, compared with $104 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP* income from operations increased to $588 million, compared with $535 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. A contribution to the Intuitive Foundation reduced fourth quarter 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP* income from operations by $30 million.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was $381 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared with $365 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. included excess tax benefits of $27 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $21 million, or $0.06 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP* net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was $477 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared with $434 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $8.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, an increase of $400 million during the quarter, primarily driven by cash generated from operations.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

During 2020, da Vinci procedure volumes and system placements were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as healthcare systems around the world diverted resources to respond to COVID-19. During 2021, COVID-19 resurgences continued to impact da Vinci procedure volumes. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business has, and continues to, differ by geography and region. COVID-19 has had, and will likely continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company’s procedure volumes.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc., non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (“EPS”), and non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding items such as intangible asset charges, share-based compensation (“SBC”) and long-term incentive plan expenses, and other special items. Intangible asset charges consist of non-cash charges, such as the amortization of intangible assets as well as in-process R&D charges. Long-term incentive plan expense relates to phantom share awards granted in China by the Company’s joint venture, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., to its employees that vest over four years and can remain outstanding for seven to ten years. These awards were modified in the fourth quarter of 2021 and are now valued based on certain key performance metrics. Accordingly, they are subject to significant volatility based on the performance of these metrics and are not tied to performance of the Company’s business within the period. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to its historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, and (2) they are used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP gross profit. The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit, excluding intangible asset charges and SBC and long-term incentive plan expenses.

Non-GAAP income from operations. The Company defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations, excluding intangible asset charges, certain acquisition-related items for the re-measurement of contingent consideration, SBC and long-term incentive plan expenses, and litigation charges and recoveries.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and EPS. The Company defines non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc., excluding intangible asset charges, non-cash impairment charges and recoveries, certain acquisition-related items for the re-measurement of contingent consideration, SBC and long-term incentive plan expenses, litigation charges and recoveries, gains (losses) on strategic investments, adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture, net of the related tax effects, and tax adjustments, including the excess tax benefits or deficiencies associated with SBC arrangements, a one-time tax benefit from re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets, and the net tax effects related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets. The Company excludes a one-time tax benefit from re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets, because it is discrete in nature, and excludes the excess tax benefits or deficiencies associated with SBC arrangements as well as the tax effects associated with non-cash amortization of deferred tax assets related to intra-entity non-inventory transfers, because the Company does not believe these items correlate with the on-going results of its core operations. The tax effects of the non-GAAP items are determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate, which is commonly referred to as the with-and-without method. Without excluding these tax effects, investors would only see the gross effect that these non-GAAP adjustments had on the Company’s operating results. The Company’s calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate is generally higher than its GAAP effective tax rate. The Company defines non-GAAP EPS as non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. divided by non-GAAP diluted shares, which are calculated as GAAP weighted-average outstanding shares plus dilutive potential shares outstanding during the period.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures versus measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc., and non-GAAP EPS exclude items such as intangible asset charges, re-measurement of contingent consideration, SBC and long-term incentive plan expenses, excess tax benefits or deficiencies associated with SBC arrangements, and non-cash amortization of deferred tax assets related to intra-entity transfer of non-inventory assets, which are primarily recurring items. SBC expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business. In addition, the components of the costs that the Company excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and non-GAAP EPS may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their results of operations. Management addresses these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and non-GAAP EPS and evaluating non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and non-GAAP EPS together with net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP.





INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

Three months ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Revenue: Instruments and accessories $ 842.8 $ 755.4 $ 746.9 Systems 469.9 415.2 366.8 Services (1) 238.0 232.7 215.4 Total revenue 1,550.7 1,403.3 1,329.1 Cost of revenue: Product 414.9 355.8 362.1 Service 75.0 76.1 71.2 Total cost of revenue 489.9 431.9 433.3 Gross profit 1,060.8 971.4 895.8 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (2) 427.0 363.3 330.2 Research and development 183.4 165.5 149.8 Total operating expenses 610.4 528.8 480.0 Income from operations (3) 450.4 442.6 415.8 Interest and other income, net (4) 3.8 18.5 20.7 Income before taxes 454.2 461.1 436.5 Income tax expense (5) 71.5 73.9 72.9 Net income 382.7 387.2 363.6 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture 2.1 6.7 (1.6 ) Net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ 380.6 $ 380.5 $ 365.2 Net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Basic $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 1.04 Diluted (6) $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 1.01 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 357.5 356.8 352.8 Diluted 367.4 366.8 363.3 (1) Services revenue includes the effect of the following item: Customer relief program $ — $ — $ 1.7 (2) Selling, general and administrative includes the effect of the following item: Contributions to the Intuitive Foundation $ (30.0 ) $ — $ (25.0 ) (3) Income from operations includes the effect of the following item: Intangible asset charges $ (11.6 ) $ (6.5 ) $ (12.0 ) (4) Interest and other income, net includes the effect of the following item: Gains (losses) on strategic investments $ (7.5 ) $ 7.7 $ 4.7 (5) Income tax expense includes the effect of the following items: Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements $ (26.9 ) $ (41.9 ) $ (21.3 ) (6) Diluted net income per share includes the effect of the following items: Customer relief program, net of tax $ — $ — $ — Contributions to the Intuitive Foundation, net of tax $ (0.06 ) $ — $ (0.05 ) Intangible asset charges, net of tax $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net of tax $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements $ 0.07 $ 0.12 $ 0.06





INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

UNAUDITED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Instruments and accessories $ 3,100.5 $ 2,455.7 Systems 1,693.4 1,178.9 Services (1) 916.2 723.8 Total revenue 5,710.1 4,358.4 Cost of revenue: Product 1,464.1 1,230.3 Service 287.5 266.9 Total cost of revenue 1,751.6 1,497.2 Gross profit 3,958.5 2,861.2 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (2) 1,466.5 1,216.3 Research and development 671.0 595.1 Total operating expenses 2,137.5 1,811.4 Income from operations (3) 1,821.0 1,049.8 Interest and other income, net (4) 69.3 157.2 Income before taxes 1,890.3 1,207.0 Income tax expense (5) 162.2 140.2 Net income 1,728.1 1,066.8 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture 23.5 6.2 Net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ 1,704.6 $ 1,060.6 Net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Basic $ 4.79 $ 3.02 Diluted (6) $ 4.66 $ 2.94 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 356.1 351.1 Diluted 365.8 361.0 (1) Services revenue includes the effect of the following item: Customer relief program $ — $ (80.0 ) (2) Selling, general and administrative includes the effect of the following items: Contributions to the Intuitive Foundation $ (30.0 ) $ (25.0 ) (3) Income from operations includes the effect of the following item: Intangible asset charges $ (37.0 ) $ (59.3 ) (4) Interest and other income, net includes the effect of the following item: Gains on strategic investments $ 14.7 $ 66.4 (5) Income tax expense includes the effect of the following items: Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements $ (185.8 ) $ (166.2 ) One-time tax benefit from re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets $ (66.4 ) $ — Discrete tax expense arising from the conclusion of a tax matter $ 11.1 $ 36.8 (6) Diluted net income per share includes the effect of the following items: Customer relief program, net of tax $ — $ (0.17 ) Contributions to the Intuitive Foundation, net of tax $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) Intangible asset charges, net of tax $ (0.08 ) $ (0.14 ) Gains on strategic investments, net of tax $ 0.03 $ 0.14 Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements $ 0.51 $ 0.46 One-time tax benefit from re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets $ 0.18 $ — Discrete tax expense arising from the conclusion of a tax matter $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 )





INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN MILLIONS)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments $ 8,619.5 $ 6,869.1 Accounts receivable, net 782.7 645.5 Inventory 587.1 601.5 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,876.4 1,577.3 Goodwill 343.6 336.7 Deferred tax assets 441.4 367.7 Other assets 904.3 771.1 Total assets $ 13,555.0 $ 11,168.9 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 1,189.5 $ 1,027.4 Deferred revenue 414.0 382.4 Total liabilities 1,603.5 1,409.8 Stockholders’ equity 11,951.5 9,759.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,555.0 $ 11,168.9





INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 GAAP gross profit $ 1,060.8 $ 971.4 $ 895.8 $ 3,958.5 $ 2,861.2 Share-based compensation expense 22.4 24.5 21.5 88.9 81.3 Long-term incentive plan expense 0.7 — — 0.7 — Intangible asset charges 3.9 4.0 9.5 17.4 38.9 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,087.8 $ 999.9 $ 926.8 $ 4,065.5 $ 2,981.4 GAAP income from operations $ 450.4 $ 442.6 $ 415.8 $ 1,821.0 $ 1,049.8 Share-based compensation expense 117.8 121.1 103.2 451.5 395.5 Long-term incentive plan expense 8.1 — — 8.1 — Intangible asset charges 11.6 6.3 12.0 35.4 59.3 Litigation recoveries — — — (0.9 ) (1.2 ) Acquisition-related items — — 3.6 — 11.2 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 587.9 $ 570.0 $ 534.6 $ 2,315.1 $ 1,514.6 GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ 380.6 $ 380.5 $ 365.2 $ 1,704.6 $ 1,060.6 Share-based compensation expense 117.8 121.1 103.2 451.5 395.5 Long-term incentive plan expense 8.1 — — 8.1 — Intangible asset charges 11.6 6.3 12.0 35.4 59.3 Litigation recoveries — — — (0.9 ) (1.2 ) Acquisition-related items — — 2.9 — 10.5 (Gains) losses on strategic investments 7.3 (7.6 ) (4.7 ) (14.6 ) (66.4 ) Tax adjustments (1) (45.5 ) (65.1 ) (40.8 ) (363.9 ) (220.9 ) Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture (3.4 ) (0.5 ) (4.0 ) (4.7 ) (14.7 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ 476.5 $ 434.7 $ 433.8 $ 1,815.5 $ 1,222.7 GAAP net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. - diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 1.01 $ 4.66 $ 2.94 Share-based compensation expense 0.32 0.33 0.28 1.23 1.10 Long-term incentive plan expense 0.02 — — 0.02 — Intangible asset charges 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.10 0.16 Litigation recoveries — — — — — Acquisition-related items — — 0.01 — 0.03 (Gains) losses on strategic investments 0.02 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.18 ) Tax adjustments (1) (0.12 ) (0.18 ) (0.12 ) (1.00 ) (0.61 ) Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. - diluted $ 1.30 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 4.96 $ 3.40 (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2021, tax adjustments included: (a) excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements of $(26.9) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share; (b) tax impact related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets of $7.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share; and (c) other tax adjustments effects determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate of $(25.6) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, tax adjustments included: (a) excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements of $(185.8) million, or $(0.51) per diluted share; (b) tax impact related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets of $27.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share; and (c) other tax adjustments effects determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate of $(206.0) million, or $(0.56) per diluted share.



