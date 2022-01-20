Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

Southfield, MI, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common share distributions.



Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share) Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share) Non Dividend Distribution

($ per share) Total Capital Gain Distribution

($ per share) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)

($ per share) Section 199A Dividend (2)

($ per share) 12/01/2020 12/31/2020 01/15/2021 $ 0.790000 $ 0.556730 $ 0.005595 $ 0.233270 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.551135 03/05/2021 03/31/2021 04/15/2021 $ 0.830000 $ 0.584919 $ 0.005879 $ 0.245081 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.579040 06/01/2021 06/30/2021 07/15/2021 $ 0.830000 $ 0.584919 $ 0.005879 $ 0.245081 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.579040 09/01/2021 09/30/2021 10/15/2021 $ 0.830000 $ 0.584919 $ 0.005879 $ 0.245081 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.579040 $ 3.280000 $ 2.311487 $ 0.023232 $ 0.968513 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 2.288255

To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Taxable Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 584 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

