AGF Announces Results of the Special Meeting of Unitholders of AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF

English French

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the special meeting of unitholders held on January 20, 2022, AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) (TSX:AGF.B) announced today that unitholders approved the changes to the investment objectives for AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF (Ticker: QBTL) (the “ETF”).



As previously announced , once implemented, the ETF will change from a passive index-tracking strategy to an active, rules-based strategy. The ETF’s new investment objective seeks to provide a consistent negative beta exposure to the U.S. equity market by investing primarily in long positions in low beta U.S. equities and short positions in high beta U.S. equities on a dollar neutral basis, within sectors. There will be no changes to the ETF’s use of leverage.

The new investment objective is anticipated to be implemented on or about January 28, 2022. The following additional changes will be made to the ETF concurrent with the change to the investment objectives:

Investment strategies updated to align with the new investment objectives; and

Risk factors updated to reflect the change in investment objectives and investment strategies.

There are no anticipated changes to the ETF’s name, ticker symbol, fees and expenses, portfolio managers or its performance benchmark.

Updates to reflect implementation of the foregoing changes will be incorporated into the ETF’s prospectus renewal which is expected to be filed on or about January 28, 2022.



Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com .



This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $43 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com



The Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index (CAD Hedged) is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and has been licensed for use. Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). The AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index.