LXP Industrial Trust Announces Final Dividend Allocation for 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2021 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to LXP’s website in the Investor’s section (https://bit.ly/LXPTaxDoc2021Form8937) on January 14, 2022.



Common Shares Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Nondividend

Distributions (2) Section

199A

Dividends (1) 12/31/2020 01/15/2021 $0.1075 $0.070937 $0.000111 $0.00 $0 $0.036563 $0.070826 03/31/2021 04/15/2021 $0.1075 $0.070937 $0.000111 $0.00 $0 $0.036563 $0.070826 06/30/2021 07/15/2021 $0.1075 $0.070937 $0.000111 $0.00 $0 $0.036563 $0.070826 09/30/2021 10/15/2021 $0.1075 $0.070937 $0.000111 $0.00 $0 $0.036563 $0.070826 Form 1099 - Div Box 1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5





Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Nondividend

Distributions (2) Section

199A

Dividends (1) 01/29/2021 02/16/2021 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001270 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811230 04/30/2021 05/17/2021 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001270 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811230 07/30/2021 08/16/2021 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001270 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811230 10/29/2021 11/15/2021 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001270 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811230 Form 1099 - Div Box 1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5

____________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

(2) Return of Capital.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

