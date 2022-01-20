WashREIT Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) announced the income tax treatment of its 2021 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of WashREIT dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



Dividend

Paid Date Gross

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Income Per

Share







Section 199A

Dividends Per

Share (Return of

Capital) Non-

Taxable

Distribution

Per Share 01/6/2021 $0.30000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30000 04/05/2021 $0.30000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30000 07/06/2021 $0.30000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30000 10/5/2021 $0.17000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17000 TOTALS: $1.07000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.07000 100.00% 0% 0% 100%

WashREIT owns approximately 7,300 residential apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Southeast. WashREIT also owns and operates approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space in the Washington, DC metro region. We are focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in submarkets poised for strong, sustained demand. With a proven track record in residential repositioning, we are utilizing the experience and research from the Washington, DC metro region to continue to grow as we geographically diversify into Southeastern markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins

Phone: 202-774-3253

E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com



