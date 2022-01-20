Rapid Micro Biosystems Appoints Michael Beaulieu as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced the appointment of Michael Beaulieu as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.



“We are excited to welcome Mike to the Rapid Micro team,” said Sean Wirtjes, Chief Financial Officer. “He brings a deep understanding of the healthcare investment community that will be invaluable as we continue to expand our outreach and engagement and increase awareness of our automated microbial QC solution. We are confident his established relationships with various stakeholders, including institutional investors, will help us with these efforts and our goal of creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Beaulieu brings over two decades of experience in investor relations, communications, and equity research. Most recently, he served as Head of Investor Relations at Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (“Integra”). While at Integra, he was named to the Institutional Investor All-America Team, Best IR Professionals for Life Sciences & Diagnostic Tools & Medical Supplies and Devices. Previously, he was a senior equity research analyst at AIG SunAmerica, PNC Advisors, and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Beaulieu has a BS from the University of Vermont, an MBA from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

