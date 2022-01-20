Conformis, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 2, 2022

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced today that as mentioned on its Business Update call on January 6, 2022, it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Mark Augusti, CEO, and Bob Howe, CFO, will host a webcast and conference call also on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

The webcast will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6vqkixan

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.

When prompted on dial-in, please utilize conference ID: 3493739

Participant conference numbers: (877) 809-6331 (U.S./Canada) and (615) 247-0224 (International).

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.



Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on March 2, 2022, to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com/.

