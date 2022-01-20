Snap One Acquires Staub Electronics in Strategic Move to Elevate Partner Experience in Canada

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One (NASDAQ: SNPO) today announced it has acquired long-time Canadian distribution partner Staub Electronics in a move to enhance the Partner experience throughout Canada and expand the company’s North American local branch footprint. The Staub acquisition reflects Snap One’s continued execution of its accretive acquisition strategy, further establishing the company as a seasoned acquirer of strategic assets.



According to Snap One CEO John Heyman, the acquisition brings together two companies that have worked together for over 10 years and share a core commitment to empowering professional integrators by providing exceptional service and a comprehensive product portfolio.

“This acquisition will strengthen our capabilities across Canada, introducing a wider range of products, providing faster turnaround times on orders, allowing for same-day order pick-ups, and delivering more product choice than ever before for our Canadian Partners,” said John Heyman. “By making Staub part of Snap One, we can bring the Snap One local branch experience to Canada. With this transaction now complete, we are excited to continue pursuing our disciplined M&A strategy as part of our broader growth initiatives."

Staub President Scott Trotter, Vice President Bryan Sack, and their entire management team will continue to run the business, while founder Dave Mason will retire. Staub will continue to support all of its current lines of business, including its automotive division.

According to Staub Electronics President Scott Trotter, “We’re excited to officially become part of the Snap One family. For years, our two companies have worked together to meet the needs of professional integrators in Canada, and now we plan to raise our customer experience to a whole new level.”

The acquisition brings Snap One’s local branch footprint to a total of 33 locations, further expanding its comprehensive network to allow Partners in more regions to procure on-demand products, training and in-person customer service. The Snap One omni-channel strategy of complementing its leading e-commerce capabilities with best-in-class local branches began in 2018 with the acquisition of Allnet Distributing, and the company has invested heavily to expand its local branch footprint over the past three years. Many local branches provide integrators with a wide range of fulfillment options, including 24-hour will-call rooms, job-site delivery, and self-shopping experiences.

Founded in 1981, Staub is one of Canada's leading distributors of technology solutions focused on residential and commercial AV integrators, and automotive electronics installers. The company prides itself on being a trusted partner to the Canadian market with a dedication to customer service, operational excellence and offering a broad selection of solution‐oriented products.

About Snap One

Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, security, control, networking and remote management products for professional integrators. Control4 is Snap One’s premier brand for automation and control. Snap One is an industry leader in the pro-install channel and helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalogue of today’s most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With 31 local branches in the US and two in Canada, Snap One blends the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. Additional information about Snap One and its products can be found at www.SnapOne.com.

