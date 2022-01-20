II-VI Incorporated Wins Excellent Supplier Award from Han’s Laser

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in high-power semiconductor lasers, today announced that it received the Excellent Supplier Award 2021 from Shenzhen Han’s Laser Diodes Technology.



The award was presented on Dec. 24, 2021, by Mr. Jian Li, General Manager of Han’s Laser Diodes Technology, in recognition of the excellent performance and reliability of the supply of II-VI’s high-power laser diode pump chips and seed modules.

“We are delighted to receive this award from Han’s Laser, one of the leaders of the industrial laser industry,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “Global customers like Han’s Laser are leveraging our competitiveness and ability to scale to a vertically integrated 6-inch platform over the last few years.”

II-VI’s pump laser diodes are offered as bare dies and mounted chips, and seeds as fiber-coupled 10-pin or 3-pin modules. II-VI’s broad portfolio of components for industrial lasers includes acousto-optic modulators, fiber Bragg gratings, kilowatt pump and signal combiners, as well as IBS-coated laser optics and micro-optics for high-power isolators.

About II-VI Incorporated

