Solar Cannabis Co. Launches Byky to Bring First-Ever Paleo + Vegan Artisanal Chocolate & Confectionery Cannabis Edibles to the Massachusetts Market

SOMERSET, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Cannabis Co. (Solar) today announced the launch of "byky" - the industry's first artisanal paleo + vegan chocolate & confectionery cannabis edible line.

Founded by holistic nutritionist and plant-based chef (Kyleen Keenan), byky was built on the belief that pairing raw cacao and cannabis (two of the world's most powerful foods and plants) can deliver a high-vibe experience. byky brings a line of indulgent cannabis-infused chocolates and confectioneries, which combine raw cacao and powerful adaptogens sourced from regenerative farms around the world. Each chef-inspired recipe is precisely dosed and infused with clean, sustainably-cultivated C02-extracted cannabis oil to produce a game-changing product with mood-based effects.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to create something that I believe is unique and necessary to the cannabis industry,'' said Kyleen Keenan, Founder of byky. "We are taking one of the world's most powerful foods (raw cacao) and pairing it with one of the world's most powerful plants (cannabis). Partnering with Solar to help manufacture these indulgent edibles - using their sustainably-cultivated cannabis flower - has truly allowed the ethos and vibe of byky come to life."

byky will enter the Massachusetts marijuana market with three chocolate bon bons. Each bon bon is designed and carefully crafted with blends of nutrient-rich superfoods and adaptogens to deliver an impactful and consistent experience when coupled with raw cacao and cannabis.

Hazelnut Espresso (Designed to Uplift): A twist on the classic Italian combination of toasted hazelnuts and velvety espresso, blended together with rich, smooth filling and dunked in decadent dark chocolate. byky's hazelnut espresso bon bons are infused with an uplifting combination of Rhodiola, Lions mane and CO2-extracted cannabis for a delicious high-vibe experience.

Salted Caramel Cashew (Designed to Rejuvenate): Reimagining caramel by whipping together creamy cashew butter, sweet coconut nectar, pure vanilla bean and Himalayan Sea Salt. Wrapped in luscious dark chocolate and infused with a rejuvenating combination of gotu kola, chaga mushroom and CO2-extracted cannabis, byky's salted caramel cashew bon bons deliver a soothing jolt of restorative goodness.

Maple Almond Butter (Designed for Dreams): Bringing a blend of rich and creamy roasted almond butter with Vermont maple sugar and pure vanilla bean, dipped in a blanket of decadent dark chocolate, and infused with a magical combination of ashwagandha, reishi, a hint of melatonin and CO2-extracted cannabis. byky's maple almond butter bon bons are a sweet treat that only dreams are made of.

"Our mission here is to use high-quality ingredients, pair them with high-quality cannabis and eliminate the junk that is so prevalent in a lot of the products that are out on the market right now," said Keenan. "We want our end consumer to feel the power of the ingredients that they're eating, while allowing them to enjoy a better experience through the rich, unique and delicious flavors of each product."

byky's line of chocolate bon bon products are now available for retail at Solar Cannabis Co. adult-use dispensaries in Somerset, MA, and Seekonk, MA. Click here for wholesale information on all byky products.

About byky:

Founded in 2020 by renowned holistic nutritionist and plant-based chef, Kyleen Keenan, byky delivers a line of indulgent cannabis-infused chocolates and confectioneries using only the finest raw cacao, nutrient-rich ingredients and powerful adaptogens sourced directly from regenerative farms around the world. Health Enthusiasts and foodies alike can let out a collective sigh of relief as all byky edibles are keto-friendly, dairy-free, and made with zero refined sugars (no more junk!). Each chef-inspired recipe is precisely dosed and paired with clean, sustainably-cultivated C02-extracted cannabis oil to produce a consistent, invigorating, high-vibe experience. byky edibles are now available at select cannabis dispensaries throughout Massachusetts. Learn more at www.ediblesbyky.com.

About Solar Cannabis Co.

Based in Somerset, MA., Solar Cannabis Co. (Solar) is a 67,000 sq ft. vertically-integrated cannabis operator that cultivates and produces recreational marijuana/marijuana-infused products. To date, Solar is unlike any indoor cannabis manufacturing facility in America. With a commitment to sustainable and innovative practices, Solar's flagship facility was designed to reshape the way cannabis is cultivated. Through the implementation of microgrid assets (solar arrays and high-efficiency, combined heat & power units), LED lighting and 90% water reclamation, Solar is able to produce premium cannabis while lowering its overall energy profile as well as generating over five megawatts (MW) of clean power on-site. Learn more at www.solarthera.com.

