Shields, Harper & Co. ("SHC") Announces Acquisition of LilyPad EV LLC ("LilyPad EV"), a Leading Provider of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

MARTINEZ, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2009, LilyPad EV provides turnkey solutions for customers wishing to provide electric fueling. LilyPad EV's customers span all EV charging markets, including highways, c-stores, travel centers, utilities, retail, workplace, parking, commercial, multifamily, Fed/State/City governments, universities, property management, and fleet users. LilyPad EV pairs best-in-class products with best-in-class service to create the destination for EV charging solutions.

"LilyPad EV is very pleased by the SHC acquisition. Both companies share the same enthusiasm for the expanded deployment of electric fueling infrastructure and have the same approach to working with customers. SHC and LilyPad EV put customer interests first, treat the customer right, offer experienced sound advice, and provide quality products, installation, and support. Keith Anderson, a co-founder and VP of Business Development, and I have worked tirelessly over more than a decade to grow LilyPad EV into a trusted national name in EV charging, and are we are both excited to continue running the business in partnership with our new team at SHC. The acquisition of LilyPad EV by SHC is the perfect way to continue the growth of LilyPad EV and deployment of charging infrastructure across the US," said Larry Kinder, CEO LilyPad EV.

"SHC has been the leader in equipment distribution solutions for over a century. Today, with this acquisition, we continue our leadership in the space. We aim to support our customers across the country with the products they need to fuel their businesses, including both traditional fuels and renewables," said SHC President Niazi Alzouhbi. "We're excited that both Larry and Keith will remain on the team and continue to lead this important brand."

Founded in 1917, SHC is a leading provider of integrated solutions across fueling equipment, retail automation, and foodservice equipment.

Acquisition Contact Niazi Alzouhbi President

NAlzouhbi@ShieldsHarper.com (510) 285-0159

shieldsharper.com

Renewables Inquiries

Frank Huerta

Product Manager, Renewables frankh@ShieldsHarper.com (858) 309-5248

shieldsharper.com

Media Contact Terri Mierkey Marketing Manager

tmierkey@ShieldsHarper.com (510) 285-01459

shieldsharper.com

