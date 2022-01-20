Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2021 Performance

| Source: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.

Baltimore, UNITED STATES

BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2021. “In a year of strong performance in the Energy and Materials sectors, we were pleased to generate a 47.7% return in 2021, outperforming our benchmark,” said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the year was 47.7%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 54.6% and 27.3%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (70%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (30%), returned 46.4%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 53.6%.

The Fund paid $0.91 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2021, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.3%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2021 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 18, 2022.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/21)

 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)47.7% 9.3% 1.9% 
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)53.6% 11.0% 2.4% 
S&P 500 Energy Sector54.6% 4.7% -1.5% 
S&P 500 Materials Sector27.3% 24.2% 15.1% 

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2021, compared with the year earlier, was:

 12/31/21  12/31/20 
Net assets$470,588,987  $331,941,768 
Shares outstanding  24,484,588  24,121,714 
Net asset value per share$19.22  $13.76 

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/21)

 % of Net Assets
 
Exxon Mobil Corporation15.9% 
Chevron Corporation13.8% 
ConocoPhillips7.3% 
EOG Resources, Inc.4.5% 
Linde plc4.3% 
Marathon Petroleum Corporation3.7% 
Schlumberger N.V.3.3% 
Sherwin-Williams Company2.7% 
Valero Energy Corporation2.7% 
Devon Energy Corporation2.4% 
      Total60.6% 

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/21)

 % of Net Assets 
Energy 
Integrated Oil & Gas30.2% 
Exploration & Production24.4% 
Refining & Marketing7.9% 
Storage & Transportation5.6% 
Equipment & Services5.0% 
Energy-Related0.4% 
  
Materials 
Chemicals15.5% 
Metals & Mining4.0% 
Construction Materials3.6% 
Containers & Packaging2.7% 

About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Shareholder Communications
investorrelations@adamsfunds.com