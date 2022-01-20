Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – MVST, THCB

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (“THCB”) (NASDAQ: THCB); n/k/a Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast”) (NASDAQ: MVST) breached their fiduciary duties to THCB’s shareholders. If you were a THCB shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether THCB’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether THCB’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On July 21, 2021, THCB shareholders of record as of June 21, 2021, approved a merger between THCB and Microvast. After the merger, Microvast reported net losses for the second and third quarters of 2021. Microvast’s stock price has declined by 50% since the merger, with shares currently trading at $5.53/share.

What You Can Do

If you were a THCB shareholder, you may have legal claims against THCB’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com



