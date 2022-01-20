Correction: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Corrects Error in Issuing Duplicate Press Release Today

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correction: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, reports that the company mistakenly reissued the press release this afternoon entitled, "Opiant Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)." This press release is a duplicate of the press release issued on December 20, 2021. The company regrets the error.

