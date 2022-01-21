Niros embarks its crypto journey from making the exclusive Entry into 2022 Crypto Expo Dubai

Los Angeles, California, United States, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niros Finance brings all the elements to the forefront necessary to stand out at the expo. From a revolutionary blockchain ecosystem of AI-powered, interconnected tokens with overwhelming utility and real-world application to incorporating the 3D augmented reality technology of their corporate partner Pixel Lime Studios; the Niros Finance display will be a fully interactive experience for attendees to explore and enjoy and is sure to attract attention.

Furthering their exposure at the expo, the Niros Finance team will also be giving a 15-minute keynote speaker address, live-streamed, and posted on the expo social media for later viewing, giving the team a chance to highlight the developments and mission of each project.

It is built to provide a safe and secure avenue into the crypto space; the NIROS ecosystem of interconnected crypto tokens offers a reliable platform for Entry into the crypto space. The mission of NIROS is to promote financial freedom and literacy to underserved communities around the world. The vision is to provide people with the complete tools they need to be educated and finically successful.

The Niro's ecosystem offers stronger contract protections than most projects in a space rife with rug pulls and scams. Operating under full SEC compliance rules as a US-based technology and media company, this blockchain project truly sets itself apart from others in the space. . Additionally, they introduce opportunities in wealth accumulation, business and entrepreneurship, financial education, and ecommerce. Niros has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens; no more will ever be created. Developed as a decentralized currency on the Ethereum blockchain, Niros is built around a decentralized community with a long-term focus on fostering an ecosystem with real-world use cases that stimulate economic empowerment.

With its Entry into the Crypto Expo 2022 Dubai, Niro's finance has ensured its vision and development will be showcased to many serious investors and potential technology partners. This level of exposure is sure to benefit the project's long-term growth and take the ecosystem to the next level.

About NIROS: NIROS was founded by a team of successful tech entrepreneurs, media executives, and finance professionals; it is a Hyper-deflationary digital currency that acts as a store of value with unlimited upside and earns you Bitcoin and Ethereum while you hold. Niros utilizes cutting-edge Artificial Technology (AI) and partner relationships to drive value for Niro's token holders.

Intending users must follow NIROS at @NirosFinance and its official website for further information and updates.

