KOLO MUSIC: The first classical music NFT platform is online

North West, Singapore, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a known fact, NFT has set off huge waves in the art world. And in music area, the hurricane effect of NFT is also as scheduled. As NFT become the focus of the music industry, Kolo, which has been incubated by Kuke, has also officially launched. The first trade opening time of the KOLO platform is GMT 7: 00, Jan. 20th, 2022. The first batch of released online works are representative recordings of contemporary top artists. Next, there is the introduction of these cherished artists for everyone:

What artists will be in the starting lineup?

One of the most outstanding pianists in the 20th century

The writer of the first lot is the Austrian pianist, composer Friedrich Gulda. Gulda is a unique genius in the history, who has achieved huge success in classical and jazz music. In the classical music field, the Beethoven Piano Sonata played by him is considered one of the best versions in the history. Since the 1950s, he got interested in Jazz and improvisation. So, he wrote several songs and instrumental pieces of his own, sometimes, he would also combine Jazz and classical music in his concert. It was this boundary-crossing unorthodox approach that earned him the nickname "Pianist of Terror", but Gulda is also widely recognized as one of the greatest pianists of the 20th century. His bold innovation of classical music is exactly in line with the core idea of Kuke -- "Sound of innovation" -- inheriting classics, embracing technology and innovating constantly.

The greatest cellist since the last century

The second item is from Pablo Casals' performance of Bach's six suites for Cello, which is described as the unsurpassed absolute classic of cello works. This legendary work is ill-fated. Until 1890, in a second-hand music shop in Barcelona, a teenager Casals stumbled upon the scores which was wrote by Bach in early 18th century. After 12 years of painstaking study and practice, he performed the first song (BWV 1007) for the first time in public at the age of 25, and immediately shocked the music world. After a long struggle for perfection, the complete album was finally recorded at his age of 60. His version remains unique for its powerful, impulsive and soulful conviction. Casals is now considered the greatest cellist since the last century. He greatly enhanced the status of cello as a solo instrument with his amazing performance and work development ability.

One of the most eminent violinists of the 20th century

Third up for sale was Ginette Neveu's Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major. Neveu's recordings are few and far between, but they remain in the catalog. The Brahms Concerto is one of her best recordings in 1946. Brahms' only violin concerto, Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77, is wrote in 1878, which was dedicated to his friend, the violinist Joseph Joachim. Joachim praised it as one of the top four German violin concertos. Despite the age of the recording material, Neveu is still one of the few geniuses in history to have recorded something truly infectious. In 1949, when she was at the peak of her career, Neveu was killed in a plane crash while on tour, and the music world had lost one of its greatest talents. People can only marvel at her electric live performances, track down her rare recordings and lament the untimely death of one of the biggest stars of the century. People can only marvel at the ups and downs of her live performances, pursue her rare wonderful recordings, sigh at the death of a century star.

The combination of NFT and the music industry has become a trend. KOLO's launch will serve as a starting point and demonstration for the NFT of the classical music industry. KOLO will cultivate people's consumption habit of paying for digital music, build a better music ecological environment, expand the global digital classical music works territory, and become the core competitiveness in the market.

