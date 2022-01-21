Global Paints and Coatings Market & Nano-Coating Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Growth Projection, Investments, Top Regions, Leading Manufactures, Revenue and Forecast by 2028 | Proficient Market Insights

Pune, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Paints & Coatings Market 2022-28:

The Global Paints & Coatings Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing number of international tourists demanding financial protection while traveling during the forecast period. This information is published by titled, “Paints & Coatings Market, 2022-2028.” Paints & Coatings are materials that are applied to a surface to protect it from corrosion, rusting, and erosion, all of which can contribute to surface deterioration. Hematite and manganese oxide, the earliest inventions of paints, were previously used to create cave paintings. Paints & Coatings Market growth depends on a variety of industries, including construction, automotive, and real estate. Based on the application and the impact of external conditions on the surface, the paints can be both attractive and protective.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Paints & Coatings Market share during the forecast period. Over the projected period, the market is expected to be driven by rising construction activities and increased demand from the automotive sector in emerging nations such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the market has benefited greatly from the easy availability of raw materials, and less rigorous laws regarding VOC emissions than those in North America and Europe.

The major producers are fiercely fighting for high-performance, low-cost paints and coatings, and are offering unique solutions. A company's market placement is determined by factors such as its geographic presence, distribution network, and product portfolio.

To strengthen its footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa, Akzo Nobel NV completed the acquisition of Mauvilac, a paints and coatings company, in April 2020.

Segmentation by Type:

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

Key TOC Points:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Paints & Coatings by Company

4 World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region

…Continued

Study 2:

Global Nano-Coating Market, 2022-2028

The Nano-Coating Market size is expected to expand owing to variegated applications. Nano- Global Coatings are used to improve physical surface and properties to prevent fingerprinting, fouling, icing, reflection, scratch & abrasion, UV rays, thermal microbial, and corrosion. It is used by a range of substrates like plastic, wood, and alloys & metals. According to our latest study, the market stood at USD 7,137.6 million in 2021. It is also expected to reach USD 18,330 million in 2028, with a growth rate of 14.4% CAGR over the analysis period. This information is published in an upcoming report titled, “Global Nano-Coating Market, 2022-2028.”

Leading Manufacturers:

PPG

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Nanomech

EIKOS

Continued…

Applications of Nano-Coatings are set to amplify Global Nano-Coating market growth, as it is applied in healthcare and food packaging industries given its antimicrobial coatings. Anti-corrosion Nano-Coatings are used in industries like aerospace, construction, renewable energy, engineering, automotive, healthcare, marine, and others are likely to have a boost in demand.

The pandemic led to the halting of various end-user industries, and their operations resulted in deflating of the Global Nano-Coatings Market leading to declining in revenue. Disruption of supply chains declined profit margin. However, this market is expected to recover with proper strategizing according to the demands and supply in the market.

Global Nano-Coating market growth is segmented on the basis of product type, application, key regions, and its countries, and key players.

Segmentation by Types:

Nano-SiO2

Nano Silver

Nano-TiO2

Nano-ZnO

Others

Segmentation by Applications:

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Devices

Construction

Others

Geographically; the market is spread in the Americas (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico), APAC (India, Japan, China, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia), Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, and France), and Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC Countries).

Few TOC Points:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nano-coating Annual Sales 2017-2028

2.1.2 World Current & Future Analysis for Nano-coating by Geographic Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.1.3 World Current & Future Analysis for Nano-coating by Country/Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.2 Nano-coating Segment by Type

2.2.1 Nano-SiO2

2.2.2 Nano Silver

2.2.3 Nano-TiO2

2.2.4 Nano-ZnO

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Nano-coating Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Nano-coating Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Nano-coating Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.3.3 Global Nano-coating Sale Price by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Nano-coating Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Electronics

2.4.3 Medical Devices

2.4.4 Construction

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Nano-coating Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Nano-coating Sale Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Nano-coating Revenue and Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

2.5.3 Global Nano-coating Sale Price by Application (2017-2022)

Continued…

