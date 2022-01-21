Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 300 shares during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 19 745 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 January 2022
|1 000
|45.04
|45.20
|44.80
|45 040
|14 January 2022
|3 300
|44.83
|45.20
|44.30
|147 939
|17 January 2022
|2 800
|44.21
|44.38
|44.08
|123 788
|18 January 2022
|14 400
|43.46
|44.14
|43.02
|625 824
|19 January 2022
|14 800
|42.99
|43.56
|42.42
|636 252
|Total
|36 300
|-
|-
|-
|1 578 843
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 January 2022
|2 800
|45.15
|45.30
|44.94
|126 420
|14 January 2022
|800
|45.12
|45.40
|44.90
|36 096
|17 January 2022
|1 782
|44.31
|44.44
|44.18
|78 960
|18 January 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 January 2022
|14 363
|43.15
|43.60
|42.72
|619 763
|Total
|19 745
|-
|-
|-
|861 240
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 847 shares. On 19 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 141 307 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.20 % of all outstanding shares).
