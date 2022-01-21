Directorate change

| Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

21 January 2022

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3), Admiral announces that with effect from 21 January 2022, Bill Roberts, non-executive director of Admiral, will join the Nomination and Governance Committee as a member. Membership of the Committee will be: Annette Court (Chair), Justine Roberts, Jean Park and Bill Roberts. For further information please contact:

Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations   (investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk)

FTI Consulting
Edward Berry – 020 3727 1046
Tom Blackwell – 020 3727 1051

Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685