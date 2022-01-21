RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2022-01-21
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,250 
Volume bought, SEK mln500 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.311 %
Lowest accepted yield0.311 %
Highest yield0.312 %
% accepted at lowest yield       80.00 


Auction date2022-01-21
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln3,400 
Volume bought, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids17 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.519 %
Lowest accepted yield0.511 %
Highest yield0.521 %
% accepted at lowest yield       50.00 


Auction date2022-01-21
LoanREGS (GREEN)
Coupon0.125%
ISIN-codeXS2226974504
Maturity2030-09-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln400 
Volume bought, SEK mln250 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.212 %
Lowest accepted yield0.206 %
Highest yield0.216 %
% accepted at lowest yield       50.00 