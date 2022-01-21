RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction date
|2022-01-21
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.311 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.311 %
|Highest yield
|0.312 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|80.00
|Auction date
|2022-01-21
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,400
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.519 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.511 %
|Highest yield
|0.521 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2022-01-21
|Loan
|REGS (GREEN)
|Coupon
|0.125%
|ISIN-code
|XS2226974504
|Maturity
|2030-09-09
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 150
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|400
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.212 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.206 %
|Highest yield
|0.216 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00