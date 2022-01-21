Global Silicone Sealants Markets Report 2022: A Consolidated Market with the Top 6 Suppliers Accounting for 80% of the Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Sealants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global silicone sealants market is consolidated. The top 6 suppliers hold an 80% market share in the silicone industry, while most of those vendors manufacture and supply silicone sealants.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present silicone sealants market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The market is majorly driven by the surge in demand for electronics and stabilizing the construction and automotive market. Silicone polymers, including sealants, are finding applications in almost every delicate aspect of life. Be it used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient, medical device applications, or drug delivery systems. Silicone sealants offer greater protection for electronic applications to ensure longevity and better dissipation of heat to reduce damage and increase efficiency.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising middle-class incomes will generate robust demand for silicone sealants. The demand is also in end-use markets such as packaging, construction, transportation, electronics, and woodworking.
The rising environmental concerns and sustainable product development will drive the demand for bio-based silicone sealants and encourage greater investment in R&D initiatives.
The silicones show exceptional compatibility with the human skin; therefore, their demand across the medical industry will also provide excellent opportunities for vendors in the global silicone sealants market in the forecast period.
SILICONE SEALANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION
RTV silicone sealants are majorly used by the building and construction industry. RTV or the room temperature vulcanizing silicone sealants are widely employed by the construction industry for applications like sealing highway expansion joints and buildings, general weatherproofing of joints in non-porous and porous substrates, etc. These silicone sealants applications are due to their excellent inherent characteristics like excellent low-temperature flexibility, resistance to weatherability, UV radiation, etc.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The Asia Pacific is the largest market for silicone sealants among all the regions. The construction and automotive industry in the region will grow at a fast pace in the region given the increasing population.
Electric vehicles use a significant amount of silicone sealants. Asia accounted for over half of the EV production in 2018 due to the rising trend of hybrid electric vehicles in Japan and mandates for EVs in China. This will drive the demand for silicone sealants in the region.
KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- Use of Silicone in Electronic and Electrical Applications
- Increasing Demand for Automotive Applications
- Increasing Usage in Medical and Healthcare Applications
- Silicone in Newer Applications
- Rising Demand From the APAC
- Ease of Property Modification
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Henkel
- H.B. Fuller
- Avery Dennison
- Momentive
Other Prominent Vendors
- Wacker Chemical Corporation
- Sika
- Dow Chemical Company
- Master Bond
- Bostik
- Shin-Etsu
- BASF
- Franklin International
- Delo Industrial Adhesives
- McCoy Soudal
- Elkem
- Novagard
- Pidilite
- Pratley
- Otto Chemie
- Tremco constructions
- Pecora Corporation
- KCC corporation
- Asian Paints Limited
- MAPEI
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 New Product Developments
7.3 Supply Chain Analysis
7.4 Raw Material Analysis
7.5 Demand/Supply Analysis
7.6 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Growth Opportunity By Segment
8.1 Sealant By Composition
8.2 Application
8.3 Geography
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Use Of Silicone In Electronic And Electrical Applications
9.2 Breakthroughs In Automotive Applications
9.3 Increasing Usage In Medical And Healthcare Applications
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Silicone In Newer Applications
10.2 Rising Demand From APAC
10.3 Ease Of Property Modification
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Supply Shortage Of Silicones
11.2 Emission Of Carcinogenic/Sensitive Products
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Sealant Composition
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 RTV Silicone Sealants
13.4 Heat Cured Silicone Sealants
13.5 Pressure-Sensitive Silicone Sealants
13.6 Radiation-Curing Silicone Sealants
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Building And Construction
14.4 Automotive And Aerospace
14.5 Marine
14.6 Electrical And Electronics
14.7 Others
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89868v