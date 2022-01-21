The beverage processing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 20.4 billion in 2021 to USD 26.4 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type, Beverage Type, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03681938/?utm_source=GNW





The brewery equipment segment is projected to dominate the beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.

The beverage processing equipment market is segmented, based on equipment type, into brewery equipment, filtration equipment, carbonation equipment, sugar dissolvers and blenders & mixers, heat exchangers, and others. The others segment consists of cooling tunnels, storage tanks, and crushers.

These equipment’s have various applications in the alcoholic, non-alcoholic, carbonated, non-carbonated, and dairy beverage applications.The market in regions such as the Asia Pacific, Africa, and South America have tremendous potential for growth, as the economy in these regions is growing and the demand for beverages such as beer and soft drinks remains high.



Brewery equipment category consists of various equipment such as mash tuns, brew kettles, fermentation tanks, bright tanks, filters, conditioning tanks, and pasteurizers, which help in the process of beer production.



The automatic equipment sub-segment under mode of operation segment in the beverage processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2026.



On the basis of mode of operation, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, automatic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the beverage processing equipment market between 2021 and 2026.



International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of the beverages.Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated processing lines, operational efficiencies and proper control of production process are achieved.



Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale.



Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

The beverage processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026.The industrial growth in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the beverage industry, has created new opportunities for the beverage processing equipment market.



The growing middle-class population in the region, increasing disposable income among customers, and demand for beverage items that offer on-the-go consumption are driving the growth of the beverage processing equipment market.The per capita consumption of beverage processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is increasing due to emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.



A large number of beverage companies have expanded their manufacturing facilities in these countries, which has also driven the market for beverage processing equipment.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CXOs, managers, and key executives from various key organizations operating in the beverage processing equipment market.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40 %, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, D-level – 30%, and Others* – 25%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe –30%, Asia Pacific – 35% and RoW** – 10%



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Tetra Laval (Switzerland)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• Krones Group (Germany)

• Bucher Industries (Switzerland)

• SPX FLOW (US)

• JBT Corporation (US)

• KHS GmbH (Germany)

• Pentair (US)

• Praj Industries (India)



Research Coverage

The study covers the beverage processing equipment market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments on the basis of type, beverage type, mode of operation and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall beverage processing equipment market segments and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

