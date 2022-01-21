The UV stabilizers market is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% from USD 1.3 billion in 2021

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Stabilizers Market by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04764441/?utm_source=GNW

UV stabilizers are available in different types, such as HALS, UV absorbers, and quenchers. HALS is the most common type of UV stabilizer. The increasing demand for UV stabilizers in APAC, growing demand for wood coatings in North America, and continuous product development and expansion activities undertaken by companies are the key factors for the growth of the global UV stabilizers market.



The HALS is the largest type of UV stabilizers for UV stabilizers market in 2020

HALS does not absorb UV light; instead, it has an anti-degradation mechanism due to its catalytic nature.It is, therefore, mainly used to protect polymers from degradation under UV light exposure while providing higher durability and long shelf life compared to other stabilizers.



The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from applications, such as polyolefin films and thin and thick sections of polymers, including injection molding, extrusion, and blow molding. The non-degradability, long-term UV protection, durability, and high performance of HALS govern the market growth.



Packaging is estimated to be the largest application of UV stabilizers market in 2020.

Packaging includes sub-applications, such as beverage packaging, food packaging, consumer goods, and industrial packaging products. The increasing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles have increased the use of plastics as packaging products, such as bottles, caps & closures, transport crates, containers & drums, and films. The growing demand for HALS and UV absorbers in PET bottles, food & beverage containers, and pharmaceutical packaging to protect packaging materials and their content from degradation has fueled the UV stabilizers market in the packaging segment

APAC is expected to be the largest UV stabilizers market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

APAC led the global UV stabilizers market in terms of value and volume in 2020.The growth in demand for non-toxic, UV-resistant, thermally stable, and environment-friendly UV stabilizer materials in the emerging economies, from the building & construction, automotive, food & beverage, packaging, and plastics industries, is the major driver of this market.



The UV stabilizers market in APAC is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. In APAC, China is the largest market for UV stabilizers, in terms of value, in 2020.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 29%

• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 33%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SONGWON Industrial Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay SA (Belgium), Suqian Unitechem Group (China), Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp. (Taiwan), Addivant (US), Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc. (US), Mayzo, Inc. (US), and Lycus Ltd. (US).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for UV stabilizers on the basis of type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value and volume of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the market for UV stabilizers.



Reasons to buy this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the UV stabilizers market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on UV stabilizers offered by top players in the global UV stabilizers market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the UV stabilizers market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for UV stabilizers across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global UV stabilizers market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the UV stabilizers market

• Impact of COVID-19 on UV stabilizers market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04764441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________