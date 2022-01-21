Global Healthcare Claims Management Market Trends 2022-2027: Linking Electronic Health Records & E-Prescription with Claims Management

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Claims Management Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed various industries across the globe and radically can alter the healthcare field. With growing advancements in the healthcare industry, AI has become an efficient, faster, and inexpensive choice for healthcare claims management. Medical claims management is the organization, billing, filing, updating, and processing of medical claims related to diagnoses, treatment, and medication of patients. Medical billing is one of the areas in which healthcare uses automation to a large extent. Medical billing is one of the significant parameters in healthcare revenue cycle management. The medical billing and their respective coding help establish and categorize patient information that dictates the billing of Medicare and insurance companies.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Healthcare Claims Management market during the forecast period:

AI-powered Smart Healthcare Claims Management

Advancement of Automated Medical Billing and Management

Upsurge in Private Health Insurance

Growing Importance of Denials Management

Linking Electronic Health Records & E-Prescription with Claims Management

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

The report considers the present scenario of the global healthcare claims management market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

Component

Type

Delivery mode

End-users

Geography

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

A good medical claims management system must service existing products with added built-in flexibility for supporting products with new and unique features, including outpatient coverage or products with a savings component.

The growing demand for claims management processing services is majorly from physicians and other healthcare providers. With the rise in physician visits, the number of medical claims increases, thereby, creating demand for the industry.

Market Segmentation by Component

Software

Services

Market Segmentation by Type

Integrated

Standalone

Market Segmentation by Delivery mode

Web and cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segmentation by End User

Healthcare payers

Healthcare providers

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominates the global healthcare claims management market with a rise in the number of patients with medical insurance, rise in patient volume, adoption of EHRs and e-prescribing services, the rising importance of denials management, increase in medical billing errors, rising government investments, and advancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare claims management market with growing awareness for medical claims and the rising cost of medical treatments.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prominent Vendors

Cerner

McKesson Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

eClinicalWorks

Cegedim

Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced Billing

AdvancedMD

Allscripts Healthcare

Athenahealth

Availity

Bizmatics

Brightree

CareCloud

Clearwave

Cognizant

Comindware

Conduent

Conifer Health Solutions

DataGenix

eMD technologies

Epic Systems Corporation

Experian Information Solutions

Flatworld Solutions

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

Genpact

Global Excel Management

Healix

IBM

Kareo

Majesco

Manorama Infosolutions

Milliman

Modernizing Medicine

Nextech Systems

NXGN Management

nThrive Revenue Systems

Damar Software

Oracle

OSP Labs

PayerFusion Holdings

Pegasystems

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems

Proclaim

Pulse Systems

SS&C Technologies

Quest Diagnostics

RAM Technologies

RXNT

SequelMed

SSI Group

TotalMD

Waystar

