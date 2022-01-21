The global market for in-flight entertainment & connectivity is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Product, Class, Aircraft Type, End User and Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04804576/?utm_source=GNW

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has taken a toll on various industrial sectors, with aviation being one of the worst affected.The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the end-use industries adversely, resulting in a sudden dip in 2020 aircraft orders and deliveries.



This is expected to negatively impact the aircraft market in the short term, with slow recovery expected in Q1 of 2021.

The IFE hardware segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 60% in 2021.IFE hardware enables airline operators to upload, store, and transfer entertainment content on the in-flight entertainment systems.



Increasing product launches by companies such as Thales Group drive the growth of the segment. These products offer features such as open operating system and 4K HDR displays.



The first class segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on class, the first class segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period.The demand for in-flight comfort and premium services laid the foundation for first class segment.



It is the most premium of all the segments.The services start even before the actual flight with transfer from hotels, private check in, premium lounge access.



In-flight, the first-class seats are more comfortable and spacious with high quality.



The narrow body aircraft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period.In countries such as India, Japan, Australia, China, the US, and Russia, the demand for domestic air travel has been increasing over the years.



According to IATA, in 2019, international air passenger traffic increased 4.1% compared to 2018. Due to the increase in air travel, the demand for narrow body aircraft is expected to grow across the world.



The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period.The new airlines focus on pre-installed in-flight system provided by manufacturers.



The increase demand of Low-cost carrier can also be seen the southeast Asian region.With the increase in number of passengers aided by the increase in number of aircrafts around the world.



The demand of in-flight entertainment has also picked up pace.



The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

In-flight entertainment & connectivity market in North America is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of 50.0% of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The presence of major in-flight entertainment & connectivity manufacturers like Viasat, Inc., Astronics Corporation ridium Communications Inc. and Gogo LLC is one of the major reasons for the growth.



Breakdown of primaries The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–39%; Tier 2–37%; and Tier 3–24%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–27%; and Others–38%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales Group (France), Viasat, Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US).



Research Coverage

The study covers the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on product, class, aircraft type, end user and by region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and what types of in-flight entertainment & connectivity are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04804576/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________