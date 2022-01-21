The SWIR market is expected to grow from USD 166 million in 2021 to USD 277 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shortwave Infrared Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Scanning Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, Offering and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05106686/?utm_source=GNW

The SWIR market had been witnessing significant growth in the past years owing to the high adoption of SWIR hardware in different verticals.SWIR hardware include cameras and modules that enables users to see beyond the visible spectrum.



SWIR cameras based on SWIR technology are frequently used in night vision enhancement, moisture detection, solar cell inspection, camouflage detection, silicon wafer inspection, and surveillance applications.



Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) is the most common material used in SWIR products.



Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) is the most common material used in infrared (IR) spectroscopy for studying light in the wavelength ranging from 0.9 to 1.7 microns. InGaAs detectors are usually cooled thermoelectrically or cryogenically to enable them to withstand long exposure to light for data acquisition. Innovations and the production of the InGaAs material with a high quantum efficiency (QE) and low dark current have made Collins Aerospace (US), the world’s leading supplier of linear photodiode arrays for IR spectroscopy camera systems. Moreover, the increasing production of the InGaAs material has led to the development of a number of linear arrays and cameras.



Detection application to witness significant CAGR in SWIR market share during the forecast period

SWIR technology is used for detection applications in a number of industries.The detection process is generally carried out during the production phase in industries wherein products are randomly taken out from the lot and are scanned using SWIR cameras to detect defects, if any.



SWIR cameras are used to detect the contamination of food & beverages and the presence of chemicals and moisture. These cameras are used for medical applications as well.

The report profiles key players in the SWIR market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Collins Aerospace (US), Teledyne FLIR (US), Xenics (Belgium), New Imaging Technologies (France) and Allied Vision Technologies (Germany) Raptor Photonics (UK), Lynred (France), Opgal Optronic (Israel), Photon etc. (Canada), Himamatsu Photonics (Japan), Intevac (US), InView Technology (US), Sierra-Olympic Technologies (US), FluxData(US), IRCameras (US), Episensors (US), Princeton Infrared Technologies (US), Leonardo DRS (US), InfraTec (Germany), Tonbo Imaging (India), COX (South Korea), C-THERMAL (Austria), Dali Technology (China), Axis Communication (Sweden), and HGH Infrared Systems (France).



