Biodegradable Plastics Market to Reach Over 36825.7 Million by 2028 at 25.1% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biodegradable Plastics Market size is expected to reach over 36825.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

The rising trend of environmentally-friendly materials for packaging and rising environmental awareness has influenced the market growth of biodegradable plastics highly. Also, the increasing compostable bags applications, use in food packaging, and rapidly growing glass industry worldwide are positively affecting the biodegradable plastics market growth. The key factor accountable for the market growth is stringent rules and regulations by several governments and regulatory authorities on usage of traditional plastic which is also non-degradable, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Biodegradable Plastics Market by Type (Starch-Based, PLA, PBS, PBAT), by End-use (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biodegradable-plastics-market-1191/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Biodegradable Plastics Market:

BASF SE

Nature Works LLC

Novamont, Total Corbion

Biome Plastics

Danimer Scientific

Fkur Kunstsoff

Plantic Technologies

Toray Industries

Akro Plastics

Green Dot Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Carbion

Biome Technologies plc.



Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rise in Sustainable Packaging Need

The packaging sector has been seeing a substantial change of consumer preference toward packaging which is sustainable and rise in use of biodegradable plastics against plastics which are fossil-fuel-based. Sustainable packaging or green packaging uses manufacturing methods and materials for the packaging of products that has a little impact on both the environment and energy consumption. Currently, plastic packaging is used extensively in a variety of applications, such as food & beverages, FMCG, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical. This expanded use of plastic is responsible for the increase in plastic pollution. Furthermore, traditional plastic is likely to become costlier in the future with declining raw material sources. These determinants provide a high market potential for the market players of biodegradable plastic during the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/biodegradable-plastics-market-1191/1

Benefits of Purchasing Biodegradable Plastics Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Driver: Rising Knowledge About Adverse Effects of Traditional Plastics Among Customers

Customers in developing and developed nations have become aware of the harmful effects of plastics on the environment and their lifestyle. As a result, demand for eco-friendly products has risen, which resulted into a decline in the use of natural gas and crude oil, thereby declining carbon footprints. These Biodegradable Plastic is a substitute for nearly all traditional plastics. These plastics provide innovative solutions with improved properties, coupled with unique ability to reduce emissions and provide the same functionalities and qualities as that of traditional plastics.

Regional Trends

Europe accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue for biodegradable plastic market. Owing to strategies and legal framework that are likely to boost the wide use of plastic products which are biobased and offers growth opportunities for the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to witness a significant growth rate due to large existence of sugarcane feedstock that can be utilized for manufacturing of bioplastics.

Recent Developments

2019: Total Corbion PLA opened its bio plastics plant in Rayong, Thailand. It has the production capacity of 75,000 tons/year

Total Corbion PLA opened its bio plastics plant in Rayong, Thailand. It has the production capacity of 75,000 tons/year 2018: Sealed Air Corporation signed an agreement with Kuraray Group (Parent company of Plantic Technologies Limited), to start offering packaged food items in Canada, Mexico, and U.S. The packaging food items were made up of bio degradable plastic materials of Plantic Technologies Limited.

Sealed Air Corporation signed an agreement with Kuraray Group (Parent company of Plantic Technologies Limited), to start offering packaged food items in Canada, Mexico, and U.S. The packaging food items were made up of bio degradable plastic materials of Plantic Technologies Limited. 2017: Green Dot Bioplastics produced its new biodegradable plastics, namely Terratek BD 2114, which was specially developed for the making of plantable pots.



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biodegradable-plastics-market-1191

Regional Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Biodegradable Plastics Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Biodegradable Plastics Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Biodegradable Plastics Market?

How will the Biodegradable Plastics Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Biodegradable Plastics Market?

What are the Biodegradable Plastics market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Biodegradable Plastics Market throughout the forecast period?

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biodegradable-plastics-market-1191/contact-analyst

This market titled “Biodegradable Plastics Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 7,679.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 36825.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 25.1% from 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Starch-Based, PLA, PBS, PBAT, PHA, Others



End-use: - Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Get Sample PDF File Of Global Biodegradable Plastics Industry @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biodegradable-plastics-market-1191/request-sample

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biobased-polypropylene-pp-market-1188

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biobased-polypropylene-pp-market-1188 Polymerization Initiator Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/polymerization-initiator-market-1169

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/polymerization-initiator-market-1169 Ldpe Decking Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ldpe-decking-market-0935

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ldpe-decking-market-0935 Metal Foam Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/metal-foam-market-1119

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs