Czech Republic Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Investors - Czech Radiocommunication, CE Colo, T-Mobile Czech Republic, & vshosting

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Czech Republic Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report considers the present scenario of the Czech Republic data center market and its market dynamics for 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

The Czech Republic is an emerging data center market among the Eastern European Countries. The data center market includes around 18 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 30 facilities. Over the past 4-5 years, the market has grown significantly with the increase in the development of hyperscale data centers. The country is witnessing investments in one facility, which is expected to be operational in the next 2 years.



CZECH REPUBLIC DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

The Czech Republic is considered among the European Union countries offering excellent location and connected to the major European peering nodes via the fiber-optic network for digital businesses.

Due to the rise in the number of internet users, most businesses are moving towards the adoption of digital platforms drives the data center investments in the Czech Republic.

The deployment of 5G across major cities in the Czech Republic, such as Prague, Brno, Koline, and other cities, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices across businesses and consumer segments.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

As of January 2021, the population of the Czech Republic was around 10.72 million. The country has around 9.4 million Internet users and the number of active social media users in the Czech Republic is 7.3 million.

As of September 2021, according to the Czech Republic, Neutral czFree, and eXchange, the average incoming internet traffic in the country was around 21.02 Gbps on yearly basis, and the maximum internet traffic was noted in March 2021 with 28.62 Gbps.

CZECH REPUBLIC DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

KKCG Group was involved in the development of the DataSpring data center in Luzice, Czech Republic.

Czech Republic Colocation market includes over 25 operational data centers. CE Colo, GTS (T-Mobile), MasterDC, TTC TELEPORT, itself, vshosting, and SPCSS are the major colocation data center providers operating data center facilities across the Czech Republic.

GTS Czech (T-Mobile) is among the prominent data center operator with seven data center facilities across Prague, Ostrava, and Brno.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

IMOS

KKCG Group

ISG

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Carrier

CAREL

CONTEG

Caterpillar

HITEC-Power Protection

Johnson Controls

JCB

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane Technologies

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Czech Radiocommunication

CE Colo

T-Mobile Czech Republic

vshosting

REPORT COVERAGE:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Prague

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

CZECH REPUBLIC DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Tier Standard

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Cooling systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Czech Republic colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the Czech Republic by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Czech Republic data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Czech Republic data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt

Facilities Covered (Existing): 25

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01

Coverage: 7 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Czech Republic

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Czech Republic data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the Czech Republic Data center Market?

Who are the key Investors in the Czech Republic Data Center Market?

What is the expected CAGR for the Czech Republic Data Center Market during the forecast period?

How many are existing and upcoming facilities present in Egypt?

What is the COVID-19 impact on the Data center market in the Czech Republic?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7pvv8