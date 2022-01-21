The teleradiology market is expected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2026 from USD 7.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Teleradiology Market by Product, Imaging Technique, End User, COVID-19 Impact - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934691/?utm_source=GNW

However, declining reimbursements and the increasing regulatory burden in the US are factors expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in teleradiology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the teleradiology market in the coming years.



CT was the largest and fastest-growing Imaging technique market in 2020

Computed tomography (CT) is used in a wide range of applications, such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and abdomen and pelvic, and spine and musculoskeletal imaging.Factors such as the growing need for effective and early diagnosis, technological advancements, and digitalization in this field are driving the growth of the teleradiology market for this segment.



According to an article published by the University College (July 2020), in the NHS, about 5 million CT scans are performed every year; in the US, more than 80 million CT scans are performed annually. The rising need to prevent exploratory surgeries and growing improvements in cancer diagnosis & treatment have increased the demand for CT scans over other imaging techniques.



Hospitals and clinics is the largest end user segment in the teleradiology market in 2020

Based on end users, the teleradiology market is segmented into hospitals and clinics; diagnostic imaging centers and laboratories; long-term care centers, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities; and other end users.The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, the growing inclination of hospitals towards the automation and digitization of patient records, and the growing need to improve the quality of patient care. Moreover, a shortage of radiologists due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals are further expected to support the growth of this end-user segment.



North America will continue to dominate the teleradiology market in 2026

The teleradiology market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share.



The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the rising geriatric population, high incidence of chronic diseases, a large number of diagnostic imaging procedures, increasing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems in this region.Due to its growing geriatric population segment and environmental conditions have favored the spread of COVID-19 which has severely affected the region and ensured enormous growth in the demand for telehealth and teleradiology.



Players in this and adjacent, or even non-related, markets have focused on or collaborated for expanding the services of teleradiology.



