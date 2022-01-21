New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for European Class 1–3 Replacement Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sensors Aftermarket, Category Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220468/?utm_source=GNW





The research covers unit shipment, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants. The base year for analysis is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.Demand for the TPMS sensors aftermarket will grow in terms of unit shipments during the forecast period, driven by increased vehicles in operation (VIO), government mandates for TPMS in all new vehicle sales, and purchasing patterns for second wheel sets for winter applications. The European TPMS sensors aftermarket is dominated by direct-fit TPMS sensors in terms of unit shipments and revenue. Direct-fit TPMS sensors held approximately 55% revenue share in 2020. Key channel partners are the original equipment suppliers (OES) and wheel fitting and tire garages that together hold revenue share of about 88% across all product segments. The average price of TPMS sensors is expected to drop during the forecasted period due to decline in revenue share from OESs, higher supply of sensors, and reduction in battery prices. The top 3 aftermarket players held revenue share of 82% to 84% during the base year. Sensata Technologies, Continental Automotive Systems, Huf, CUB, Hamaton, Autel, and LDL Technologies are the major competitors.

