Disruptive Technologies Enabling Building Energy Management Systems

Growing ownership and use of air-conditioning and extreme weather conditions are the major reasons behind electricity consumption in the building sector, contributing to rising carbon emissions.In 2019, carbon emissions from the building industry reached 10 gigatons of carbon dioxide (GtCO2), increasing more than 8% compared to 2010 levels.



Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) reduce the energy consumption of buildings by up to 50%.This study focuses on the technological developments in each Building Energy Management System (BEMS) component, including sensors, network, and controller systems, examining the different types of occupancy sensors, temperature sensors, humidity sensors, lighting sensors, and gas detector sensors.



It also identifies upcoming BEMS network technologies and structures. The report outlines the factors influencing market growth, such as the global shift toward sustainability, technological advancements, changing power generation and distribution infrastructure, and high capital investments required for BEMS installation. It also offers insights into challenges and approaches BEMS developers adopt to address these issues. The study also presents prominent stakeholders involved in BEMS technology development and innovative approaches. It features the BEMS patent landscape, highlighting key patent owners/assignees and patent jurisdictions with the highest activity.

