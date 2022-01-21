Global Autoimmune Immunoassay Market Report 2022: Total Market Values, Market Analysis by Region & Test Segment, Key Company Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Immunoassay Brief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A considerable number of diagnostic tests are available or in development for the detection of autoimmune diseases. Because of this potentially large and growing market, vast opportunity exists for discovery and advancement in this arena.

Competition within this market is expected to increase dramatically. However, in fledgling autoimmune IVD diagnostic testing markets, a golden opportunity exists to capitalize on new testing innovations without significant competition.

In terms of test options, a substantial amount of overlap exists in the various autoimmune tests available. With the continued medical discovery of autoimmune conditions, the research and development of accurate tests to identify specific diseases provide the potential revenue opportunities that may exist for future tests and competitors.

Scope and Methodology

Autoimmune Immunoassay Brief offers a geographic scope that is worldwide with information for specific geographical regions, world autoimmune demographics, and other general issues affecting the market. The market summary includes total market values, market analysis by region and test segment. Additionally, key company profiles are included. The market does not include services for autoimmune immunoassay testing.

The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals. Telephone interviews, in-person interviews and email correspondence were the primary methods of gathering information.

For the purpose of this study, the publishing team conducted interviews with over 12 industry officials, consultants, health care providers, and government personnel. These sources were the primary basis in gathering information specifically relating to revenue and market share data presented in this report. Additional interviews were completed with relevant company representatives including marketing directors, division managers, and product representatives.

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2021. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for 2021-2026 periods. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Scope And Methodology

Size And Growth Of The Market

Key Issues And Trends Affecting The Market

Competitive Outlook

Conclusion Highlights

Conclusion 1: There Are Vast Opportunities For Manufacturers Of Autoimmune Diagnostic Testing

Products In The Autoimmune Arena

Conclusion 2: Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Autoimmune Disease

Conclusion 3: Testing Needs To Be Cost Effective But Precise To Identify Autoimmune Diseases

Conclusion 4: Sophistication In Testing Is Leading To More Automated Effective Testing

Conclusion 5: Proteonomic Research Is Furthering The Discovery Of Autoimmune Disease Markers

Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview

Autoimmunity

Types Of Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Autoimmune Gastrointestinal Disease

Celiac Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Autoimmune Thyroid Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Sjogren's Syndrome

Myasthenia Gravis

Type 1 Diabetes

Autoimmune Testing

Types Of Tests

Anti-Nuclear Antibody

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Rheumatoid Factor

Esr/Crp

Ifa/ Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (Anca)

Prevalence And Demographics Of Autoimmune Disease

Prevalence In Women

Chapter 3: Emerging Trends

Covid-19

Patient Engagement/Patient-Centered Healthcare

Telehealth

Innovating Poc

Automated Autoimmune Diagnostic Platforms

Cell And Gene Therapy Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Participants

Aesku. Diagnostics Gmbh & Co Kg

Aesku Corporate Summary

Company Overview

Binding Site Group Ltd. (The)

Biomerica, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Diasorin, Inc.

Euroimmun Ag

Hob Biotech Group

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Orgentec Diagnostika

Roche Diagnostic Corporation

Siemens Healthineers Gmbh

Theradig

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Bioscience

Trinity Biotech Plc

Werfen

Zeus Scientific

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market By Region

Autoimmune Immunoassay Testing Market By Region

Market By Segment

Autoimmune Immunoassay Market By Disease Type

Competitive Analysis

Inova

Thermo Fisher

