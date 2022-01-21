New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breakthrough Innovations in Solid-State Batteries" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220457/?utm_source=GNW





At the same time, rising climate change awareness pushes manufacturers to invest in clean technologies for increased battery efficiency and lifespan.Growing battery research and development leads to vast improvements in material performance and reduced production costs.



Solid-state batteries (SSB) offer enhanced safety and increased energy density, overcoming the safety challenges of conventional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid organic electrolytes. This study presents an overview of SSB technologies, focusing on disruptive technologies, research focus areas, and the latest innovations in the SSB space. The study highlights the necessity of SSBs, discusses the major technology development challenges to their wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness, and covers the following:

• Overview and technology trends of SSB

• Key properties and drawbacks to SSB deployment

• Performance analysis of solid-state electrolytes

• Solid-state electrolyte processing techniques

• Primary requirements for SSB manufacturing

• Technology ecosystem assessment – Stakeholders and innovations

• Intellectual property landscape of SSB technologies

• Growth opportunities in SSB technologies

