Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Size, $143,557 Million by 2029 Led by SLC Technology, 15% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Forecast to 2029 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (External, Internal); Technology (Single-Level Cell (SLC), Multi-Level Cell (MLC), Triple-Layer Cell (TLC)); Storage (Under 500 GB, 500 GB-1 TB, 1 TB - 2 TB, Above 2 TB); End-User (Industrial, Automotive, Enterprise, Client, Others) and Geography”, published by The Insight Partners.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 53,829.6 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 143,557.0 million by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 15.0% from2022 to 2029. Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 216 No. Tables 145 No. of Charts & Figures 100 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Technology, Storage, End-User and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Solid State Drives Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Silicon Power Computer & Communications Inc.; Hangzhou Hikstorage Technology Co., Limited; Western Digital Corporation; and Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP are among the key players profiled in the global solid state drives market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global market and its ecosystem.





In 2021, FM:Systems acquired WizzPass, a fast-growing leader in the visitor management system and workplace management sectors. This purchase expands the company's visitor management capabilities, which are crucial for providing productive, safe, and rewarding working experiences.

The SSD market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global SSD market. Moreover, Europe is the fastest-growing region. G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Silicon Power Computer & Communications Inc.; Hangzhou Hikstorage Technology Co., Limited; Western Digital Corporation; and Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP are among the key players operating in the SSD market.

The rise in the utility of solid state drives worldwide and advancement in integration of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence in the industrial sector further drive the market. Single packaged SSDs decrease the size of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. Owing to distinct rules, norms, regulations, and policies of different countries, trade barriers in this market may act as a restraining factor to a certain extent. Among all the regions, the North American region is a quick adopter of all the latest technological advancements in the electronics & semiconductor industry.





Major countries in the North American region like the US, Canada, and Mexico find wide use of solid state drives (SSD) across numerous domains such as networking, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics. Most of the countries in Asia Pacific are still in developing states and are not as developed as the countries in the west. However, with growing disposable income, demand for vehicles and consumer electronics products is expected to rise substantially in various countries such as Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, China, and the Philippines. This drives the requirement for respective SSD needed in vehicles, personal computers, laptops, tablets, notebooks, smart wearables, etc.

The rapidly growing media & entertainment industry in Asia Pacific is significantly contributing toward the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the production operations; however, the demand for solid state drives for connective medical devices remained intact. From the last quarter of 2020, the supply chain has started reviving. The solid state drives market is anticipated to grow notably worldwide in the coming years.

Growing Adoption in Data Center Application:

SSDs are already nearly ubiquitous in desktop and laptop computers, but they have taken far longer to reach the same level of adoption in the data center. Because cloud and data center applications have different needs, three components of SSD technology—cost, reliability, and capacity—must mature before SSDs can be a viable alternative for hard discs. The technology has matured to the point where an SSD-only data center is not only a possibility but also the future of enterprise storage. Initially, server SSDs were best used as cache and hot storage in conjunction with SAS or SATA spinning discs, but with higher density NAND allowing for capacities of up to 3.84TB, fast NVMe-based AIC drives, and upcoming standards such as U.2, there is a shift toward All-Flash Arrays (AFA), which eliminate spinning discs. A single SSD can outperform many spinning discs while using less electricity. As a result, one can consolidate servers and minimize the overall physical footprint of a storage rack.





However, data center SSDs use a different set of measurements than consumer PCs. A data center must be able to meet this requirement and will encounter increased demand based on the application, unlike a conventional client PC, whose usage is unlikely ever to require continual 24/7 steady performance. Data center drives must be able to handle this challenge in terms of durability and daily performance for the duration of the warranty period. Endurance and constant IOPS performance are essential. Predictable low latency becomes a fundamental requirement for a new application, such as a popular streaming video service requiring a Content Display Network.

Solid State Drives Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the solid state drives market is bifurcated into external and internal. The solid-state drives (SSD) segment contributed a larger revenue share in 2020.

Solid State Drives Market: Technology Overview

Based on component, the solid state drives market is categorized into single level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), and triple layer cell (TLC). The single level cell (SLC) segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2020.













