The State of the Cloud 2021: The Hybrid, Multicloud Forms the Foundation to Digital Organizations

In the tenth annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and world regions share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services.Among interesting findings:

• Increasing digitalization is driving growth across all cloud and traditional IT models.



Businesses deploying apps in edge or colocation facilities will double in the next two years.

• The increasing complexity and urgency associated with digital transformation is driving more businesses to engage with managed service providers. Top-used services relate to optimization of workloads and costs.

• Becoming more “data-centric” is a priority for 61% of respondents, who report average data growth of 44% per year. The survey results offer enterprises and IT service providers a glimpse of the near-future of the cloud market.

Author: Lynda Stadtmueller

