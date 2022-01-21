Ancient Warriors Empire: The Highly Anticipated NFT Launch of 2022

California, USA, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ancient Warriors Empire NFT collection of 4,444 warriors from great African and Latin American empires brings NFT enthusiasm to historically underrepresented demographics. Developed by Princeton and MIT grad venture-backed founders in America, Nigeria and Ecuador, this project has a team of vested talent and enthusiasm. The collection has 990 hand-drawn traits to programmatically generate each unique ancient warrior.

Ancient Warriors revolves around real-life NFT galleries in cities around the world. This focus on physical exposure will not only drive further adoption in the NFT and crypto space but also empower many artists with the visibility they need to succeed in their careers. The gallery events highlight the work of underrepresented artists and connect them with art collectors domestically and abroad. Before launching their collection, they held events in Miami during Art Basel 2021 and Lagos, Nigeria (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi33IBPKa68).

With its official launch on January 15, the project will leverage its NFT sale to multiply its impact, already planning events in cities like Los Angeles and Guayaquil, Ecuador. Ancient Warriors NFTs grant select owners free flights to future events and free art pieces from the galleries. The project has a lot of potential as their early events won the support of Blockchain organizations like Tezos Miami and AFEN Blockchain Group. Furthermore, it featured ~100 artists, facilitated 25 NFT sales – and that’s just a start. Through various events around the world, Ancient Warriors have pledged to conquer the globe. Check out their website for more information: https://ancientwarriors.xyz/.

